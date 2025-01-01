Tillitsdone
down Scroll to discover

Implementing Cupertino Date Picker in Flutter

Learn how to integrate and customize the iOS-style CupertinoDatePicker in your Flutter applications.

A comprehensive guide covering basic implementation, customization, and best practices.
thumbnail

Implementing Cupertino Date Picker in Flutter: A Developer’s Guide

Abstract fluid art with flowing curves and ripples featuring baby blue and indigo gradients creating a sense of motion and elegance high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail shot from top-down perspective

Ever wondered how to add that sleek iOS-style date picker to your Flutter app? Today, we’re diving into the world of Cupertino widgets, specifically the CupertinoDatePicker. Whether you’re building an iOS-specific app or just love the clean Apple design language, this guide has got you covered.

Understanding CupertinoDatePicker

The CupertinoDatePicker is Flutter’s implementation of iOS’s signature date picker component. It provides that familiar wheel-style selector that iOS users know and love. What makes it special is its smooth scrolling animation and intuitive interface that feels right at home in any iOS app.

Geometric abstract composition with interconnected circles and lines salmon-orange and concrete colors creating a modern technological feel high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail shot from isometric view

Basic Implementation

Let’s start with a simple implementation. The CupertinoDatePicker is incredibly flexible and can be used in various modes. Here’s how you can add it to your Flutter app:

To show a date picker, you’ll typically want to wrap it in a CupertinoPageScaffold or display it in a modal bottom sheet. The most common approach is using showCupertinoModalPopup:

void _showDatePicker(BuildContext context) {
  showCupertinoModalPopup(
    context: context,
    builder: (BuildContext context) {
      return Container(
        height: 300,
        color: CupertinoColors.systemBackground.resolveFrom(context),
        child: CupertinoDatePicker(
          mode: CupertinoDatePickerMode.date,
          initialDateTime: DateTime.now(),
          onDateTimeChanged: (DateTime newDateTime) {
            // Handle date selection
          },
        ),
      );
    },
  );
}

Customization Options

The CupertinoDatePicker comes with several customization options that you can leverage to create the perfect experience for your users:

  1. Different Modes:

    • date: Shows only the date
    • time: Displays time selection
    • dateAndTime: Combines both date and time selection

  2. Date Range Constraints:

    • minimumDate
    • maximumDate
    • minimumYear
    • maximumYear

Industrial minimalist composition with floating geometric shapes featuring zinc and dusty blue tones architectural elements with clean lines high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail shot from a 45-degree angle

Best Practices and Tips

  1. Always provide meaningful feedback when a date is selected
  2. Consider your app’s locale when displaying dates
  3. Implement proper error handling for invalid dates
  4. Remember to handle both light and dark modes

Here’s a more complete example that incorporates these best practices:

CupertinoDatePicker(
  mode: CupertinoDatePickerMode.dateAndTime,
  initialDateTime: DateTime.now(),
  minimumDate: DateTime(2000),
  maximumDate: DateTime(2025),
  minuteInterval: 1,
  use24hFormat: true,
  onDateTimeChanged: (DateTime newDateTime) {
    // Update state or notify parent
  },
)

Conclusion

The CupertinoDatePicker is a powerful widget that brings the iOS date selection experience to your Flutter apps. By following this guide, you can implement a date picker that not only looks great but also provides a seamless user experience that your users will love.

Brush stroke texture with organic flowing patterns ruby red and black colors creating dynamic movement and energy with subtle metallic highlights high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail shot from diagonal perspective

icons/logo-tid.svg Latest Blogs
Discover our top articles, selected to support the growth of your business.
https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R36_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Material-UI (MUI) คืออะไร อยากสร้าง UI สวยงามและเป็นมืออาชีพในเวลาอันรวดเร็วใช่ไหม มาทำความรู้จักกับ Material-UI (MUI) ที่ช่วยให้คุณพัฒนาแอปพลิเคชันบน React ได้ง่ายและดูดีในทุกอุปกรณ์ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R35_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp มือใหม่อยากเริ่มเขียนแอป ต้องใช้โปรแกรมและภาษาอะไรบ้าง? อยากเป็นนักพัฒนาแอปแต่ไม่รู้จะเริ่มยังไง พบกับแนวทางการเลือกเครื่องมือและภาษาเบื้องต้นพร้อมคำแนะ เพื่อก้าวสู่เส้นทางการเขียนแอปอย่างมั่นใจในบทความนี้ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R34_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Website Development Process: เว็บไซต์เปิดตัวแล้ว! แล้วต้องทำอะไรต่อ? พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R27_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp เปรียบเทียบ 3 วิธีติดตั้ง install node js บน Ubuntu: NVM vs NodeSource vs Official Repo แบบไหนดีที่สุด? เรียนรู้วิธีติดตั้ง Node.js บน Ubuntu ด้วย NVM, NodeSource หรือ Official Repo เลือกวิธีที่เหมาะกับความต้องการของคุณ พร้อมเปรียบเทียบ เพื่อการพัฒนาที่มีประสิทธิภาพ! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R26_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Next js image การ Optimization รูปภาพแบบ Native ที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูง เรียนรู้วิธีใช้ Next.js Image เพื่อ Optimization การแสดงภาพบนเว็บไซต์ ด้วยเทคนิคบีบอัด ปรับขนาด Lazy Load และรองรับ Responsive ช่วยให้เว็บคุณโหลดเร็วขึ้นแน่นอน! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F08%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R22_June_1440x697.jpg@webp Flutter Developer คืออะไร? สำคัญแค่ไหน Flutter Developer คือผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านการพัฒนาแอปมือถือด้วย Flutter ที่ช่วยสนับสนุนธุรกิจให้เติบโตอย่างรวดเร็วและคุ้มค่า ด้วยเทคโนโลยีที่ยืดหยุ่นและประหยัดต้นทุน
View all 1235 blogs
icons/logo-tid.svgicons/flutter.svg

Talk with CEO

Ready to bring your web/app to life or boost your team with expert Thai developers?
Contact us today to discuss your needs, and let’s create tailored solutions to achieve your goals. We’re here to help at every step!
🖐️ Contact us
down Explore our best articles, cover a wide variety of technologies
Our knowledge base
196 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-react.svg ReactJs
Popular JavaScript library for building user interfaces with a component-based architecture.
160 Articles
Explore right
icons/flutter.svg Flutter
UI toolkit for building natively compiled applications for mobile, web, and desktop from a single codebase.
144 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-nodejs.svg Nodejs
JavaScript runtime for building scalable, high-performance server-side applications.
58 Articles
Explore right
icons/next-js.svg Nextjs
React framework enabling server-side rendering and static site generation for optimized performance.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/tailwind.svg TailwindCSS
Utility-first CSS framework for rapid UI development.
36 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Typescript
Superset of JavaScript adding static types for improved code quality and maintainability.
126 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Golang
Programming language known for its simplicity, concurrency model, and performance.
67 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg AstroJs
Astro is an all-in-one web framework. It includes everything you need to create a website, built-in.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Jest
Versatile testing framework for JavaScript applications supporting various test types.
12 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Website development th
10 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Mobile application th
5 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Reactjs th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Flutter th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nextjs th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Software house th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nodejs th
337 Articles
Explore right
icons/css-4.svg CSS
CSS3 is the latest version of Cascading Style Sheets, offering advanced styling features like animations, transitions, shadows, gradients, and responsive design.
Let's keep in Touch
Thank you for your interest in Tillitsdone! Whether you have a question about our services, want to discuss a potential project, or simply want to say hello, we're here and ready to assist you.
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
Contact Information
rick@tillitsdone.com+66824564755
Find All the Ways to Get in Touch with Tillitsdone - We're Just a Click, Call, or Message Away. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Respond and Start a Conversation About Your Needs.
Address
9 Phahonyothin Rd, Khlong Nueng, Khlong Luang District, Pathum Thani, Bangkok Thailand
Visit Tillitsdone at Our Physical Location - We'd Love to Welcome You to Our Creative Space. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Show You Around and Discuss Your Ideas in Person.
Social media
FacebookInstagramLinkedIn
Connect with Tillitsdone on Various Social Platforms - Stay Updated and Engage with Our Latest Projects and Insights. We'll Be Right Here, Sharing Our Journey and Ready to Interact with You.
We anticipate your communication and look forward to discussing how we can contribute to your business's success.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
Premier agency directory, awards platform, and media hub connecting brands with top agencies in software, app development DesignRush
web design companies Trusted B2B listing, rating, and review platform where you can explore and compare the top-ranked companies worldwide Goodfirms
Frequently Asked Questions
Explore frequently asked questions about our products and services.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.