CSS Text-Justify Enhance Text Alignment

Discover how the CSS text-justify property enhances text alignment for better readability.

Learn about available options like auto, inter-word, and inter-character.
Introduction

The text-justify CSS property controls how text is justified when text-align: justify; is applied. Justification spreads text evenly across the available space, making it more visually appealing. This property is useful for web design to enhance readability and aesthetics.

Specification

The text-justify property is defined in the CSS Text Module Level 3. You can find the official documentation in the CSS Text Module Level 3 under the section for the text-justify property.

Syntax

Here’s how to use the text-justify property in CSS:

text-justify: none;
text-justify: auto;
text-justify: inter-word;
text-justify: inter-character;
text-justify: distribute; /* Deprecated value */


/* Global values */
text-justify: inherit;
text-justify: initial;
text-justify: revert;
text-justify: revert-layer;
text-justify: unset;

Values

  • none: Turns off text justification.
  • auto: The browser chooses the best justification method.
  • inter-word: Justifies text by adjusting spaces between words.
  • inter-character: Justifies text by adjusting spaces between characters.
  • distribute: Deprecated, behaves like inter-character.

Global values include:

  • inherit: Inherits the text-justify value from the parent element.
  • initial: Sets the property to its default value.
  • revert: Reverts to the user agent’s default stylesheet value.
  • revert-layer: Reverts to the value for the current cascade layer.
  • unset: Resets the property to its initial or inherited value.

Formal Definition

  • Initial Value: auto
  • Applies To: Inline-level and table-cell elements
  • Inherited: Yes
  • Computed Value: As specified
  • Animation Type: Discrete

Examples

Simple Example

Here’s a simple example to demonstrate the different values of text-justify:

<p class="none">
  <code>text-justify: none</code> —<br />Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit.
</p>
<p class="auto">
  <code>text-justify: auto</code> —<br />Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit.
</p>
<p class="dist">
  <code>text-justify: distribute</code> —<br />Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit.
</p>
<p class="word">
  <code>text-justify: inter-word</code> —<br />Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit.
</p>
<p class="char">
  <code>text-justify: inter-character</code> —<br />Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit.
</p>
p {
  font-size: 1.5em;
  border: 1px solid black;
  padding: 10px;
  width: 95%;
  margin: 10px auto;
  text-align: justify;
}


.none {
  text-justify: none;
}


.auto {
  text-justify: auto;
}


.dist {
  text-justify: distribute;
}


.word {
  text-justify: inter-word;
}


.char {
  text-justify: inter-character;
}

Example with Interactive Buttons

<button onclick="changeJustify('none')">None</button>
<button onclick="changeJustify('auto')">Auto</button>
<button onclick="changeJustify('inter-word')">Inter-Word</button>
<button onclick="changeJustify('inter-character')">Inter-Character</button>


<div id="justify-example" class="justify-example">
  Vincent van Gogh is one of the most well-known post-impressionist painters.
</div>


<script>
  function changeJustify(value) {
    document.getElementById('justify-example').style.textJustify = value;
  }
</script>


<style>
  .justify-example {
    width: 250px;
    padding: 15px;
    border: 2px solid orangered;
    text-align: justify;
    text-justify: inter-word;
  }
</style>

Browser Compatibility

  • Chrome: Full support.
  • Firefox: Supported from version 55.0.
  • Internet Explorer/Edge: Supported from IE 11.0.
  • Opera: Full support.
  • Safari: Supported from version 10.0.3.

See Also

For more information, check out:

  • [text-align]WebsiteUrl
  • [text-indent]WebsiteUrl
  • [text-overflow]WebsiteUrl
  • [HTML Reference Guide]WebsiteUrl

These resources will help you understand text formatting and alignment in web development, making your web pages more polished and professional.

