Set Up Prisma with PostgreSQL in Node.js

Setting Up Prisma with PostgreSQL in Node.js: A Practical Guide

Are you ready to supercharge your Node.js application with a powerful database setup? Today, we’ll walk through setting up Prisma with PostgreSQL - a combination that’s becoming increasingly popular among developers for its type safety and intuitive query building.

Prerequisites

Before we dive in, make sure you have:

Node.js installed on your system

PostgreSQL server running locally

Basic understanding of JavaScript/Node.js

Getting Started

First, let’s create a new Node.js project:

Terminal window mkdir prisma-postgres-demo cd prisma-postgres-demo npm init -y

Installing Dependencies

Let’s install the necessary packages:

Terminal window npm install @prisma/client npm install prisma --save-dev

Initializing Prisma

Initialize Prisma in your project:

Terminal window npx prisma init

Setting Up Database Connection

Update your .env file with your PostgreSQL connection URL:

DATABASE_URL="postgresql://username:password@localhost:5432/mydb?schema=public"

Creating Your First Model

In your schema.prisma file, define your first model:

model User { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ()) email String @unique name String ? createdAt DateTime @default ( now ()) }

Migrating Your Database

Run your first migration:

Terminal window npx prisma migrate dev --name init

Using Prisma Client

Create a new file index.js :

const { PrismaClient } = require ( ' @prisma/client ' ) const prisma = new PrismaClient () async function main () { const user = await prisma.user. create ({ data : { email : ' test@example.com ' , name : ' Test User ' } }) console. log (user) } main () . catch ( e => console. error (e)) . finally ( async () => await prisma. $disconnect ())

And that’s it! You now have a fully functional Prisma setup with PostgreSQL in your Node.js application. Start building your next great project with confidence!