Apollo Client Online configuration wizard playground

    Parameters
    Env for API Base URL
    process.env... that will be use for store API Base Url
    Default value of API Base URL
    Default value when not specify API Base URL
    Fetch Policy
    By default, the useQuery hook checks the Apollo Client cache to see if all the data you requested is already available locally. If all data is available locally, useQuery returns that data and doesn't query your GraphQL server. This cache-first policy is Apollo Client's default fetch policy.
    Document
      cache-first
      cache-first
      cache-only
      cache-only
      cache-and-network
      cache-and-network
      network-only
      network-only
      no-cache
      no-cache
      standby
      standby
      Default
    In Memory Cache
    Apollo Client's InMemoryCache stores data as a flat lookup table of objects that can reference each other. These objects correspond to the objects that are returned by your GraphQL queries. A single cached object might include fields returned by multiple queries, if those queries fetch different fields of the same object.
    Document
      Yes
      No
    Authoriazation header
    Inject authoriazation header on every request of apollo client
    Document
      Yes
      No
    Error Logging
    Logging error on every requests using errorLink
    Document
      Yes
      No
    Cookie
    If your app is browser based and you are using cookies for login and session management with a backend, tell your network interface to send the cookie along with every request
    Document
      Yes
      No
