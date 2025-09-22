dev_tool/logo.svg
    1. lucide_icons/wrench.svg Tools
      2. lucide_icons/chevron-right.svg
    2. dev_tool/tool_logo/white/dayjs.svg Dayjs
      3. lucide_icons/chevron-right.svg
    3. From Now lucide_icons/chevron-down.svg
    dev_tool/tool_logo/white/dayjs.svg

    Test DayJs fromNow(relative time) function with DayJs online playground

    This platform offers an easy-to-use environment for testing Day.js's .fromNow() function, providing instant feedback and space to practice apply Day.js time-related features in your development work.

    v1.11.13
    Parameters
    Date Value String
    Text in any formats that can new Date(...)
    Output
    N/A
    Typescript
    Sharing / Save
    Copy the link to easily share it with friends, or save the result to revisit and use it later at your convenience.
    Copy link
    Save
    dev_tool/tool_logo/black/dayjs.svg

    Other Day.Js common operations

    More operations you can play with.

    dev_tool/tool_logo/black/dayjs.svg

    DayJs blogs

    Knowledge / tutorial / howto about DayJs