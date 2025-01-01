Tillitsdone
Set Up Prisma with PostgreSQL in Node.js

Learn how to integrate Prisma ORM with PostgreSQL in your Node.js application.

A step-by-step guide covering installation, database configuration, schema modeling, and basic CRUD operations.
thumbnail

Setting Up Prisma with PostgreSQL in Node.js: A Practical Guide

Abstract digital landscape with flowing data streams in bright fuchsia and lime colors representing database connections and data flow geometric patterns high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

Are you ready to supercharge your Node.js application with a powerful database setup? Today, we’ll walk through setting up Prisma with PostgreSQL - a combination that’s becoming increasingly popular among developers for its type safety and intuitive query building.

Prerequisites

Before we dive in, make sure you have:

  • Node.js installed on your system
  • PostgreSQL server running locally
  • Basic understanding of JavaScript/Node.js

Getting Started

First, let’s create a new Node.js project:

Terminal window
mkdir prisma-postgres-demo
cd prisma-postgres-demo
npm init -y

Abstract cosmic garden with crystalline structures in shimmering yellow and lime colors floating geometric shapes energy particles high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

Installing Dependencies

Let’s install the necessary packages:

Terminal window
npm install @prisma/client
npm install prisma --save-dev

Initializing Prisma

Initialize Prisma in your project:

Terminal window
npx prisma init

Setting Up Database Connection

Update your .env file with your PostgreSQL connection URL:

DATABASE_URL="postgresql://username:password@localhost:5432/mydb?schema=public"

Creating Your First Model

In your schema.prisma file, define your first model:

model User {
  id        Int      @id @default(autoincrement())
  email     String   @unique
  name      String?
  createdAt DateTime @default(now())
}

Fluid abstract texture with interweaving waves in fuchsia and yellow colors representing data flow patterns dynamic energy streams high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

Migrating Your Database

Run your first migration:

Terminal window
npx prisma migrate dev --name init

Using Prisma Client

Create a new file index.js:

const { PrismaClient } = require('@prisma/client')
const prisma = new PrismaClient()


async function main() {
  const user = await prisma.user.create({
    data: {
      email: 'test@example.com',
      name: 'Test User'
    }
  })
  console.log(user)
}


main()
  .catch(e => console.error(e))
  .finally(async () => await prisma.$disconnect())

And that’s it! You now have a fully functional Prisma setup with PostgreSQL in your Node.js application. Start building your next great project with confidence!

Ethereal digital planet surface with geometric patterns in lime and shimmering fuchsia colors data streams flowing through crystalline structures high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

