CSS Page-Break-Before Control Printed Page Breaks

Introduction

The page-break-before property in CSS helps control where page breaks occur before an element, making it handy for print layouts. It’s been replaced by the break-before property in newer CSS versions for better compatibility.

Understanding this property can help you create well-formatted print documents. Let’s dive into its syntax, values, and examples.

Specification

The page-break-before property is defined in the CSS Paged Media Module Level 3 specification, which outlines the formatting rules for printed pages. It’s also mentioned in the CSS Logical Properties and Values Level 1 specification for consistent behavior across different writing modes.

Description

The page-break-before property controls where page breaks happen before an element, particularly useful for print media. It applies to block-level elements like <div> , <p> , and <header> , but not to empty <div> elements or absolutely positioned elements.

Syntax

The syntax for the page-break-before property is simple:

/* Keyword values */ page-break-before: auto; page-break-before: always; page-break-before: avoid; page-break-before: left; page-break-before: right; page-break-before: recto; page-break-before: verso; /* Global values */ page-break-before: inherit; page-break-before: initial; page-break-before: revert; page-break-before: revert-layer; page-break-before: unset;

Explanation of Keyword Values

Global Values

Values

auto

This is the initial value and the default behavior. It allows automatic page breaks.

page-break-before: auto;

always

This value forces a page break before the element.

page-break-before: always;

avoid

This value suggests that a page break before the element should be avoided whenever possible.

page-break-before: avoid;

left

This value forces a page break before the element so that the next page is formatted as a left page.

page-break-before: left;

right

This value forces a page break before the element so that the next page is formatted as a right page.

page-break-before: right;

recto

This value acts like right if the pages progress from left to right, and like left if the pages progress from right to left.

page-break-before: recto;

verso

This value acts like left if the pages progress from left to right, and like right if the pages progress from right to left.

page-break-before: verso;

Global Values

page-break-before: inherit;

page-break-before: initial;

page-break-before: revert;

page-break-before: revert-layer;

page-break-before: unset;

Page Break Aliases

The page-break-before property is now considered a legacy property and has been replaced by the more modern break-before property. Browsers treat page-break-before as an alias of break-before for compatibility.

Alias Mapping

page-break-before break-before auto auto left left right right avoid avoid always page

Example

/* Using page-break-before */ div .example { page-break-before : always ; } /* Using break-before */ div .example { break-before : page ; }

In both cases, a page break will be forced before the div.example element.

Formal Definition

The page-break-before property controls page breaks before a specified element, particularly useful for print media.

Initial Value

The initial value for the page-break-before property is auto .

Applies To

The page-break-before property applies to block-level elements in the normal flow of the root element.

Inherited

This property is not inherited by default.

Computed Value

The computed value of the page-break-before property is the same as the specified value.

Animation Type

The page-break-before property is of a discrete animation type.

Summary Table

Property Value Initial Value auto Applies To Block-level elements Inherited No Computed Value As specified Animation Type Discrete

Formal Syntax

The formal syntax of the page-break-before property is defined as follows:

page-break-before = auto | always | avoid | left | right | initial | inherit | revert | revert-layer | unset;

Usage Example

/* Force a page break before the element */ .section { page-break-before : always ; } /* Avoid a page break before the element */ .subsection { page-break-before : avoid ; } /* Force a page break before the element so that the next page is formatted as a left page */ .chapter { page-break-before : left ; } /* Force a page break before the element so that the next page is formatted as a right page */ .chapter-right { page-break-before : right ; } /* Inherit the value from the parent element */ .inherited-section { page-break-before : inherit ; }

Examples

Example 1: Forcing a Page Break

/* Force a page break before the element */ .section { page-break-before : always ; }

Example 2: Avoiding a Page Break

/* Avoid a page break before the element */ .subsection { page-break-before : avoid ; }

Example 3: Starting on a Left Page

/* Force a page break before the element so that the next page is formatted as a left page */ .chapter { page-break-before : left ; }

Example 4: Starting on a Right Page

/* Force a page break before the element so that the next page is formatted as a right page */ .chapter-right { page-break-before : right ; }

Example 5: Inheriting the Value

/* Inherit the value from the parent element */ .inherited-section { page-break-before : inherit ; }

These examples illustrate how to use the page-break-before property to control the print layout of your web pages effectively. By using the correct syntax and values, you can ensure that your documents are well-formatted and professional when printed.

Specifications

The page-break-before property is defined in several CSS specifications:

CSS Paged Media Module Level 3

This specification defines how web pages should be formatted when printed, including the page-break-before property.

CSS Logical Properties and Values Level 1

This specification provides guidelines on how to use the page-break-before property to control the layout of printed documents across different writing modes and directions.

Practical Implications

Consistency : Following these specifications ensures that your printed documents are consistent across different browsers and platforms.

: Following these specifications ensures that your printed documents are consistent across different browsers and platforms. Readability : Proper use of the page-break-before property enhances the readability of your printed documents by keeping related content together.

: Proper use of the property enhances the readability of your printed documents by keeping related content together. Professionalism: Adhering to the specifications helps create professional-looking printed documents that meet industry standards.

Example Usage

/* Force a page break before the header element */ header { page-break-before : always ; }

Example HTML

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < title >Force Page Break Before Header</ title > < style > header { page-break-before : always ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < p > This is some introductory content. </ p > < header > This header will start on a new page. </ header > </ body > </ html >

See Also

If you found the page-break-before property useful, you might also be interested in these related CSS properties that can help you control the layout and behavior of your printed documents.

Related Properties

break-before : This is the modern replacement for the page-break-before property. It provides more consistent behavior and better compatibility across different browsers. [MDN Web Docs - break-before]WebsiteUrl break-after : Similar to break-before , this property controls page breaks after an element. [MDN Web Docs - break-after]WebsiteUrl break-inside : This property controls page breaks inside a block-level element, allowing you to prevent page breaks within specific sections of your content. [MDN Web Docs - break-inside]WebsiteUrl page-break-after : This property controls page breaks after an element, similar to page-break-before but for the opposite position. [MDN Web Docs - page-break-after]WebsiteUrl page-break-inside : This property controls page breaks inside a block-level element, similar to break-inside . [MDN Web Docs - page-break-inside]WebsiteUrl orphans : This property specifies the minimum number of lines in a block container that must be left at the bottom of a page. This helps prevent widows and orphans in your printed documents. [MDN Web Docs - orphans]WebsiteUrl widows : This property specifies the minimum number of lines in a block container that must be left at the top of a page. Similar to orphans , it helps in maintaining a clean layout. [MDN Web Docs - widows]WebsiteUrl

Additional Resources

CSS Paged Media Module Level 3: This specification defines how web pages should be formatted when printed, including the use of page-break properties. [CSS Paged Media Module Level 3]WebsiteUrl CSS Logical Properties and Values Level 1: This specification focuses on ensuring consistent behavior across different writing modes and directions, including the use of page-break properties. [CSS Logical Properties and Values Level 1]WebsiteUrl MDN Web Docs CSS Reference: A comprehensive guide to CSS, including detailed explanations and examples of various properties. [MDN Web Docs CSS Reference]WebsiteUrl W3C CSS Specifications: The official specifications for CSS, providing detailed information on all CSS properties and their usage. [W3C CSS Specifications]WebsiteUrl

By exploring these related properties and resources, you can gain a deeper understanding of how to control the layout and behavior of your printed documents using CSS. This will help you create well-formatted, professional-looking documents that meet industry standards and provide a great user experience.

Notes

While the page-break-before property is useful for controlling page breaks in printed documents, it’s important to keep a few things in mind:

Modern Replacement: The page-break-before property has been replaced by the break-before property in more recent CSS specifications. It is recommended to use the break-before property for better compatibility and more consistent behavior across different browsers. Print Media: The page-break-before property only affects printed documents. It does not have any effect on the on-screen display of web pages. Block-Level Elements: This property applies to block-level elements that generate a box. It will not work on empty <div> elements or absolutely positioned elements because these do not generate a box. Test Print Preview: To see the effect of the page-break-before property, use the print preview feature in your browser. This will give you a clear idea of how the page breaks will appear when the document is printed. Browser Compatibility: While the page-break-before property is widely supported, slight differences in how browsers handle page breaks can affect the final output. Always test your layout in multiple browsers to ensure consistent behavior.

By understanding these notes, you can effectively use the page-break-before property to enhance the print layout of your web pages while being aware of its limitations and best practices.

