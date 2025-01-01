How to Implement JWT Authentication in Chi API

# Implementing JWT Authentication in a Chi API: A Practical Guide ![ An abstract geometric pattern of interlocking golden keys floating in space with soft light rays streaming through crystalline structures in bright yellow and silver tones viewed from a dramatic low angle perspective high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail ](/image_generation/tillitsdone_Golang_Chi_topics_find_How-to-Implement-JWT-Authentication-in-a-Chi-APIcontent_1732686623921_0.jpeg "An abstract geometric pattern of interlocking golden keys floating in space with soft light rays streaming through crystalline structures in bright yellow and silver tones viewed from a dramatic low angle perspective high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail") Securing your Go web applications is crucial in today's digital landscape. In this guide, we'll walk through implementing JWT (JSON Web Token) authentication in a Chi router-based API. We'll create a robust authentication system that's both secure and scalable. ## Setting Up the Project First, let's set up our project structure and install the necessary dependencies. We'll need the Chi router and a JWT package: ``` go go get - u github.com /go- chi / chi / v5 go get - u github.com / golang - jwt / jwt / v5

Creating the JWT Middleware

The heart of our authentication system lies in the middleware. This code will verify incoming JWT tokens and protect our routes:

func JWTMiddleware ( next http . Handler ) http . Handler { return http. HandlerFunc ( func ( w http . ResponseWriter , r * http . Request ) { tokenString := r.Header. Get ( " Authorization " ) if tokenString == "" { http. Error (w, " Unauthorized " , http.StatusUnauthorized) return } token, err := jwt. Parse (tokenString, func ( token * jwt . Token ) ( interface {}, error ) { return [] byte (os. Getenv ( " JWT_SECRET " )), nil }) if err != nil || ! token.Valid { http. Error (w, " Unauthorized " , http.StatusUnauthorized) return } next. ServeHTTP (w, r) }) }

Implementing Login and Token Generation

When users authenticate, we’ll generate a JWT token containing their credentials:

func Login ( w http . ResponseWriter , r * http . Request ) { // Validate user credentials here claims := jwt . MapClaims { " user_id " : user.ID, " exp " : time. Now (). Add (time.Hour * 24 ). Unix (), } token := jwt. NewWithClaims (jwt.SigningMethodHS256, claims) tokenString, err := token. SignedString ([] byte (os. Getenv ( " JWT_SECRET " ))) if err != nil { http. Error (w, " Error generating token " , http.StatusInternalServerError) return } json. NewEncoder (w). Encode ( map [ string ] string { " token " : tokenString, }) }

Protecting Routes

Now we can protect our routes using the middleware:

func main () { r := chi. NewRouter () // Public routes r. Post ( " /login " , Login) // Protected routes r. Group ( func ( r chi . Router ) { r. Use (JWTMiddleware) r. Get ( " /protected " , ProtectedHandler) }) }

Best Practices and Security Considerations

Always use environment variables for your JWT secret Set appropriate token expiration times Implement token refresh mechanisms Use secure password hashing for user credentials Consider implementing token blacklisting for logout Use HTTPS in production

By following these steps, you’ll have a secure JWT authentication system in your Chi API. The middleware pattern makes it easy to protect routes and manage user sessions effectively.