Fiber + SQL: Building Scalable Web Apps

Learn how to integrate Fiber with SQL databases to create high-performance web applications in Go.

Covers connection management, routing, error handling, and optimization techniques.
Integrating Fiber with SQL Databases for Scalable Web Applications

Building scalable web applications requires a robust foundation, and Go’s Fiber framework combined with SQL databases provides exactly that. In this comprehensive guide, we’ll explore how to create a production-ready web application using Fiber and SQL databases, focusing on best practices and performance optimization.

Setting Up the Foundation

Before diving into the integration details, ensure you have Go installed and create a new project:

go mod init fiber-sql-app
go get github.com/gofiber/fiber/v2
go get gorm.io/gorm
go get gorm.io/driver/postgres // or your preferred SQL driver

Database Connection and Configuration

One of the key aspects of building scalable applications is proper database connection management. Here’s how to set up a connection pool with Fiber:

type Config struct {
    Host     string
    Port     string
    Password string
    User     string
    DBName   string
    SSLMode  string
}


func InitDatabase(config *Config) (*gorm.DB, error) {
    dsn := fmt.Sprintf(
        "host=%s user=%s password=%s dbname=%s port=%s sslmode=%s",
        config.Host, config.User, config.Password, config.DBName, config.Port, config.SSLMode,
    )


    db, err := gorm.Open(postgres.Open(dsn), &gorm.Config{})
    if err != nil {
        return nil, err
    }


    sqlDB, err := db.DB()
    if err != nil {
        return nil, err
    }


    // Configure connection pool
    sqlDB.SetMaxIdleConns(10)
    sqlDB.SetMaxOpenConns(100)
    sqlDB.SetConnMaxLifetime(time.Hour)


    return db, nil
}

Building Scalable Routes

One of Fiber’s strengths is its routing system. When combined with SQL operations, it’s crucial to structure your handlers properly:

func SetupRoutes(app *fiber.App, db *gorm.DB) {
    api := app.Group("/api")


    api.Get("/users", func(c *fiber.Ctx) error {
        var users []User
        result := db.Find(&users)
        if result.Error != nil {
            return c.Status(500).JSON(fiber.Map{
                "error": "Database error",
            })
        }
        return c.JSON(users)
    })


    api.Post("/users", func(c *fiber.Ctx) error {
        user := new(User)
        if err := c.BodyParser(user); err != nil {
            return c.Status(400).JSON(fiber.Map{
                "error": "Invalid request",
            })
        }


        result := db.Create(user)
        if result.Error != nil {
            return c.Status(500).JSON(fiber.Map{
                "error": "Could not create user",
            })
        }


        return c.JSON(user)
    })
}

Performance Optimization Tips

  1. Use prepared statements for frequently executed queries
  2. Implement connection pooling with appropriate limits
  3. Add indexes for frequently queried columns
  4. Use transactions for complex operations
  5. Implement caching for frequently accessed data

Error Handling and Middleware

Proper error handling is crucial for production applications. Here’s how to implement a middleware for database error handling:

func DBErrorHandler() fiber.Handler {
    return func(c *fiber.Ctx) error {
        err := c.Next()
        if err != nil {
            if errors.Is(err, gorm.ErrRecordNotFound) {
                return c.Status(404).JSON(fiber.Map{
                    "error": "Resource not found",
                })
            }
            // Handle other database errors
            return c.Status(500).JSON(fiber.Map{
                "error": "Internal server error",
            })
        }
        return nil
    }
}

Conclusion

Integrating Fiber with SQL databases provides a solid foundation for building scalable web applications. By following these best practices and patterns, you can create robust, performant applications that can handle substantial growth in traffic and data.

