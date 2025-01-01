Tillitsdone
Using Jest with TypeScript for Type Safety

Learn how to leverage TypeScript with Jest for enhanced type safety in your test suites.

Discover best practices, custom type matchers, and advanced testing patterns for robust testing.
Using Jest with TypeScript for Stronger Type Safety in Tests

Abstract geometric shapes representing testing and type safety dominated by bright sunshine yellow and sapphire blue gradient floating in space. Camera angle: Top-down perspective high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

Testing JavaScript applications has become increasingly sophisticated, and with TypeScript’s rising popularity, developers are looking for ways to leverage type safety in their test suites. In this post, let’s dive deep into how we can use Jest with TypeScript to create more reliable and maintainable tests.

Why TypeScript in Tests?

When we write tests, we’re essentially creating a safety net for our application. But who watches the watchmen? That’s where TypeScript comes in. By adding type safety to our tests, we get an additional layer of confidence that our tests themselves are correct.

Serene city skyline at dusk with modern architecture illuminated by fluorescent green lights reflecting in calm water. Camera angle: Wide-angle panoramic shot high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

Setting Up Jest with TypeScript

Getting started with Jest and TypeScript requires a bit of configuration, but the benefits are worth it. First, let’s set up our environment:

Terminal window
npm install --save-dev jest typescript ts-jest @types/jest

Create a jest.config.js that understands TypeScript:

module.exports = {
  preset: 'ts-jest',
  testEnvironment: 'node',
  moduleFileExtensions: ['ts', 'tsx', 'js', 'jsx', 'json', 'node'],
};

Advanced TypeScript Features in Jest

Here’s where things get interesting. TypeScript allows us to leverage powerful type features in our tests:

Custom Type Matchers

declare global {
  namespace jest {
    interface Matchers<R> {
      toBeUser(): R;
    }
  }
}


expect.extend({
  toBeUser(received) {
    const pass = received.hasOwnProperty('id') && received.hasOwnProperty('name');
    return {
      pass,
      message: () =>
        `expected ${received} to be a valid user with id and name properties`,
    };
  },
});

Minimalist white boutique flower arrangement with dynamic composition of white roses and leaves against sapphire blue background. Camera angle: Close-up macro shot high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

Generic Mock Types

TypeScript’s generics shine when mocking complex types:

interface ApiClient\<T\> {
  fetch(): Promise\<T\>;
}


// Type-safe mock
const mockApiClient = jest.fn<ApiClient<User>>(() => ({
  fetch: jest.fn().mockResolvedValue({ id: 1, name: 'John' }),
}));

Best Practices and Tips

  1. Type Your Test Data: Create interfaces for your test fixtures and use them consistently.
  2. Leverage Type Guards: Use type guards in your test assertions for more precise testing.
  3. Mock with Types: Always type your mocks to catch interface changes early.
  4. Parametrized Tests: Use TypeScript to create type-safe test factories.

Conclusion

Integrating TypeScript with Jest not only makes our tests more reliable but also provides better developer experience through enhanced IDE support and early error detection. The initial setup cost is quickly offset by the maintenance benefits and increased confidence in our test suite.

Abstract flowing lines in gray and black creating dynamic wave patterns suggesting motion and connectivity. Camera angle: Dutch angle perspective high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

