Browse through our selection of top articles.
We've carefully chosen these posts because they offer particularly valuable insights and tips that can help your business grow and succeed.
Scroll to discover
Testing React Components: Jest & RTL Best Practices
Learn essential best practices for testing React components using Jest and React Testing Library.
Discover how to write maintainable tests that focus on behavior and user interaction.
REACT-TESTING
JEST
REACT-TESTING-LIBRARY
WEB-DEVELOPMENT
FRONTEND-TESTING
Code Splitting & Lazy Loading in React for Speed
Learn how to optimize your React applications with code splitting and lazy loading techniques.
Discover best practices for improving load times and enhancing user experience.
REACT
PERFORMANCE
CODE-SPLITTING
WEB-DEVELOPMENT
OPTIMIZATION
Avoiding Prop Drilling in React Development
Learn effective techniques to prevent prop drilling in React applications.
Explore solutions like Component Composition, Context API, and Custom Hooks to write cleaner, more maintainable code.
REACT
WEB-DEVELOPMENT
JAVASCRIPT
FRONTEND
BEST-PRACTICES
Best Practices for Error Boundaries in React
Learn essential best practices for implementing Error Boundaries in React applications.
Discover strategic placement, graceful fallback UIs, error logging, testing strategies, and common pitfalls to avoid.
REACTJS
ERROR-HANDLING
WEB-DEVELOPMENT
FRONTEND
REACT-BEST-PRACTICES
Handling Side Effects with useEffect in React
Master React's useEffect hook for managing side effects like data fetching, subscriptions, and DOM updates.
Learn best practices, common patterns, and solutions to typical challenges.
REACT
JAVASCRIPT
WEB-DEVELOPMENT
FRONTEND
HOOKS
Structure React Projects for Scale & Maintenance
Learn proven practices for organizing React projects that scale.
Discover optimal directory structures, component organization, state management, and performance optimization techniques.
REACT
ARCHITECTURE
BEST-PRACTICES
WEB-DEVELOPMENT
FRONTEND
Using React Hooks: Best Practices Guide 2024
Master React Hooks with proven performance optimization techniques.
Learn about useState lazy initialization, useCallback, useMemo, dependency arrays, and custom hooks for better React apps.
REACT
HOOKS
PERFORMANCE-OPTIMIZATION
WEB-DEVELOPMENT
JAVASCRIPT
Optimizing Component Re-renders in React
Learn essential techniques to optimize React component re-renders, from using React.memo and hooks to implementing virtual lists.
Discover how to measure and improve your app's performance.
REACT
PERFORMANCE
WEB-DEVELOPMENT
FRONTEND
OPTIMIZATION
ReactJs
Popular JavaScript library for building user interfaces with a component-based architecture.
160 ArticlesExplore
Flutter
UI toolkit for building natively compiled applications for mobile, web, and desktop from a single codebase.
144 ArticlesExplore
Nodejs
JavaScript runtime for building scalable, high-performance server-side applications.
58 ArticlesExplore
Nextjs
React framework enabling server-side rendering and static site generation for optimized performance.
38 ArticlesExplore
TailwindCSS
Utility-first CSS framework for rapid UI development.
36 ArticlesExplore
Typescript
Superset of JavaScript adding static types for improved code quality and maintainability.
126 ArticlesExplore
Golang
Programming language known for its simplicity, concurrency model, and performance.
67 ArticlesExplore
AstroJs
Astro is an all-in-one web framework. It includes everything you need to create a website, built-in.
38 ArticlesExplore
Jest
Versatile testing framework for JavaScript applications supporting various test types.
12 ArticlesExplore
Website development th
10 ArticlesExplore
Mobile application th
5 ArticlesExplore
Reactjs th
3 ArticlesExplore
Flutter th
3 ArticlesExplore
Nextjs th
1 ArticlesExplore
Software house th
1 ArticlesExplore
Nodejs th
337 ArticlesExplore
CSS
CSS3 is the latest version of Cascading Style Sheets, offering advanced styling features like animations, transitions, shadows, gradients, and responsive design.
