- Services
- Case Studies
- Technologies
- NextJs development
- Flutter development
- NodeJs development
- ReactJs development
- About
- Contact
- Tools
- Blogs
- FAQ
CSS mask-origin A Comprehensive Guide
Explore options like border-box, content-box, and more to enhance your web designs.
Introduction to CSS mask-origin
The
mask-origin property in CSS defines where a mask image is positioned within an element. Introduced in December 2023, it’s widely supported in the latest browsers but may not work on older ones.
mask-origin specifies the mask positioning area for elements rendered as a single box. It determines the origin position of an image specified by the
mask-image property. For multi-box elements, it specifies which boxes the
box-decoration-break property operates on to determine the mask positioning area.
By using
mask-origin, developers can enhance designs with precise masking effects, ensuring elements are displayed exactly as intended.
Specification
The
mask-origin property is defined in the CSS Masking Module Level 1 specification. This module details how masking properties interact with other CSS properties to create complex visual effects.
- CSS Masking Module Level 1: Details the behavior and usage of masking properties.
For more information, check the official specification:
Description
The
mask-origin property sets the origin of a mask, controlling where the mask image is positioned within an element’s box model. For single-box elements, it specifies the mask positioning area. For multi-box elements, it specifies which boxes the
box-decoration-break property acts upon.
By using
mask-origin, developers can precisely control the positioning of mask images, creating sophisticated and visually appealing designs.
Syntax
The
mask-origin property is set using keyword values that define the positioning area of the mask image. The syntax is straightforward and allows for multiple values separated by commas.
Keyword Values
content-box: Relative to the content box.
padding-box: Relative to the padding box.
border-box: Relative to the border box.
fill-box: Relative to the object bounding box (used in SVG).
stroke-box: Relative to the stroke bounding box (used in SVG).
view-box: Uses the nearest SVG viewport as the reference box.
Non-Standard Values
For compatibility with older browsers:
-webkit-mask-origin: content: Same as
content-box.
-webkit-mask-origin: padding: Same as
padding-box.
-webkit-mask-origin: border: Same as
border-box.
Global Values
inherit: Inherits the value from the parent element.
initial: Sets the property to its initial value (
border-box).
revert: Reverts the property to its default value.
revert-layer: Reverts the property to its default value for the current layer.
unset: Resets the property to its inherited value if it inherits, or to its initial value if not.
Examples
Values
The
mask-origin property accepts several keyword values that define the positioning area of the mask image.
content-box
- Description: Relative to the content box.
- Usage: Positions the mask image within the content area, excluding padding, border, and margin.
padding-box
- Description: Relative to the padding box.
- Usage: Positions the mask image within the content area plus padding, excluding border and margin.
border-box
- Description: Relative to the border box.
- Usage: Positions the mask image within the entire box, including content area, padding, and border, excluding margin.
fill-box
- Description: Relative to the object bounding box.
- Usage: Used in SVG, positions the mask image within the bounding box of the SVG object.
stroke-box
- Description: Relative to the stroke bounding box.
- Usage: Used in SVG, positions the mask image within the stroke bounding box of the SVG object.
view-box
- Description: Uses the nearest SVG viewport as the reference box.
- Usage: Aligns the mask image with the SVG viewport, ensuring it scales correctly with the SVG content.
Non-Standard Values
For compatibility with older browsers:
content: Same as
content-box.
padding: Same as
padding-box.
border: Same as
border-box.
Global Values
inherit: Inherits the value from the parent element.
initial: Sets the property to its initial value (
border-box).
revert: Reverts the property to its default value.
revert-layer: Reverts the property to its default value for the current layer.
unset: Resets the property to its inherited value if it inherits, or to its initial value if not.
Formal Definition
The
mask-origin property is formally defined with specific characteristics guiding its usage and behavior.
Initial Value
- Initial Value:
border-box
Applies To
- Applies To: All elements. In SVG, it applies to container elements excluding the
<defs>element and all graphics elements.
Inherited
- Inherited: No
Computed Value
- Computed Value: As specified
Animation Type
- Animation Type: Discrete
Formal Syntax
The formal syntax for the
mask-origin property is defined using specific grammar rules.
Explanation
<coord-box>: Represents the coordinate box, which can be any of the paint boxes or the view box.
<paint-box>: Represents the painting box, which can be a visual box, fill box, or stroke box.
<visual-box>: Represents the visual box, which can be
content-box,
padding-box, or
border-box.
Example: Setting Mask Origin
1. Setting
mask-origin to
border-box
In this example, the mask image covers the entire element, including the content area, padding, and border.
2. Setting
mask-origin to
content-box
In this example, the mask image only covers the content area, excluding the padding and border.
3. Using Multiple Values
This example shows how to use multiple values to set the mask origin for different elements.
Experimenting with Different Values
Try updating the
mask-origin property to see different effects:
Specifications
The
mask-origin property is defined in the CSS Masking Module Level 1 specification. For more details, refer to the official specification document:
Browser Compatibility
The
mask-origin property is widely supported across modern browsers. Here’s a summary of the browser compatibility:
- Google Chrome: Fully supported.
- Mozilla Firefox: Fully supported.
- Microsoft Edge: Fully supported.
- Safari: Fully supported.
- Opera: Fully supported.
Ensuring Compatibility
To ensure compatibility across all browsers, consider using vendor prefixes and testing your designs thoroughly.
Resources
For further exploration, check out these resources:
- Clipping and Masking in CSS: Clipping and Masking in CSS
- CSS Masking Module Level 1 Specification: CSS Masking Module Level 1
- MDN Web Docs on mask-origin: MDN Web Docs - mask-origin
- Can I Use - mask-origin: Can I Use - mask-origin
These resources will help you gain a deeper understanding of CSS masking and ensure your designs are compatible and accessible.
Talk with CEO
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.