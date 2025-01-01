Tillitsdone
down Scroll to discover

CSS text-decoration-color Customizing Text Decorations

Learn how to use CSS text-decoration-color to customize the color of text decorations like underlines, overlines, and strikethroughs.

Explore available options and enhance your web design.
thumbnail

Introduction

The text-decoration-color property in CSS allows you to set the color of text decorations like underlines, overlines, and strikethroughs. This property enhances the visual appeal of your web content, making important information stand out.

Specification

The text-decoration-color property is defined in the CSS Text Decoration Module Level 3 specification. This module standardizes the application and management of text decorations across different web browsers.

Description

The text-decoration-color property specifies the color of text decorations such as underlines, overlines, strikethroughs, and wavy lines. By setting the color of these decorations, you can enhance the visual impact of your text and make important information stand out.

Syntax

text-decoration-color: color-value;

The color-value can be any valid CSS color value, including:

  • Named colors (e.g., red, blue, green)
  • Hexadecimal RGB values (e.g., #ff0000)
  • RGB values (e.g., rgb(255, 0, 0))
  • RGBA values (e.g., rgba(255, 0, 0, 0.5))
  • HSL values (e.g., hsl(0, 100%, 50%))
  • HSLA values (e.g., hsla(0, 100%, 50%, 0.5))
  • The transparent keyword

Global values include inherit, initial, revert, revert-layer, and unset.

Values

Color Values

  • Named Colors: Basic color names like red, blue, green.
  • Hexadecimal RGB Values: Hex values like #ff0000 (red), #00ff00 (green), and #0000ff (blue).
  • RGB Values: RGB color values in the format rgb(255, 0, 0) (red).
  • RGBA Values: RGB color values with an alpha channel for transparency, in the format rgba(255, 0, 0, 0.5) (red with 50% opacity).
  • HSL Values: HSL color values in the format hsl(0, 100%, 50%) (red).
  • HSLA Values: HSL color values with an alpha channel for transparency, in the format hsla(0, 100%, 50%, 0.5) (red with 50% opacity).
  • Transparent: The keyword transparent makes the text decoration invisible.

Global Values

  • inherit: Inherits the value of the text-decoration-color property from the parent element.
  • initial: Resets the property to its default value, which is currentcolor.
  • revert: Reverts the property to the default value as defined by the user agent’s stylesheet.
  • revert-layer: Reverts the property to the value of the next outer layer’s cascade.
  • unset: Resets the property to its natural value, which means it acts like inherit if the property is inherited or initial if it is not.

Examples

Basic Example

HTML:

<p>
  This paragraph has <s>some erroneous text</s> inside it that I want to call
  attention to.
</p>

CSS:

p {
  text-decoration-line: underline;
  text-decoration-color: cyan;
}


s {
  text-decoration-line: line-through;
  text-decoration-color: red;
  text-decoration-style: wavy;
}

Multiple Decoration Colors

HTML:

<p>
  This is a <span class="underline">underline</span>, a <span class="overline">overline</span>, and a <span class="linethrough">strikethrough</span>.
</p>

CSS:

p {
  text-decoration-color: blue;
}


.underline {
  text-decoration-line: underline;
  text-decoration-color: green;
}


.overline {
  text-decoration-line: overline;
  text-decoration-color: red;
}


.linethrough {
  text-decoration-line: line-through;
  text-decoration-color: orange;
}

Using RGBA Values

HTML:

<p class="transparent-underline">
  This text has a semi-transparent underline.
</p>

CSS:

.transparent-underline {
  text-decoration-line: underline;
  text-decoration-color: rgba(0, 0, 255, 0.5); /* Blue with 50% opacity */
}

Inheriting and Resetting Values

HTML:

<div class="parent">
  <p class="child">This text inherits the underline color from the parent.</p>
  <p class="reset">This text resets the underline color to its default value.</p>
</div>

CSS:

.parent {
  text-decoration-line: underline;
  text-decoration-color: purple;
}


.child {
  text-decoration-color: inherit;
}


.reset {
  text-decoration-color: initial;
}

Accessibility

When using the text-decoration-color property, consider accessibility to ensure your web content is usable by all users, including those with disabilities.

Contrast Ratio

Ensure a sufficient contrast ratio between the text color, background color, and text decoration color for readability.

  • Use a color contrast checker to verify the contrast ratio meets WCAG standards.
  • Aim for a contrast ratio of at least 4.5:1 for normal text and 3:1 for large text and decorations.

Avoid Using Color Alone to Convey Meaning

Color alone should not be the only indicator of important information.

  • Use additional visual cues, such as icons, bold text, or underlines.
  • Ensure interactive elements like links have multiple indicators, such as color change, underline, and a focus state.

Focus Indicators

For interactive elements, ensure the focus state is clearly visible.

  • Use a combination of color, border, and other visual cues to indicate focus.
  • Test the focus state with keyboard navigation to ensure it is easy to identify.

Screen Readers

Screen readers do not typically announce text decorations.

  • Provide clear and descriptive text for important information.
  • Use semantic HTML to convey the structure and meaning of your content.

Resources for Accessibility

Formal Definition

The text-decoration-color property is formally defined in the CSS Text Decoration Module Level 3.

  • Applies to: All elements
  • Inherited: Yes
  • Percentages: N/A
  • Media: Visual
  • Computed Value: As specified
  • Animation Type: Color

Formal Syntax

text-decoration-color: <color> | inherit | initial | revert | revert-layer | unset;
  • <color>: Any valid CSS color value.
  • inherit: Inherits the value from the parent element.
  • initial: Resets to the default value (currentcolor).
  • revert: Resets to the user agent’s default.
  • revert-layer: Reverts to the value of the next outer layer’s cascade.
  • unset: Resets to the natural value (acts like inherit if inherited, initial if not).

Browser Compatibility

  • Google Chrome: Supported since version 57.0.
  • Microsoft Edge: Supported since version 79.0.
  • Firefox: Supported since version 36.0.
  • Opera: Supported since version 44.0.
  • Safari: Supported since version 12.1.

For detailed compatibility, check the Browser Compatibility Data (BCD) tables on MDN Web Docs.

Example Usage

/* Setting the color of the text decoration to red */
text-decoration-color: red;


/* Using a hexadecimal RGB value */
text-decoration-color: #00ff00;


/* Using an RGBA value with transparency */
text-decoration-color: rgba(255, 0, 0, 0.5);


/* Using an HSL value */
text-decoration-color: hsl(0, 100%, 50%);


/* Using the transparent keyword */
text-decoration-color: transparent;


/* Inheriting the value from the parent element */
text-decoration-color: inherit;


/* Resetting the property to its default value */
text-decoration-color: initial;


/* Reverting the property to the default value as defined by the user agent's stylesheet */
text-decoration-color: revert;


/* Reverting the property to the value of the next outer layer's cascade */
text-decoration-color: revert-layer;


/* Resetting the property to its natural value */
text-decoration-color: unset;

FAQs

What is the text-decoration-color property in CSS?

The text-decoration-color property sets the color of text decorations like underlines, overlines, and line-throughs, independent of the text color.

How do I change the color of an underline to red?

Use the following CSS:

text-decoration-color: red;

Does text-decoration-color work without text-decoration?

No, text-decoration-color requires a text-decoration value (like underline or line-through) to be applied; otherwise, it has no effect.

Can I use RGBA values with text-decoration-color?

Yes, RGBA values can be used to set the text-decoration-color, allowing you to specify colors with transparency. For example:

text-decoration-color: rgba(255, 0, 0, 0.5);

How does text-decoration-color interact with pseudo-elements?

text-decoration-color can be applied to pseudo-elements like ::before and ::after if those elements have a text decoration. For example:

::before {
  content: "Example";
  text-decoration: underline;
  text-decoration-color: blue;
}

See Also

  • Shorthand Property: Use the text-decoration shorthand property for setting multiple text decoration properties at once.
  • Color Data Type: Explore the [<color>]WebsiteUrl data type in CSS for various ways to define colors.
  • Related Properties: Check out other color-related properties like background-color, border-color, outline-color, text-emphasis-color, text-shadow, caret-color, and column-rule-color.

Additional Resources

  • CSS Text Decoration Module Level 3: For the official specification, visit [here]WebsiteUrl.
  • MDN Web Docs: Comprehensive documentation and examples for CSS properties, including text-decoration-color.
  • WebAIM: Resources and tools for web accessibility, including the [Color Contrast Checker]WebsiteUrl.

By understanding these guidelines, you can effectively use the text-decoration-color property to enhance the visual appeal and functionality of your web content.

icons/logo-tid.svg Latest Blogs
Discover our top articles, selected to support the growth of your business.
https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R36_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Material-UI (MUI) คืออะไร อยากสร้าง UI สวยงามและเป็นมืออาชีพในเวลาอันรวดเร็วใช่ไหม มาทำความรู้จักกับ Material-UI (MUI) ที่ช่วยให้คุณพัฒนาแอปพลิเคชันบน React ได้ง่ายและดูดีในทุกอุปกรณ์ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R35_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp มือใหม่อยากเริ่มเขียนแอป ต้องใช้โปรแกรมและภาษาอะไรบ้าง? อยากเป็นนักพัฒนาแอปแต่ไม่รู้จะเริ่มยังไง พบกับแนวทางการเลือกเครื่องมือและภาษาเบื้องต้นพร้อมคำแนะ เพื่อก้าวสู่เส้นทางการเขียนแอปอย่างมั่นใจในบทความนี้ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R34_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Website Development Process: เว็บไซต์เปิดตัวแล้ว! แล้วต้องทำอะไรต่อ? พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R27_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp เปรียบเทียบ 3 วิธีติดตั้ง install node js บน Ubuntu: NVM vs NodeSource vs Official Repo แบบไหนดีที่สุด? เรียนรู้วิธีติดตั้ง Node.js บน Ubuntu ด้วย NVM, NodeSource หรือ Official Repo เลือกวิธีที่เหมาะกับความต้องการของคุณ พร้อมเปรียบเทียบ เพื่อการพัฒนาที่มีประสิทธิภาพ! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R26_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Next js image การ Optimization รูปภาพแบบ Native ที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูง เรียนรู้วิธีใช้ Next.js Image เพื่อ Optimization การแสดงภาพบนเว็บไซต์ ด้วยเทคนิคบีบอัด ปรับขนาด Lazy Load และรองรับ Responsive ช่วยให้เว็บคุณโหลดเร็วขึ้นแน่นอน! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F08%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R22_June_1440x697.jpg@webp Flutter Developer คืออะไร? สำคัญแค่ไหน Flutter Developer คือผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านการพัฒนาแอปมือถือด้วย Flutter ที่ช่วยสนับสนุนธุรกิจให้เติบโตอย่างรวดเร็วและคุ้มค่า ด้วยเทคโนโลยีที่ยืดหยุ่นและประหยัดต้นทุน
View all 1235 blogs
icons/logo-tid.svg

Talk with CEO

Ready to bring your web/app to life or boost your team with expert Thai developers?
Contact us today to discuss your needs, and let’s create tailored solutions to achieve your goals. We’re here to help at every step!
🖐️ Contact us
down Explore our best articles, cover a wide variety of technologies
Our knowledge base
196 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-react.svg ReactJs
Popular JavaScript library for building user interfaces with a component-based architecture.
160 Articles
Explore right
icons/flutter.svg Flutter
UI toolkit for building natively compiled applications for mobile, web, and desktop from a single codebase.
144 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-nodejs.svg Nodejs
JavaScript runtime for building scalable, high-performance server-side applications.
58 Articles
Explore right
icons/next-js.svg Nextjs
React framework enabling server-side rendering and static site generation for optimized performance.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/tailwind.svg TailwindCSS
Utility-first CSS framework for rapid UI development.
36 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Typescript
Superset of JavaScript adding static types for improved code quality and maintainability.
126 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Golang
Programming language known for its simplicity, concurrency model, and performance.
67 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg AstroJs
Astro is an all-in-one web framework. It includes everything you need to create a website, built-in.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Jest
Versatile testing framework for JavaScript applications supporting various test types.
12 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Website development th
10 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Mobile application th
5 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Reactjs th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Flutter th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nextjs th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Software house th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nodejs th
337 Articles
Explore right
icons/css-4.svg CSS
CSS3 is the latest version of Cascading Style Sheets, offering advanced styling features like animations, transitions, shadows, gradients, and responsive design.
Let's keep in Touch
Thank you for your interest in Tillitsdone! Whether you have a question about our services, want to discuss a potential project, or simply want to say hello, we're here and ready to assist you.
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
Contact Information
rick@tillitsdone.com+66824564755
Find All the Ways to Get in Touch with Tillitsdone - We're Just a Click, Call, or Message Away. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Respond and Start a Conversation About Your Needs.
Address
9 Phahonyothin Rd, Khlong Nueng, Khlong Luang District, Pathum Thani, Bangkok Thailand
Visit Tillitsdone at Our Physical Location - We'd Love to Welcome You to Our Creative Space. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Show You Around and Discuss Your Ideas in Person.
Social media
FacebookInstagramLinkedIn
Connect with Tillitsdone on Various Social Platforms - Stay Updated and Engage with Our Latest Projects and Insights. We'll Be Right Here, Sharing Our Journey and Ready to Interact with You.
We anticipate your communication and look forward to discussing how we can contribute to your business's success.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
Premier agency directory, awards platform, and media hub connecting brands with top agencies in software, app development DesignRush
web design companies Trusted B2B listing, rating, and review platform where you can explore and compare the top-ranked companies worldwide Goodfirms
Frequently Asked Questions
Explore frequently asked questions about our products and services.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.