CSS Mask-Image Enhance Designs with Image Masks
Use images or gradients to create intricate masks and control element visibility.
Introduction
The
mask-image property in CSS allows you to use an image as a mask layer for an element. This controls which parts of the element are visible based on the image’s transparency. It’s a powerful tool for creating intricate designs and effects, making it valuable for web developers and designers.
Since December 2023,
mask-image is fully supported across the latest devices and browsers. However, older ones might not support it, so always check compatibility.
By default,
mask-image uses the alpha channel of the mask image to determine visibility. You can control this with the
mask-mode property.
Compatibility
The
mask-image property is widely supported across modern browsers. Since December 2023, it works reliably on the latest versions. However, older devices and browsers might not support it, so always test your website thoroughly.
For detailed compatibility info, check the online compatibility tables. These tables show which browsers and versions support this feature, helping you make informed decisions.
If you find any issues or have feedback about compatibility, report it through the appropriate channels to help improve support.
Syntax
The
mask-image property lets you set an image as a mask layer for an element. Here’s the basic syntax:
Basic Syntax
Explanation of Values
none: Removes any mask, making the element fully visible.
<mask-source>: A URL reference to a mask or a CSS image. Only HTTP and HTTPS images are accepted due to CORS policy.
<image>: An image value like a URL or a gradient.
Notes
- To test URL image sources locally, set up a local server. Images served using
file://protocol are not accepted.
- If the mask image is empty, fails to download, is in an unsupported format, or doesn’t exist, it will be treated as a transparent black image layer.
Values
The
mask-image property supports various values for customizing the mask layer. Here are the main ones:
none
Removes any mask, making the element fully visible.
<mask-source>
A URL reference to a mask or a CSS image. Only HTTP and HTTPS images are accepted.
Note: Images served locally using
file:// protocol are not accepted. Set up a local server to test.
<image>
Any image type supported by CSS, including URLs and gradients.
Multiple Values
Specify multiple mask images by separating them with commas.
Global Values
Supports global values like
inherit,
initial,
revert,
revert-layer, and
unset.
Special Cases
The mask will be treated as a transparent black image layer if:
- The mask image is empty.
- The mask image fails to download.
- The mask image format is not supported.
- The mask image doesn’t exist.
- The mask value doesn’t point to a valid mask image.
Formal Definition
The
mask-image property specifies the image used as a mask layer for an element. Here’s what you need to know:
Initial Value
The initial value is
none, meaning no mask is applied by default.
Applies To
Applies to all elements. In SVG, it applies to container elements, excluding
<defs> and all graphics elements.
Inherited
Not inherited. Mask settings for an element won’t apply to its child elements unless explicitly specified.
Computed Value
The computed value is the specified value, with any URLs made absolute.
Animation Type
Animated using discrete animation. Changes to
mask-image will switch abruptly.
Formal Syntax
Example
In this example,
.masked uses both a URL (
star.svg) and a radial gradient as masks. The
mask-repeat and
mask-size properties control the repetition and size of the mask image.
Examples
Here are some practical examples to help you understand how to use the
mask-image property.
Setting a Mask Image with a URL
Use an SVG image as a mask for a
div element. The transparency of the SVG image determines which parts of the
div are visible.
Setting a Mask Image with a Gradient
Apply a linear gradient mask to a
div element.
HTML
CSS
Setting Multiple Mask Images
Apply multiple mask images to an element by separating them with commas.
HTML
CSS
Setting a Mask Image with a URL
HTML
CSS
In this example,
mask-image uses
star.svg as a mask. The
mask-repeat property ensures the mask image doesn’t repeat, and
mask-size adjusts the size to fit within the
div.
Specifications
The
mask-image property is defined by the CSS Masking Module Level 1 specification. This module introduces properties and values for creating complex masking effects in web design.
Specification Details
- Specification Name: CSS Masking Module Level 1
- Property:
mask-image
- Documentation: [CSS Masking Module Level 1]WebsiteUrl
Overview
The CSS Masking Module Level 1 specification defines how masking properties, including
mask-image, enable advanced visual effects.
Key Features
- Mask Sources: Define how different mask sources like URLs and gradients can be used with
mask-image.
- Mask Modes: The
mask-modeproperty allows further control over how the mask image is applied.
- Compatibility and Behavior: Outlines the expected behavior of
mask-imageacross different browsers and devices.
Importance for Web Developers
Understanding the specifications of
mask-image is crucial for creating visually appealing and interactive web designs. The CSS Masking Module Level 1 is a comprehensive guide on using masking properties effectively.
Reference Links
- [CSS Masking Module Level 1 Specification]WebsiteUrl
- [MDN Web Docs on CSS Masking]WebsiteUrl
These resources provide detailed information on
mask-image and the CSS Masking Module Level 1.
Browser Compatibility
The
mask-image property in CSS is widely supported by modern browsers, but it’s important to know the details to ensure your designs work across different platforms. Here’s a quick overview:
Supported Browsers
- Google Chrome: Supported since version 1.
- Microsoft Edge: Supported since version 79.
- Mozilla Firefox: Supported since version 53.
- Opera: Supported since version 15.
- Safari: Supported since version 15.4.
Compatibility Notes
- Older Browsers: The
mask-imageproperty might not work correctly in older versions of these browsers. Always test your designs thoroughly.
- Fallbacks: Consider providing fallback styles for browsers that don’t support
mask-image. This can include simpler CSS properties or JavaScript solutions.
- Cross-Browser Testing: Use cross-browser testing tools to check how your designs appear and function in different browsers and devices.
Compatibility Tables
For detailed compatibility information, check out the Browser Compatibility Data (BCD) tables. These tables provide specific information about which browsers and versions support the
mask-image property.
Reporting Compatibility Issues
If you encounter any compatibility issues, report them through the appropriate channels. This helps improve the feature’s support across different platforms.
See Also
For further reading, check out these resources:
- Clipping and Masking in CSS: Learn the differences between clipping and masking and how to use these techniques effectively.
- [Clipping and Masking in CSS]WebsiteUrl
- Applying Effects with CSS’s
mask-imageProperty: Discover advanced techniques for using the
mask-imageproperty to apply various effects to images and elements.
- [Apply Effects to Images with CSS’s
mask-imageProperty]WebsiteUrl
- [Apply Effects to Images with CSS’s
FAQs
What is the
mask-image property in CSS?
The
mask-image property in CSS is used to define an image as a mask for an element, controlling which parts of the element are visible based on the image’s transparency or alpha channel.
How do you create a mask using
mask-image?
To create a mask, specify an image in the
mask-image property, like so:
mask-image: url('mask.png');. The transparency of the image will dictate which parts of the element are visible.
Can
mask-image use gradients?
Yes,
mask-image can use CSS gradients to create a mask effect. For example,
mask-image: linear-gradient(to right, black, transparent); will mask the element with a gradient transitioning from fully opaque to fully transparent.
What is the difference between
mask-image and
clip-path?
The
mask-image property uses images or gradients to control visibility, allowing for complex shapes and soft edges.
clip-path, on the other hand, uses geometric shapes (like circles or polygons) to clip the content, often resulting in sharper edges.
Are there limitations to using
mask-image in CSS?
mask-image may have limitations such as varying browser support, performance impacts on complex masks, and lack of support for some image formats. Always check for compatibility and performance considerations when using it.
