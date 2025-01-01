CSS scroll-margin-block Enhance Scrolling Experience

Tillitsdone
Introduction

The scroll-margin-block CSS property is a handy tool for web developers. It lets you set the scroll margins of an element along the block dimension, which is great for controlling the behavior of scroll snap areas. Introduced in July 2019, it’s widely supported across modern browsers, making it reliable for enhancing user experience on websites.

Baseline Availability

The scroll-margin-block property is well-supported across many devices and browser versions. It works in:

  • Google Chrome
  • Microsoft Edge
  • Mozilla Firefox
  • Opera
  • Safari

Description

The scroll-margin-block property defines the scroll margins of an element in the block dimension. It’s useful for creating visually appealing and intuitive scrolling experiences. This property is a shorthand for scroll-margin-block-start and scroll-margin-block-end, allowing you to set both values in a single declaration.

Constituent Properties

The scroll-margin-block property is a shorthand for:

  1. scroll-margin-block-start:

    • Defines the scroll margin at the start of the block dimension.
    • Syntax: scroll-margin-block-start: <length> | inherit | initial | revert | revert-layer | unset;

  2. scroll-margin-block-end:

    • Defines the scroll margin at the end of the block dimension.
    • Syntax: scroll-margin-block-end: <length> | inherit | initial | revert | revert-layer | unset;

Syntax

Here is the syntax for scroll-margin-block:

/* <length> values */
scroll-margin-block: 10px;
scroll-margin-block: 1em 0.5em;


/* Global values */
scroll-margin-block: inherit;
scroll-margin-block: initial;
scroll-margin-block: revert;
scroll-margin-block: revert-layer;
scroll-margin-block: unset;

Values

The scroll-margin-block property accepts the following values:

  1. <length>:

    • Specifies the outset from the corresponding edge of the scroll container.
    • Example: scroll-margin-block: 10px;

  2. Global Values:

    • inherit: Inherits the value from the parent element.
    • initial: Sets the property to its initial value, which is 0.
    • revert: Reverts the property to the default value as specified by the user agent.
    • revert-layer: Reverts the property to the default value as specified by the cascade layer.
    • unset: Resets the property to its natural value.
    • Example: scroll-margin-block: inherit;

Formal Definition

The scroll-margin-block property is formally defined as a shorthand for setting the scroll margins of an element in the block dimension. Here are the key characteristics:

  • Initial Value:
    • scroll-margin-block-start: 0
    • scroll-margin-block-end: 0
  • Applies To: All elements.
  • Inherited: No.
  • Computed Value:
    • scroll-margin-block-start: as specified
    • scroll-margin-block-end: as specified
  • Animation Type: By computed value type.
  • Formal Syntax: 
    scroll-margin-block = <length>[{1,2}]

Specifications

The scroll-margin-block property is defined in the CSS Scroll Snap Module Level 1 specification. This module outlines the behavior and usage of scroll snap properties.

  • Specification: [CSS Scroll Snap Module Level 1]WebsiteUrl

Browser Compatibility

The scroll-margin-block property is widely supported across modern browsers:

  • Google Chrome: Supported since version 69.
  • Microsoft Edge: Supported since version 79.
  • Mozilla Firefox: Supported since version 68.
  • Opera: Supported since version 56.
  • Safari: Supported since version 14.1.

Example

Here’s a simple example to demonstrate the use of the scroll-margin-block property:

HTML

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
    <style>
        .page {
            width: 278px;
            height: 296px;
            box-sizing: border-box;
            color: white;
            font-size: 60px;
            display: flex;
            align-items: center;
            justify-content: center;
            scroll-snap-align: end none;
        }


        .container {
            width: 300px;
            height: 300px;
            overflow-x: hidden;
            overflow-y: auto;
            white-space: nowrap;
            scroll-snap-type: y mandatory;
        }
    </style>
</head>
<body>
    <div class="container">
        <div class="page" style="background-color: rgb(95, 236, 14); scroll-margin-block: 90px;">
            Geeks
        </div>
        <div class="page" style="background-color: rgb(25, 143, 25); scroll-margin-block: 90px;">
            for
        </div>
        <div class="page" style="background-color: rgb(110, 228, 129); scroll-margin-block: 90px;">
            Geeks
        </div>
        <div class="page" style="color: black; scroll-margin-block: 90px;">
            for
        </div>
        <div class="page" style="background-color: rgb(25, 143, 25); scroll-margin-block: 90px;">
            Geeks
        </div>
    </div>
</body>
</html>

In this example, scrolling through the container will snap to each .page element with a defined margin of 90px at the block start and end, creating a visually appealing and intuitive scrolling experience.

To further enhance your understanding and usage of the scroll-margin-block property, consider exploring these related topics:

  • CSS Scroll Snap: Learn more about the CSS scroll snap module, which includes properties like scroll-snap-type, scroll-snap-align, and scroll-snap-stop.
  • Well-controlled Scrolling with CSS Scroll Snap: Explore practical examples and best practices for using CSS scroll snap to create intuitive and visually appealing scrolling interfaces.
  • CSS Shorthand Properties: Understand the concept of shorthand properties in CSS, which allow you to set multiple related properties in a single declaration, making your code more concise and easier to manage.
  • CSS Length Units: Familiarize yourself with the various length units available in CSS, such as px, em, rem, vh, etc., and learn how to use them effectively to control the layout and appearance of your elements.
  • CSS Box Model: Deepen your understanding of the CSS box model, which defines the rectangular boxes that are generated for elements in the document tree. This knowledge is crucial for effectively using properties like scroll-margin-block.
  • CSS Writing Modes: Learn about CSS writing modes, which control the direction of text flow. Understanding writing modes is essential for correctly applying scroll-margin-block-start and scroll-margin-block-end.
  • CSS Flexbox and Grid Layouts: Explore how scroll-margin-block can be integrated with CSS Flexbox and Grid layouts to create more complex and responsive designs.

By delving into these related topics, you can gain a more comprehensive understanding of CSS and how to use it effectively to create engaging and user-friendly web experiences.

icons/logo-tid.svg

Talk with CEO

Ready to bring your web/app to life or boost your team with expert Thai developers?
Contact us today to discuss your needs, and let’s create tailored solutions to achieve your goals. We’re here to help at every step!
🖐️ Contact us
