- Date library
- Dayjs
- Moment.js
- Luxon
- Query Engine
- Axios
- Apollo Client
- Tanstack Query
- Frontend
- Rechart
- NextJs App Router Wizard
- Google analytics
- Utility
- Lodash
- Regex
- Commander
- Docker compose
- Shell
React , NextJs, NodeJs , Flutter dev company base in Thailand
Apollo Client Online configuration wizard playground
Learn how to configure Apollo Client effectively using the Online configuration wizard playground.
Parameters
Env for API Base URL
process.env... that will be use for store API Base Url
Default value of API Base URL
Default value when not specify API Base URL
Fetch Policy
By default, the useQuery hook checks the Apollo Client cache to see if all the data you requested is already available locally. If all data is available locally, useQuery returns that data and doesn't query your GraphQL server. This cache-first policy is Apollo Client's default fetch policy.Document
cache-first
cache-first
cache-only
cache-only
cache-and-network
cache-and-network
network-only
network-only
no-cache
no-cache
standby
standby
Default
In Memory Cache
Apollo Client's InMemoryCache stores data as a flat lookup table of objects that can reference each other. These objects correspond to the objects that are returned by your GraphQL queries. A single cached object might include fields returned by multiple queries, if those queries fetch different fields of the same object.Document
Yes
No
Authoriazation header
Inject authoriazation header on every request of apollo clientDocument
Yes
No
Error Logging
Logging error on every requests using errorLinkDocument
Yes
No
Cookie
If your app is browser based and you are using cookies for login and session management with a backend, tell your network interface to send the cookie along with every requestDocument
Yes
No
apollo-client.ts
Sharing / Save
Copy the link to easily share it with friends, or save the result to revisit and use it later at your convenience.
Copy link
Save
Apollo Client blogs
Knowledge / tutorial / howto about Apollo Client
- Testing React Apps with Apollo Client Guide Learn effective strategies for testing React applications using Apollo Client, including setup, mocking GraphQL operations, handling queries, mutations, and avoiding common pitfalls.
- Building Multi-Language Apps with Apollo Client Learn how to create a robust multi-language React application using Apollo Client. Discover best practices for handling translations, optimizing performance, and implementing smooth language switching.
- Apollo Client Auth Guide for React Apps Learn how to implement secure authentication and authorization in React applications using Apollo Client. Discover best practices, common pitfalls, and real-world implementation strategies.
- Apollo Client Cache: Boost React App Performance Learn how to leverage Apollo Client's caching system to optimize your React application's performance. Discover key strategies for cache configuration, optimization techniques, and best practices.
- Handling Errors Gracefully with Apollo Client Learn effective strategies for handling network and GraphQL errors in React applications using Apollo Client. Master error boundaries, policies, and best practices for robust apps.
- Implement Pagination in React with Apollo Client Learn how to efficiently implement both offset-based and cursor-based pagination in React applications using Apollo Client. Master data handling with practical examples and best practices.
- Optimizing GraphQL Queries with Apollo Client Master the art of GraphQL query optimization using Apollo Client. Learn advanced caching techniques, smart polling strategies, and best practices to supercharge your React application's performance.
- State Management with Apollo Client in React Discover how Apollo Client provides a powerful state management solution for React applications, combining local and remote data handling with GraphQL integration for scalable apps.
- Getting Started with Apollo Client in ReactJS Learn how to integrate Apollo Client with ReactJS for efficient GraphQL data management. Explore setup, queries, mutations, and best practices for building scalable React applications.