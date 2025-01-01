Tillitsdone
down Scroll to discover

Mocking Dependencies in Flutter Test with Mockito

Learn how to effectively use Mockito for testing Flutter applications by mocking dependencies.

Master the art of writing reliable tests that simulate real-world scenarios.
thumbnail

A minimalist abstract representation of interlocking gears and connections rendered in bright cyan and electric blue on a deep black background shot from a top-down perspective high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

Mocking Dependencies in Flutter Test with Mockito

Testing is a crucial part of developing robust Flutter applications, but what happens when your code depends on external services, APIs, or complex objects? This is where mocking comes into play, and Mockito is your best friend for handling these scenarios elegantly.

Understanding the Importance of Mocking

In real-world Flutter applications, we often work with dependencies like HTTP clients, databases, or platform-specific services. Testing these dependencies directly can be challenging because:

  • They might be unreliable or slow
  • They could cost money to use
  • They might not be available in a test environment

An abstract network of floating geometric shapes representing data flow featuring emerald green and gold colors against a deep black background captured from a diagonal angle high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

Getting Started with Mockito

First, add the required dependencies to your pubspec.yaml:

dev_dependencies:
  mockito: ^5.4.0
  build_runner: ^2.4.0

Let’s say we have a simple weather service that fetches the current temperature:

class WeatherService {
  final HttpClient client;


  WeatherService(this.client);


  Future<double> getTemperature(String city) async {
    final response = await client.get('api.weather.com/temperature/$city');
    return response.data['temperature'];
  }
}

To test this service, we’ll create a mock of the HttpClient:

@GenerateMocks([HttpClient])
void main() {
  late MockHttpClient mockClient;
  late WeatherService weatherService;


  setUp(() {
    mockClient = MockHttpClient();
    weatherService = WeatherService(mockClient);
  });


  test('should return correct temperature', () async {
    // Arrange
    when(mockClient.get(any))
        .thenAnswer((_) async => Response(data: {'temperature': 25.0}));


    // Act
    final temperature = await weatherService.getTemperature('London');


    // Assert
    expect(temperature, 25.0);
    verify(mockClient.get('api.weather.com/temperature/London')).called(1);
  });
}

Dynamic flowing lines representing code execution paths rendered in bright orange and turquoise colors viewed from a side perspective with depth high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

Best Practices for Mocking in Flutter

  1. Mock at the Right Level: Mock at interface boundaries rather than mocking every small class. This makes your tests more maintainable and less brittle.

  2. Verify Behavior: Don’t just test the output – verify that your mocks were called with the expected parameters using verify().

  3. Use Meaningful Responses: When setting up mock responses, use realistic data that represents actual scenarios your app might encounter.

  4. Keep it Simple: Don’t over-mock. If a dependency is simple and reliable (like basic calculations), use the real implementation.

Here’s how to handle more complex scenarios:

test('should handle errors gracefully', () async {
  // Arrange
  when(mockClient.get(any))
      .thenThrow(Exception('Network error'));


  // Act & Assert
  expect(
    () => weatherService.getTemperature('London'),
    throwsException,
  );
});

Conclusion

Mocking with Mockito is an essential skill for writing effective Flutter tests. It allows you to isolate the code you’re testing, make your tests more reliable, and ensure your app works correctly under various conditions.

Remember, the goal of mocking isn’t to test the mocks themselves, but to verify that your code interacts with its dependencies correctly.

Abstract pattern of interconnected circuits and nodes featuring iridescent silver and azure blue colors flowing through black space captured from a Dutch angle perspective high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

icons/logo-tid.svg Latest Blogs
Discover our top articles, selected to support the growth of your business.
https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R36_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Material-UI (MUI) คืออะไร อยากสร้าง UI สวยงามและเป็นมืออาชีพในเวลาอันรวดเร็วใช่ไหม มาทำความรู้จักกับ Material-UI (MUI) ที่ช่วยให้คุณพัฒนาแอปพลิเคชันบน React ได้ง่ายและดูดีในทุกอุปกรณ์ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R35_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp มือใหม่อยากเริ่มเขียนแอป ต้องใช้โปรแกรมและภาษาอะไรบ้าง? อยากเป็นนักพัฒนาแอปแต่ไม่รู้จะเริ่มยังไง พบกับแนวทางการเลือกเครื่องมือและภาษาเบื้องต้นพร้อมคำแนะ เพื่อก้าวสู่เส้นทางการเขียนแอปอย่างมั่นใจในบทความนี้ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R34_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Website Development Process: เว็บไซต์เปิดตัวแล้ว! แล้วต้องทำอะไรต่อ? พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R27_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp เปรียบเทียบ 3 วิธีติดตั้ง install node js บน Ubuntu: NVM vs NodeSource vs Official Repo แบบไหนดีที่สุด? เรียนรู้วิธีติดตั้ง Node.js บน Ubuntu ด้วย NVM, NodeSource หรือ Official Repo เลือกวิธีที่เหมาะกับความต้องการของคุณ พร้อมเปรียบเทียบ เพื่อการพัฒนาที่มีประสิทธิภาพ! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R26_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Next js image การ Optimization รูปภาพแบบ Native ที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูง เรียนรู้วิธีใช้ Next.js Image เพื่อ Optimization การแสดงภาพบนเว็บไซต์ ด้วยเทคนิคบีบอัด ปรับขนาด Lazy Load และรองรับ Responsive ช่วยให้เว็บคุณโหลดเร็วขึ้นแน่นอน! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F08%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R22_June_1440x697.jpg@webp Flutter Developer คืออะไร? สำคัญแค่ไหน Flutter Developer คือผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านการพัฒนาแอปมือถือด้วย Flutter ที่ช่วยสนับสนุนธุรกิจให้เติบโตอย่างรวดเร็วและคุ้มค่า ด้วยเทคโนโลยีที่ยืดหยุ่นและประหยัดต้นทุน
View all 1235 blogs
icons/logo-tid.svgicons/flutter.svg

Talk with CEO

Ready to bring your web/app to life or boost your team with expert Thai developers?
Contact us today to discuss your needs, and let’s create tailored solutions to achieve your goals. We’re here to help at every step!
🖐️ Contact us
down Explore our best articles, cover a wide variety of technologies
Our knowledge base
196 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-react.svg ReactJs
Popular JavaScript library for building user interfaces with a component-based architecture.
160 Articles
Explore right
icons/flutter.svg Flutter
UI toolkit for building natively compiled applications for mobile, web, and desktop from a single codebase.
144 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-nodejs.svg Nodejs
JavaScript runtime for building scalable, high-performance server-side applications.
58 Articles
Explore right
icons/next-js.svg Nextjs
React framework enabling server-side rendering and static site generation for optimized performance.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/tailwind.svg TailwindCSS
Utility-first CSS framework for rapid UI development.
36 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Typescript
Superset of JavaScript adding static types for improved code quality and maintainability.
126 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Golang
Programming language known for its simplicity, concurrency model, and performance.
67 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg AstroJs
Astro is an all-in-one web framework. It includes everything you need to create a website, built-in.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Jest
Versatile testing framework for JavaScript applications supporting various test types.
12 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Website development th
10 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Mobile application th
5 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Reactjs th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Flutter th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nextjs th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Software house th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nodejs th
337 Articles
Explore right
icons/css-4.svg CSS
CSS3 is the latest version of Cascading Style Sheets, offering advanced styling features like animations, transitions, shadows, gradients, and responsive design.
Let's keep in Touch
Thank you for your interest in Tillitsdone! Whether you have a question about our services, want to discuss a potential project, or simply want to say hello, we're here and ready to assist you.
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
Contact Information
rick@tillitsdone.com+66824564755
Find All the Ways to Get in Touch with Tillitsdone - We're Just a Click, Call, or Message Away. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Respond and Start a Conversation About Your Needs.
Address
9 Phahonyothin Rd, Khlong Nueng, Khlong Luang District, Pathum Thani, Bangkok Thailand
Visit Tillitsdone at Our Physical Location - We'd Love to Welcome You to Our Creative Space. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Show You Around and Discuss Your Ideas in Person.
Social media
FacebookInstagramLinkedIn
Connect with Tillitsdone on Various Social Platforms - Stay Updated and Engage with Our Latest Projects and Insights. We'll Be Right Here, Sharing Our Journey and Ready to Interact with You.
We anticipate your communication and look forward to discussing how we can contribute to your business's success.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
Premier agency directory, awards platform, and media hub connecting brands with top agencies in software, app development DesignRush
web design companies Trusted B2B listing, rating, and review platform where you can explore and compare the top-ranked companies worldwide Goodfirms
Frequently Asked Questions
Explore frequently asked questions about our products and services.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.