Understanding Pages and Routing in Next.js Guide

Understanding Pages and Routing in Next.js

Have you ever wondered how Next.js makes web navigation feel so seamless? Let’s dive into the world of pages and routing in Next.js, and I promise to make it as simple as possible!

The Magic of File-System Based Routing

Think of your Next.js project as a well-organized library. Just like how libraries have a logical system for finding books, Next.js uses your project’s folder structure to create routes automatically. Cool, right?

When you create a file in the pages directory, it automatically becomes a route. It’s that simple! For example:

pages/index.js becomes your home page ( / )

becomes your home page ( ) pages/about.js becomes your about page ( /about )

becomes your about page ( ) pages/blog/first-post.js becomes a blog post page ( /blog/first-post )

Dynamic Routes: When One Size Doesn’t Fit All

Sometimes, you need URLs that can handle different content while using the same layout. That’s where dynamic routes come in handy. By adding square brackets to your file name, you’re telling Next.js “Hey, this part of the URL will change!”

For instance, pages/posts/[id].js can handle URLs like:

/posts/1

/posts/2

/posts/my-awesome-post

It’s like having a template that adapts to whatever content you throw at it. Inside your component, you can access this dynamic value using the useRouter hook.

Nested Routes: Creating a Hierarchy

Just like folders on your computer, Next.js lets you nest routes to create organized content structures. Want to build a documentation site? No problem!

pages / docs / getting - started.js advanced / performance.js security.js

This structure creates URLs that make perfect sense:

/docs/getting-started

/docs/advanced/performance

/docs/advanced/security

Catch-all Routes: The Swiss Army Knife

Sometimes you need a route that can handle multiple segments. That’s where catch-all routes come in. By using [...param].js , you can catch any number of URL segments.

For example, pages/shop/[...categories].js can match:

/shop/clothes

/shop/clothes/shirts

/shop/clothes/shirts/summer

It’s like having a super-flexible route that adapts to whatever path structure you need!

Best Practices for Clean Routing

Keep your route names clear and meaningful Use dynamic routes when you have similar page structures Implement proper error handling with a custom 404 page Consider adding loading states for better user experience

Remember, good routing isn’t just about making URLs work – it’s about creating an intuitive experience for your users.