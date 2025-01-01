- Services
CSS Text-Justify Enhance Text Alignment
Learn about available options like auto, inter-word, and inter-character.
Introduction
The
text-justify CSS property controls how text is justified when
text-align: justify; is applied. Justification spreads text evenly across the available space, making it more visually appealing. This property is useful for web design to enhance readability and aesthetics.
Specification
The
text-justify property is defined in the CSS Text Module Level 3. You can find the official documentation in the CSS Text Module Level 3 under the section for the
text-justify property.
Syntax
Here’s how to use the
text-justify property in CSS:
Values
none: Turns off text justification.
auto: The browser chooses the best justification method.
inter-word: Justifies text by adjusting spaces between words.
inter-character: Justifies text by adjusting spaces between characters.
distribute: Deprecated, behaves like
inter-character.
Global values include:
inherit: Inherits the
text-justifyvalue from the parent element.
initial: Sets the property to its default value.
revert: Reverts to the user agent’s default stylesheet value.
revert-layer: Reverts to the value for the current cascade layer.
unset: Resets the property to its initial or inherited value.
Formal Definition
- Initial Value:
auto
- Applies To: Inline-level and table-cell elements
- Inherited: Yes
- Computed Value: As specified
- Animation Type: Discrete
Examples
Simple Example
Here’s a simple example to demonstrate the different values of
text-justify:
Example with Interactive Buttons
Browser Compatibility
- Chrome: Full support.
- Firefox: Supported from version 55.0.
- Internet Explorer/Edge: Supported from IE 11.0.
- Opera: Full support.
- Safari: Supported from version 10.0.3.
See Also
For more information, check out:
- [
text-align]WebsiteUrl
- [
text-indent]WebsiteUrl
- [
text-overflow]WebsiteUrl
- [HTML Reference Guide]WebsiteUrl
These resources will help you understand text formatting and alignment in web development, making your web pages more polished and professional.
