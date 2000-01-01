CSS Word-Break Enhancing Text Wrapping for Better Readability

Introduction

The word-break CSS property helps control how text breaks at the end of a line. By default, text breaks at spaces or hyphens, but word-break gives you more control, especially for handling long words or complex languages like Chinese, Japanese, and Korean (CJK).

Specification

The word-break property is defined in the CSS Text Module Level 3 specification.

Values

Here are the main values for word-break :

normal

Default behavior: breaks at spaces or hyphens.

break-all

Breaks between any two characters (except CJK text) to prevent overflow.

keep-all

Prevents breaks in CJK text; non-CJK text behaves normally.

break-word

Similar to overflow-wrap: anywhere combined with word-break: normal , ensuring words break at appropriate points.

Global Values

inherit : Inherits the value from the parent element.

: Inherits the value from the parent element. initial : Sets the property to its default value.

: Sets the property to its default value. revert : Resets the property to the browser’s default.

: Resets the property to the browser’s default. revert-layer : Resets the property to the value established by the user-agent stylesheet.

: Resets the property to the value established by the user-agent stylesheet. unset : Resets the property to its inherited value if it inherits, otherwise to its initial value.

Formal Definition

The word-break property specifies how text should break at the end of a line. It’s crucial for managing text overflow and ensuring readability.

Initial Value:

normal

Applies To:

All elements

Inherited:

Yes

Computed Value:

As specified

Animation Type:

Discrete

Formal Syntax

The formal syntax for the word-break property is:

word-break: normal | break-all | keep-all | break-word | initial | inherit;

Browser Compatibility

The word-break property is widely supported across modern browsers:

Google Chrome : Since version 4.0 (January 2010)

: Since version 4.0 (January 2010) Mozilla Firefox : Since version 15.0 (August 2012)

: Since version 15.0 (August 2012) Microsoft Edge : Since version 12 (July 2015)

: Since version 12 (July 2015) Microsoft Internet Explorer : Since version 5.5 (July 2000)

: Since version 5.5 (July 2000) Opera : Since version 15.0 (May 2013)

: Since version 15.0 (May 2013) Safari: Since version 3.1 (March 2008)

For the latest details, check [Browser Compatibility Data]WebsiteUrl.