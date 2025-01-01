Tillitsdone
down Scroll to discover

Using ISR with WordPress API in Next.js Guide

Learn how to implement Incremental Static Regeneration (ISR) with WordPress API in Next.js to achieve optimal performance and keep your content fresh while maintaining blazing-fast load times.
thumbnail

How to Use Incremental Static Regeneration with WordPress API in Next.js

Abstract geometric pattern representing data flow and regeneration featuring flowing crystalline structures in iridescent and neon green colors against off-white background captured from top-down perspective high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

Have you ever wondered how to make your WordPress-powered Next.js website lightning fast while keeping your content fresh? Let me introduce you to Incremental Static Regeneration (ISR) – a game-changing feature that gives you the best of both worlds: the speed of static sites and the dynamism of server-side rendering.

Understanding ISR in Next.js

Think of ISR as your website’s smart refresh button. Instead of rebuilding your entire site when content changes, or serving stale content to your users, ISR regenerates pages in the background while serving the existing cached version. It’s like having a barista prepare your next coffee while you’re still enjoying your current one – smooth, efficient, and always fresh.

Flowing crystal formations representing data streams in Turquoise blue and fresh moss colors arranged in spiral patterns captured from diagonal angle high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

Setting Up WordPress API Integration

Before diving into ISR implementation, we need to set up our WordPress connection. Here’s how to get started:

lib/api.js
const WORDPRESS_API_URL = process.env.WORDPRESS_API_URL


async function fetchAPI(query) {
  const res = await fetch(WORDPRESS_API_URL, {
    method: 'POST',
    headers: { 'Content-Type': 'application/json' },
    body: JSON.stringify({ query }),
  })


  const json = await res.json()
  return json.data
}

Implementing ISR in Your Pages

Now for the exciting part – implementing ISR with your WordPress content. Here’s a real-world example that fetches blog posts:

pages/posts/[slug].js
export async function getStaticProps({ params }) {
  const post = await getPost(params.slug)


  return {
    props: { post },
    revalidate: 60 // Regenerate page every 60 seconds
  }
}


export async function getStaticPaths() {
  const posts = await getAllPostsWithSlug()


  return {
    paths: posts.map((post) => ({
      params: { slug: post.slug },
    })),
    fallback: 'blocking'
  }
}

Crystalline network structure symbolizing interconnected data points in dusty blue and concrete colors against black background shot from low angle perspective high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

Best Practices and Performance Tips

  1. Choose your revalidation time wisely. For blog posts, 60 seconds might be fine, but for frequently updated content like stock prices, you might want a shorter duration.

  2. Use fallback: ‘blocking’ for critical pages where SEO matters. This ensures search engines always see the latest content.

  3. Implement error boundaries to handle failed regenerations gracefully.

  4. Monitor your build times and adjust the number of pages generated at build time accordingly.

Conclusion

ISR is a powerful tool that can significantly improve your WordPress-powered Next.js site’s performance. By implementing it correctly, you’ll provide your users with a blazing-fast experience while keeping your content fresh and your developers happy.

Dynamic abstract wave patterns representing digital transformation in rose and off-white colors with sharp geometric edges captured from bird's eye view perspective high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

icons/logo-tid.svg Latest Blogs
Discover our top articles, selected to support the growth of your business.
https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R36_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Material-UI (MUI) คืออะไร อยากสร้าง UI สวยงามและเป็นมืออาชีพในเวลาอันรวดเร็วใช่ไหม มาทำความรู้จักกับ Material-UI (MUI) ที่ช่วยให้คุณพัฒนาแอปพลิเคชันบน React ได้ง่ายและดูดีในทุกอุปกรณ์ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R35_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp มือใหม่อยากเริ่มเขียนแอป ต้องใช้โปรแกรมและภาษาอะไรบ้าง? อยากเป็นนักพัฒนาแอปแต่ไม่รู้จะเริ่มยังไง พบกับแนวทางการเลือกเครื่องมือและภาษาเบื้องต้นพร้อมคำแนะ เพื่อก้าวสู่เส้นทางการเขียนแอปอย่างมั่นใจในบทความนี้ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R34_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Website Development Process: เว็บไซต์เปิดตัวแล้ว! แล้วต้องทำอะไรต่อ? พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R27_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp เปรียบเทียบ 3 วิธีติดตั้ง install node js บน Ubuntu: NVM vs NodeSource vs Official Repo แบบไหนดีที่สุด? เรียนรู้วิธีติดตั้ง Node.js บน Ubuntu ด้วย NVM, NodeSource หรือ Official Repo เลือกวิธีที่เหมาะกับความต้องการของคุณ พร้อมเปรียบเทียบ เพื่อการพัฒนาที่มีประสิทธิภาพ! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R26_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Next js image การ Optimization รูปภาพแบบ Native ที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูง เรียนรู้วิธีใช้ Next.js Image เพื่อ Optimization การแสดงภาพบนเว็บไซต์ ด้วยเทคนิคบีบอัด ปรับขนาด Lazy Load และรองรับ Responsive ช่วยให้เว็บคุณโหลดเร็วขึ้นแน่นอน! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F08%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R22_June_1440x697.jpg@webp Flutter Developer คืออะไร? สำคัญแค่ไหน Flutter Developer คือผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านการพัฒนาแอปมือถือด้วย Flutter ที่ช่วยสนับสนุนธุรกิจให้เติบโตอย่างรวดเร็วและคุ้มค่า ด้วยเทคโนโลยีที่ยืดหยุ่นและประหยัดต้นทุน
View all 1235 blogs
icons/logo-tid.svgicons/next-js.svg

Talk with CEO

Ready to bring your web/app to life or boost your team with expert Thai developers?
Contact us today to discuss your needs, and let’s create tailored solutions to achieve your goals. We’re here to help at every step!
🖐️ Contact us
down Explore our best articles, cover a wide variety of technologies
Our knowledge base
196 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-react.svg ReactJs
Popular JavaScript library for building user interfaces with a component-based architecture.
160 Articles
Explore right
icons/flutter.svg Flutter
UI toolkit for building natively compiled applications for mobile, web, and desktop from a single codebase.
144 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-nodejs.svg Nodejs
JavaScript runtime for building scalable, high-performance server-side applications.
58 Articles
Explore right
icons/next-js.svg Nextjs
React framework enabling server-side rendering and static site generation for optimized performance.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/tailwind.svg TailwindCSS
Utility-first CSS framework for rapid UI development.
36 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Typescript
Superset of JavaScript adding static types for improved code quality and maintainability.
126 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Golang
Programming language known for its simplicity, concurrency model, and performance.
67 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg AstroJs
Astro is an all-in-one web framework. It includes everything you need to create a website, built-in.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Jest
Versatile testing framework for JavaScript applications supporting various test types.
12 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Website development th
10 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Mobile application th
5 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Reactjs th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Flutter th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nextjs th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Software house th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nodejs th
337 Articles
Explore right
icons/css-4.svg CSS
CSS3 is the latest version of Cascading Style Sheets, offering advanced styling features like animations, transitions, shadows, gradients, and responsive design.
Let's keep in Touch
Thank you for your interest in Tillitsdone! Whether you have a question about our services, want to discuss a potential project, or simply want to say hello, we're here and ready to assist you.
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
Contact Information
rick@tillitsdone.com+66824564755
Find All the Ways to Get in Touch with Tillitsdone - We're Just a Click, Call, or Message Away. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Respond and Start a Conversation About Your Needs.
Address
9 Phahonyothin Rd, Khlong Nueng, Khlong Luang District, Pathum Thani, Bangkok Thailand
Visit Tillitsdone at Our Physical Location - We'd Love to Welcome You to Our Creative Space. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Show You Around and Discuss Your Ideas in Person.
Social media
FacebookInstagramLinkedIn
Connect with Tillitsdone on Various Social Platforms - Stay Updated and Engage with Our Latest Projects and Insights. We'll Be Right Here, Sharing Our Journey and Ready to Interact with You.
We anticipate your communication and look forward to discussing how we can contribute to your business's success.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
Premier agency directory, awards platform, and media hub connecting brands with top agencies in software, app development DesignRush
web design companies Trusted B2B listing, rating, and review platform where you can explore and compare the top-ranked companies worldwide Goodfirms
Frequently Asked Questions
Explore frequently asked questions about our products and services.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.