Handling Nested Objects with Zod in Astro.js Forms

Learn how to effectively manage and validate complex nested form data structures in Astro.js using Zod.

Discover practical patterns for handling nested objects and creating robust form validation.
Working with nested form data in Astro.js can be tricky, especially when dealing with complex object structures. Today, I’m going to share my journey of implementing form validation for nested objects using Zod, and trust me, it’s going to make your life so much easier!

The Challenge with Nested Forms

Let’s be honest - we’ve all been there. You’re building a form for a user profile that includes address details, and suddenly you’re dealing with this nested mess of data. It’s not just about validating a simple email or password anymore; we’re talking about objects within objects.

Setting Up Zod Schemas for Nested Objects

Here’s where Zod shines. Instead of wrestling with complex validation logic, we can define our schema in a way that mirrors our data structure. Let me show you how I approach this:

import { z } from "zod";


const addressSchema = z.object({
  street: z.string().min(5),
  city: z.string(),
  zipCode: z.string().regex(/^\d{5}$/),
  country: z.string()
});


const userSchema = z.object({
  name: z.string().min(2),
  email: z.string().email(),
  address: addressSchema
});

Handling Form Submission

The real magic happens when we process our form data. Here’s a practical example that I use in my projects:

---
import { userSchema } from '../schemas';


const errors = {
  name: '',
  email: '',
  address: {
    street: '',
    city: '',
    zipCode: '',
    country: ''
  }
};


if (Astro.request.method === 'POST') {
  try {
    const formData = await Astro.request.formData();
    const userData = {
      name: formData.get('name'),
      email: formData.get('email'),
      address: {
        street: formData.get('address.street'),
        city: formData.get('address.city'),
        zipCode: formData.get('address.zipCode'),
        country: formData.get('address.country')
      }
    };


    const validatedData = userSchema.parse(userData);
    // Process your validated data here


  } catch (error) {
    if (error instanceof z.ZodError) {
      // Handle validation errors
      error.errors.forEach((err) => {
        const path = err.path.join('.');
        errors[path] = err.message;
      });
    }
  }
}
---

Best Practices I’ve Learned

Through my experience, I’ve discovered some helpful patterns:

  1. Always flatten your error messages in the template for easier access
  2. Use dot notation in form field names to maintain the object structure
  3. Keep your schemas modular and reusable
  4. Handle partial updates gracefully with schema methods like .partial()

Here’s how I structure my form HTML to match the schema:

<form method="POST">
  <div>
    <label for="name">Name:</label>
    <input type="text" id="name" name="name" />
    {errors.name && <span class="error">{errors.name}</span>}
  </div>


  <div>
    <label for="email">Email:</label>
    <input type="email" id="email" name="email" />
    {errors.email && <span class="error">{errors.email}</span>}
  </div>


  <fieldset>
    <legend>Address</legend>


    <div>
      <label for="street">Street:</label>
      <input type="text" id="street" name="address.street" />
      {errors.address?.street && <span class="error">{errors.address.street}</span>}
    </div>


    <!-- Similar fields for city, zipCode, and country -->
  </fieldset>


  <button type="submit">Submit</button>
</form>

This approach has saved me countless hours of debugging and made my form handling much more robust. The beauty of using Zod with Astro.js is that you get type safety and runtime validation working together seamlessly.

Remember, good form validation isn’t just about preventing bad data - it’s about creating a smooth user experience while maintaining data integrity. With Zod and Astro.js, you’ve got the perfect tools for the job.

