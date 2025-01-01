- Services
- Case Studies
- Technologies
- NextJs development
- Flutter development
- NodeJs development
- ReactJs development
- About
- Contact
- Tools
- Blogs
- FAQ
CSS text-emphasis-color Property Customize Text Marks
Use it for visually distinct text in web design.
Options include colors and transparency.
Introduction
The
text-emphasis-color property in CSS lets you set the color of emphasis marks, like dots, circles, or custom characters, applied to text. It’s great for making text stand out and aligning with your design scheme. You can use it alone or with the
text-emphasis shorthand. Whether you want to highlight important points or add a creative touch, this property is a useful tool in your CSS toolkit.
Specification
The
text-emphasis-color property is part of the CSS Text Decoration Module Level 3. This module introduces various properties for text decoration, including emphasis marks and their customization. By following this standard, you can ensure your use of
text-emphasis-color is consistent with best practices and compatible across different browsers.
Syntax
The syntax for the
text-emphasis-color property is straightforward:
Example Syntax
Explanation
- Initial Value: The default color is
currentcolor, which inherits the current text color.
- Color Values: You can specify the color using formats like hex codes (
#555), named colors (
blue), RGB values (
rgb(90 200 160 / 80%)), or
transparentto make the marks invisible.
- Global Values: You can use global CSS values like
inherit,
initial,
revert,
revert-layer, and
unsetto control the behavior of the property based on inheritance and default values.
Practical Usage
Using the
text-emphasis-color property, you can customize the color of emphasis marks to match your design scheme. This is great for highlighting specific text elements and enhancing the overall readability and aesthetics of your web content.
Values
The
text-emphasis-color property accepts various values to customize the appearance of emphasis marks on your text. Here’s a breakdown:
Color Values
<color>: Specifies the color of the emphasis marks. You can use different formats:
- Hexadecimal: For example,
#555.
- Named Colors: For example,
blue.
- RGB Values: For example,
rgb(90 200 160 / 80%).
- Transparent: Makes the emphasis marks invisible.
- Hexadecimal: For example,
Global Values
inherit: The emphasis marks inherit the color from the parent element.
initial: The emphasis marks use the initial value, which is
currentcolor.
revert: The emphasis marks revert to the default value as defined by the user agent or the user’s stylesheet.
revert-layer: The emphasis marks revert to the value as defined by the cascade layer.
unset: The emphasis marks inherit the color if it is inherited by default, otherwise, it uses the initial value.
Default Value
currentcolor: If no color is specified, the emphasis marks use the current text color. This is the default value.
Example Usage
Examples
Let’s see how the
text-emphasis-color property works with some practical examples.
Example 1: Emphasis with a Color and Custom Character
In this example, we’ll apply a green color to custom emphasis marks using the
text-emphasis-style and
text-emphasis-color properties.
CSS
HTML
Result
The text within the
<em> tags will have green asterisk (*) emphasis marks applied to it.
Example 2: Vertical Text with a Custom Emphasis Mark
In this example, we’ll apply a custom emphasis mark (
*) to vertical text and set its color using the
text-emphasis-color property.
CSS
HTML
Result
The text within the
<em> tags will be displayed vertically with blue asterisk (*) emphasis marks applied to it.
Example 3: Emphasis with a Transparent Color
In this example, we’ll apply transparent emphasis marks using the
text-emphasis-color property.
CSS
HTML
Result
The text within the
<em> tags will have transparent circle (o) emphasis marks applied to it, making the marks invisible.
Example 4: Emphasis with an Inherited Color
In this example, we’ll apply emphasis marks that inherit their color from the parent element using the
text-emphasis-color property.
CSS
HTML
Result
The text within the
<em> tags will have blue dot (.) emphasis marks applied to it, inheriting the color from the parent
<div> element.
Formal Syntax
The formal syntax for the
text-emphasis-color property is:
Explanation
<color>: Specifies the color of the emphasis marks. You can use formats like hexadecimal (
#555), named colors (
blue), RGB values (
rgb(90 200 160 / 80%)), or
transparent.
Related CSS Properties
To make the most of the
text-emphasis-color property and enhance your web design, it’s helpful to know about related CSS properties. These properties work together to provide a comprehensive set of tools for customizing text emphasis and other visual elements on your web pages.
text-emphasis-style
The
text-emphasis-style property defines the style of the emphasis marks applied to text. You can use various shapes and characters to create emphasis marks that suit your design needs.
Syntax
Example
Result
The text within the
<em> tags will have green asterisk (*) emphasis marks applied to it.
text-emphasis
The
text-emphasis property is a shorthand for setting both the style and color of emphasis marks. This makes it easier to apply multiple properties at once.
Syntax
Example
Result
The text within the
<em> tags will have green asterisk (*) emphasis marks applied to it.
text-emphasis-position
The
text-emphasis-position property specifies the position of the emphasis marks relative to the text. This allows you to place the marks above, below, or to the side of the text.
Syntax
Example
Result
The text within the
<em> tags will have green asterisk (*) emphasis marks applied above the text.
Other Color-Related Properties
In addition to emphasis marks, there are several other CSS properties that deal with colors and can be used to enhance the visual appeal of your web pages.
color
The
color property sets the color of the text. This is one of the most fundamental CSS properties for styling text.
Syntax
Example
Result
The text within the
<p> tags will be blue.
background-color
The
background-color property sets the background color of an element. This property is useful for creating contrast and highlighting specific sections of your web page.
Syntax
Example
Result
The
<div> element will have a light gray background.
border-color
The
border-color property sets the color of an element’s border. This property is useful for creating visually distinct borders around elements.
Syntax
Example
Result
The
<div> element will have a red border.
outline-color
The
outline-color property sets the color of an element’s outline. Outlines are similar to borders but do not take up space in the layout.
Syntax
Example
Result
The
<div> element will have a green outline.
text-shadow
The
text-shadow property adds shadow effects to text, which can include color customization. This property is useful for creating depth and enhancing the appearance of text.
Syntax
Example
Result
The text within the
<p> tags will have a gray shadow effect.
Browser Compatibility
The
text-emphasis-color property is widely supported across modern browsers.
|Browser
|Version
|Google Chrome
|99 and above
|Microsoft Edge
|99 and above
|Mozilla Firefox
|46 and above
|Opera
|15 and above
|Safari
|7 and above
Practical Considerations
While
text-emphasis-color is well-supported, it’s good to test your designs across different browsers and devices. Using progressive enhancement ensures a good experience for users with older browsers.
Example of Progressive Enhancement
CSS
HTML
Conclusion
Understanding browser compatibility for properties like
text-emphasis-color ensures your web design is accessible and consistent. By keeping up with supported browsers and using progressive enhancement, you can create appealing and functional web content that reaches a wide audience.
See Also
To further enhance your understanding and usage of the
text-emphasis-color property, you may find the following related CSS properties and resources helpful:
Related CSS Properties
<color>Data Type:
- Learn more about the various ways to specify colors in CSS, including hexadecimal, RGB, and named colors.
text-emphasis-style:
- This property allows you to define the style of the emphasis marks, such as dots, circles, or custom characters.
text-emphasis:
- A shorthand property that combines
text-emphasis-styleand
text-emphasis-colorinto a single declaration.
- A shorthand property that combines
text-emphasis-position:
- Specifies the position of the emphasis marks relative to the text, such as above or below.
Additional Resources
- MDN Web Docs:
- Comprehensive documentation on CSS properties, including detailed explanations and examples.
- W3C CSS Specifications:
- Official specifications for CSS properties, including the
text-emphasis-colorproperty.
- Official specifications for CSS properties, including the
- CSS Tricks:
- A valuable resource for tutorials, tips, and tricks related to CSS and web design.
Talk with CEO
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.