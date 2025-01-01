- Services
Understanding CSS page-break-inside for Printed Content
Explore available options like 'auto' and 'avoid' to enhance readability.
Introduction
The
page-break-inside CSS property controls page breaks within elements during printing. Though deprecated and replaced by the [
break-inside]WebsiteUrl property, many browsers still support it for compatibility. This article explains
page-break-inside in detail, including syntax, values, and practical examples.
Description
The
page-break-inside CSS property controls page breaks within elements during printing. This helps keep related content together on a single page, improving readability. Although replaced by [
break-inside]WebsiteUrl, understanding
page-break-inside is useful for maintaining older websites and ensuring compatibility.
Syntax
Keyword Values
auto: Allows automatic page breaks inside the element.
avoid: Prevents page breaks inside the element, keeping the content together on a single page if possible.
Global Values
inherit: Inherits the
page-break-insidevalue from the parent element.
initial: Resets the property to its default value,
auto.
revert: Resets the property to its inherited value if it inherits, or to the user agent’s default otherwise.
revert-layer: Resets the property to its inherited value from a user-agent stylesheet.
unset: Acts as
inheritif the property is inherited, or as
initialif not.
Page Break Aliases
The
page-break-inside property is treated as an alias of
break-inside for compatibility:
page-break-inside Value
break-inside Value
auto
auto
avoid
avoid
Formal Definition
The
page-break-inside property controls page breaks within block-level elements in the normal flow of the root element.
|Property
page-break-inside
|Initial Value
auto
|Applies To
|Block-level elements in the normal flow of the root element. User agents may also apply it to other elements like
table-row elements.
|Inherited
|No
|Computed Value
|As specified
|Animation Type
|Discrete
Formal Syntax
Examples
HTML
CSS
Result
The
break-inside: avoid; property ensures that elements (
.list,
ol,
ul, and
p) are not split across page breaks when printed, keeping related content together.
Avoiding Page Breaks Inside Elements
HTML
CSS
Output
When this page is printed, the
ul list elements will not be split across pages, ensuring the list appears as a single, coherent block of content.
Avoiding Page Breaks with
none
HTML
CSS
Output
When this page is printed, the
ul list elements will not be split across pages, ensuring the list appears as a single, coherent block of content.
Specifications
The
page-break-inside property is defined in the CSS Paged Media Module Level 3 specification. This module provides rules for controlling the layout of content when printing web pages. You can find the details in the [CSS Paged Media Module Level 3]WebsiteUrl.
Browser Compatibility
The
page-break-inside property is supported by a wide range of browsers, including:
- Google Chrome 1.0
- Edge 12.0
- Internet Explorer 8.0
- Firefox 19.0
- Safari 1.3
- Opera 7.0
Tips for Ensuring Compatibility
- Test Across Browsers: Always test your web pages across different browsers to ensure that the
page-break-insideproperty is working as expected.
- Use Polyfills: If you need to support very old browsers that do not support the
page-break-insideproperty, consider using polyfills to mimic the behavior.
- Fallback Solutions: Provide fallback solutions for browsers that do not support the property, ensuring that the content remains readable even if the property is not applied.
