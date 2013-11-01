dev_tool/logo.svg
    Test DayJs parsing with DayJs online playground

    Test Day.js parsing easily with the online Day.js playground. This tool allows you to experiment with Day.js in real time. Use it to parse and observing the results instantly.

    v1.11.13
    Parameters
    Date Value String
    Text in any date value
    Formatting
    Enter desired formatting you can see a hint from dropdown
    Strict
    Strict Parsing
      Strict
      Not Strict
    Locale
    Output language
    Token Tips
    These are list of token that you can use in Formatting
    YY
    Two-digit year
    25
    YYYY
    Four-digit year
    2025
    M
    The month, beginning at 1
    9
    MM
    The month, 2-digits
    09
    MMM
    The abbreviated month name
    Sep
    MMMM
    The full month name
    September
    View All
    Output value
    N/A
    Typescript
    Sharing / Save
    Copy the link to easily share it with friends, or save the result to revisit and use it later at your convenience.
    Copy link
    Save
