CSS Page-Break-Before Control Printed Page Breaks
Explore options like auto, always, avoid, left, right, recto, verso, and more.
Introduction
The
page-break-before property in CSS helps control where page breaks occur before an element, making it handy for print layouts. It’s been replaced by the
break-before property in newer CSS versions for better compatibility.
Understanding this property can help you create well-formatted print documents. Let’s dive into its syntax, values, and examples.
Specification
The
page-break-before property is defined in the CSS Paged Media Module Level 3 specification, which outlines the formatting rules for printed pages. It’s also mentioned in the CSS Logical Properties and Values Level 1 specification for consistent behavior across different writing modes.
Description
The
page-break-before property controls where page breaks happen before an element, particularly useful for print media. It applies to block-level elements like
<div>,
<p>, and
<header>, but not to empty
<div> elements or absolutely positioned elements.
Syntax
The syntax for the
page-break-before property is simple:
Explanation of Keyword Values
- auto: Default value. Page breaks occur naturally.
- always: Forces a page break before the element.
- avoid: Avoids a page break before the element if possible.
- left: Forces a page break before the element to start on a left page.
- right: Forces a page break before the element to start on a right page.
- recto: Acts like
rightif pages progress left-to-right, and like
leftif pages progress right-to-left.
- verso: Acts like
leftif pages progress left-to-right, and like
rightif pages progress right-to-left.
Global Values
- inherit: Inherits the value from the parent element.
- initial: Sets the property to its default value.
- revert: Resets the property to its inherited value if it inherits, or to its initial value if not.
- revert-layer: Resets the property to the value established by the next outer CSS cascade layer.
- unset: Resets the property to its inherited value if it inherits, or to its initial value if not.
Values
auto
This is the initial value and the default behavior. It allows automatic page breaks.
always
This value forces a page break before the element.
avoid
This value suggests that a page break before the element should be avoided whenever possible.
left
This value forces a page break before the element so that the next page is formatted as a left page.
right
This value forces a page break before the element so that the next page is formatted as a right page.
recto
This value acts like
right if the pages progress from left to right, and like
left if the pages progress from right to left.
verso
This value acts like
left if the pages progress from left to right, and like
right if the pages progress from right to left.
Page Break Aliases
The
page-break-before property is now considered a legacy property and has been replaced by the more modern
break-before property. Browsers treat
page-break-before as an alias of
break-before for compatibility.
Alias Mapping
|page-break-before
|break-before
auto
auto
left
left
right
right
avoid
avoid
always
page
Example
In both cases, a page break will be forced before the
div.example element.
Formal Definition
The
page-break-before property controls page breaks before a specified element, particularly useful for print media.
Initial Value
The initial value for the
page-break-before property is
auto.
Applies To
The
page-break-before property applies to block-level elements in the normal flow of the root element.
Inherited
This property is not inherited by default.
Computed Value
The computed value of the
page-break-before property is the same as the specified value.
Animation Type
The
page-break-before property is of a discrete animation type.
Formal Syntax
The formal syntax of the
page-break-before property is defined as follows:
Usage Example
Examples
Example 1: Forcing a Page Break
Example 2: Avoiding a Page Break
Example 3: Starting on a Left Page
Example 4: Starting on a Right Page
Example 5: Inheriting the Value
These examples illustrate how to use the
page-break-before property to control the print layout of your web pages effectively. By using the correct syntax and values, you can ensure that your documents are well-formatted and professional when printed.
Understanding the
page-break-before Property
The
page-break-before property in CSS helps control where page breaks occur before specific elements when printing. Here are some practical examples to help you understand how to use it effectively.
Avoid a Page Break Before an Element
Sometimes you want to prevent a page break before a specific element to keep related content together. Use
page-break-before: avoid for this.
Example HTML
Force a Page Break Before an Element
If you want to ensure an element starts on a new page, use
page-break-before: always.
Example HTML
Format the Next Page as a Left or Right Page
For documents with a book-like layout, you can control whether the next page is formatted as left or right using
page-break-before: left or
page-break-before: right.
Left Page Example
Example HTML
Right Page Example
Example HTML
Use Global Values
You can inherit the
page-break-before value from a parent element or reset it using global values like
inherit,
initial,
revert, and
unset.
Inherit Example
Example HTML
Practical Tips
- Testing: Use the print preview feature in your browser to see how page breaks will appear.
- Compatibility: While
page-break-beforeis widely supported, test your layout in different browsers to ensure consistent behavior.
By using these examples and tips, you can effectively control the print layout of your web pages, ensuring a clean and professional appearance.
Specifications
The
page-break-before property is defined in several CSS specifications:
CSS Paged Media Module Level 3
This specification defines how web pages should be formatted when printed, including the
page-break-before property.
CSS Logical Properties and Values Level 1
This specification provides guidelines on how to use the
page-break-before property to control the layout of printed documents across different writing modes and directions.
Practical Implications
- Consistency: Following these specifications ensures that your printed documents are consistent across different browsers and platforms.
- Readability: Proper use of the
page-break-beforeproperty enhances the readability of your printed documents by keeping related content together.
- Professionalism: Adhering to the specifications helps create professional-looking printed documents that meet industry standards.
Example Usage
Example HTML
Browser Compatibility
The
page-break-before property is widely supported across major web browsers:
- Google Chrome: Full support since version 1.0.
- Microsoft Edge: Full support since version 12.0.
- Mozilla Firefox: Full support since version 1.0.
- Opera: Full support since version 7.0.
- Safari: Full support since version 1.2.
Practical Tips
- Print Preview: Always use the print preview feature to see how page breaks will appear.
- Cross-Browser Testing: Test your layout in multiple browsers to ensure consistent behavior.
- Fallbacks: Consider using fallback methods or alternative CSS properties if you encounter browser compatibility issues.
By understanding and adhering to the specifications related to the
page-break-before property, you can create well-formatted print documents that are consistent, readable, and professional.
Browser Compatibility for
page-break-before
Understanding how the
page-break-before property works in different browsers is important for web developers who want to create well-formatted print documents. By testing your layout in various browsers and using the print preview feature, you can ensure that your printed documents look as intended across different platforms.
See Also
If you found the
page-break-before property useful, you might also be interested in these related CSS properties that can help you control the layout and behavior of your printed documents.
Related Properties
break-before: This is the modern replacement for the
page-break-beforeproperty. It provides more consistent behavior and better compatibility across different browsers.
- [MDN Web Docs - break-before]WebsiteUrl
break-after: Similar to
break-before, this property controls page breaks after an element.
- [MDN Web Docs - break-after]WebsiteUrl
break-inside: This property controls page breaks inside a block-level element, allowing you to prevent page breaks within specific sections of your content.
- [MDN Web Docs - break-inside]WebsiteUrl
page-break-after: This property controls page breaks after an element, similar to
page-break-beforebut for the opposite position.
- [MDN Web Docs - page-break-after]WebsiteUrl
page-break-inside: This property controls page breaks inside a block-level element, similar to
break-inside.
- [MDN Web Docs - page-break-inside]WebsiteUrl
orphans: This property specifies the minimum number of lines in a block container that must be left at the bottom of a page. This helps prevent widows and orphans in your printed documents.
- [MDN Web Docs - orphans]WebsiteUrl
widows: This property specifies the minimum number of lines in a block container that must be left at the top of a page. Similar to
orphans, it helps in maintaining a clean layout.
- [MDN Web Docs - widows]WebsiteUrl
Additional Resources
- CSS Paged Media Module Level 3: This specification defines how web pages should be formatted when printed, including the use of page-break properties.
- [CSS Paged Media Module Level 3]WebsiteUrl
- CSS Logical Properties and Values Level 1: This specification focuses on ensuring consistent behavior across different writing modes and directions, including the use of page-break properties.
- [CSS Logical Properties and Values Level 1]WebsiteUrl
- MDN Web Docs CSS Reference: A comprehensive guide to CSS, including detailed explanations and examples of various properties.
- [MDN Web Docs CSS Reference]WebsiteUrl
- W3C CSS Specifications: The official specifications for CSS, providing detailed information on all CSS properties and their usage.
- [W3C CSS Specifications]WebsiteUrl
By exploring these related properties and resources, you can gain a deeper understanding of how to control the layout and behavior of your printed documents using CSS. This will help you create well-formatted, professional-looking documents that meet industry standards and provide a great user experience.
Notes
While the
page-break-before property is useful for controlling page breaks in printed documents, it’s important to keep a few things in mind:
- Modern Replacement: The
page-break-beforeproperty has been replaced by the
break-beforeproperty in more recent CSS specifications. It is recommended to use the
break-beforeproperty for better compatibility and more consistent behavior across different browsers.
- Print Media: The
page-break-beforeproperty only affects printed documents. It does not have any effect on the on-screen display of web pages.
- Block-Level Elements: This property applies to block-level elements that generate a box. It will not work on empty
<div>elements or absolutely positioned elements because these do not generate a box.
- Test Print Preview: To see the effect of the
page-break-beforeproperty, use the print preview feature in your browser. This will give you a clear idea of how the page breaks will appear when the document is printed.
- Browser Compatibility: While the
page-break-beforeproperty is widely supported, slight differences in how browsers handle page breaks can affect the final output. Always test your layout in multiple browsers to ensure consistent behavior.
By understanding these notes, you can effectively use the
page-break-before property to enhance the print layout of your web pages while being aware of its limitations and best practices.
CSS page-break-before Property – FAQs
What is the purpose of the page-break-before property in CSS?
The
page-break-beforeproperty in CSS is used to control the behavior of page breaks before an element when printing a document. It specifies whether a page break should occur before the specified element, allowing developers to define how the document should be formatted when printed.
How can I prevent a page break before an element?
To prevent a page break before an element, use:
page-break-before: avoid;. This suggests avoiding a page break before the element, but it is not guaranteed in all situations.
What values can I use with the page-break-before property?
The values for
page-break-beforeinclude:
-
auto: Refers to automatic page breaks.
-
always: Forces a page break before the element.
-
avoid: Suggests avoiding a page break before the element.
-
left: Forces a page break before the element so that the next page is formatted as a left page.
-
right: Forces a page break before the element so that the next page is formatted as a right page.
-
recto: Acts like
rightif pages progress left-to-right, and like
leftif pages progress right-to-left.
-
verso: Acts like
leftif pages progress left-to-right, and like
rightif pages progress right-to-left.
-
inherit: Inherits the value from the parent element.
-
initial: Sets the property to its default value.
-
revert: Resets the property to its inherited value if it inherits, or to its initial value if not.
-
revert-layer: Resets the property to the value established by the next outer CSS cascade layer.
-
unset: Resets the property to its inherited value if it inherits, or to its initial value if not.
Does page-break-before affect the display on screen?
The
page-break-beforeproperty only affects printed documents. It does not have any effect on the on-screen display of web pages.
How can I create a right-side page break before a section?
To create a right-side page break before a section, use:
This will force the element to start on the next right-hand page when printed.
How can I prevent a page break before an element?
To prevent a page break before an element, use:
This suggests to the browser that a page break before the specified element should be avoided whenever possible.
Example
Here’s how you can use these properties in your CSS and HTML:
Explanation
- CSS: The
page-break-before: rightproperty forces a page break before elements with the class
right-page, ensuring they start on the next right-hand page when printed. The
page-break-before: avoidproperty suggests that a page break before elements with the class
no-breakshould be avoided.
- HTML: The HTML structure includes a paragraph and a
divwith the class
right-page, and another paragraph with the class
no-break. The browser will insert a page break before the
divand try to avoid a page break before the
no-breakparagraph.
Practical Use Cases
- Book-Like Layouts: Use
page-break-before: rightto ensure sections start on the right page.
- Keeping Related Content Together: Use
page-break-before: avoidto keep headings and paragraphs together.
- Special Sections: Ensure important sections start on the right page with
page-break-before: right.
Values for
page-break-before
auto: Allows automatic page breaks.
always: Forces a page break before the element.
avoid: Avoids a page break before the element.
left: Forces a page break before the element to start on a left page.
right: Forces a page break before the element to start on a right page.
recto: Acts like
rightfor left-to-right progression and
leftfor right-to-left.
verso: Acts like
leftfor left-to-right progression and
rightfor right-to-left.
Does
page-break-before affect the display on screen?
No, the
page-break-before property only affects printed documents and does not change the on-screen display.
Viewing the Effect
To see the effect of the
page-break-before property, use the print preview feature in your browser. This will show you how the page breaks will appear when the document is printed.
Browser Compatibility
While the
page-break-before property is widely supported, it is good practice to test your layout in different browsers to ensure consistent behavior.
By using these properties effectively, you can enhance the readability and professionalism of your printed documents.
