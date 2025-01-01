Tillitsdone
down Scroll to discover

Mastering CSS list-style-type for Enhanced Web Design

Discover the power of CSS list-style-type for customizing list markers.

Explore predefined styles, custom identifiers, and more to enhance your web design.
thumbnail

Introduction

The list-style-type property in CSS is a handy tool for customizing the appearance of list item markers. Whether you’re using discs, characters, or custom counter styles, this property lets you tailor your lists to fit your web page’s design and functionality.

Description

The list-style-type property defines the type of marker that appears next to each item in a list. This property is essential for making lists more visually appealing and user-friendly. You can use it with ordered (<ol>) and unordered (<ul>) lists, applying various marker styles like discs, circles, squares, numbers, and more.

By default, list items (<li>) have a display type of list-item. The list-style-type property can be applied to any element with this display type. Additionally, because this property is inherited, setting it on a parent element like <ol> or <ul> will apply the specified marker style to all child list items.

Syntax

The syntax for the list-style-type property is straightforward:

list-style-type: value;

You can use predefined styles, custom identifiers, strings, and the keyword none. Here are some examples:

/* Predefined styles */
list-style-type: disc;
list-style-type: circle;
list-style-type: square;
list-style-type: decimal;


/* Custom string */
list-style-type: "-";


/* Custom counter style */
@counter-style custom-counter {
  system: cyclic;
  symbols: "A" "B" "C";
}
list-style-type: custom-counter;


/* Keyword value */
list-style-type: none;


/* Global values */
list-style-type: inherit;
list-style-type: initial;
list-style-type: revert;
list-style-type: revert-layer;
list-style-type: unset;

Values

The list-style-type property can take various values, including predefined styles, custom identifiers, strings, and the keyword none.

Predefined Styles

Predefined styles are the most commonly used values. Here are some examples:

  • disc: A filled circle (default value).
  • circle: A hollow circle.
  • square: A filled square.
  • decimal: Decimal numbers, beginning with 1.
  • cjk-decimal: Han decimal numbers.
  • lower-roman: Lowercase Roman numerals.
  • upper-roman: Uppercase Roman numerals.
  • lower-greek: Lowercase classical Greek.
  • lower-alpha: Lowercase ASCII letters.
  • upper-alpha: Uppercase ASCII letters.
  • arabic-indic: Arabic-Indic numbers.
  • trad-chinese-informal: Traditional Chinese informal numbering.

Custom Identifiers

You can define your own counter styles using the @counter-style rule:

@counter-style custom-counter {
  system: cyclic;
  symbols: "A" "B" "C";
}


list-style-type: custom-counter;

Strings

You can use a custom string as a marker:

list-style-type: "-";

Keyword none

The none value removes the marker:

list-style-type: none;

Global Values

Global values like inherit, initial, revert, revert-layer, and unset are used to handle inheritance and default settings:

list-style-type: inherit;
list-style-type: initial;
list-style-type: revert;
list-style-type: revert-layer;
list-style-type: unset;

Non-standard Extensions

Some browsers support non-standard extensions for the list-style-type property, prefixed with -moz- and primarily used in Mozilla Firefox. These extensions are not part of the official CSS standard but can be useful for achieving specific styles in Firefox.

Examples of Non-standard Extensions

  • ethiopic-halehame: -moz-ethiopic-halehame
  • hangul: -moz-hangul

Usage in CSS

/* Using non-standard extension for Ethiopic Halehame */
list-style-type: -moz-ethiopic-halehame;


/* Using non-standard extension for Hangul */
list-style-type: -moz-hangul;

Accessibility

Ensuring that your lists are accessible to all users is crucial. Here are some considerations:

Screen Readers and List Recognition

Safari and some other browsers may not recognize an ordered or unordered list as a list in the accessibility tree if the list-style-type property is set to none. This can make it difficult for screen readers to interpret the list correctly.

Workarounds for Enhanced Accessibility

To ensure accessibility, consider the following:

  • Use ARIA Roles: Add ARIA roles to your lists to help screen readers recognize them.
  • Provide Alternative Text: Include alternative text or descriptions for custom markers to ensure they are understood by screen readers.

Examples

Predefined Styles

ul {
  list-style-type: disc;
}


ol {
  list-style-type: decimal;
}

Custom Identifiers

@counter-style custom-counter {
  system: cyclic;
  symbols: "A" "B" "C";
}


ul {
  list-style-type: custom-counter;
}

Strings

ul {
  list-style-type: "-";
}

Keyword none

ul {
  list-style-type: none;
}

Global Values

ul {
  list-style-type: inherit;
}

By understanding and using the list-style-type property effectively, you can create visually appealing and functional lists that enhance the user experience on your website.

Formal Syntax

The list-style-type property in CSS has a specific syntax. Here’s how you can use it:

list-style-type =
  <counter-style> |
  <string>       |
  none;


<counter-style> =
  <counter-style-name> |
  <symbols()>;


<symbols()> =
  symbols( <symbols-type> [ <string> | <image> ]+ );


<symbols-type> =
  cyclic       |
  numeric      |
  alphabetic   |
  symbolic     |
  fixed;


<image> =
  <url>        |
  <gradient>;


<url> =
  url( <string> );

Explanation

  • <counter-style>: Can be a predefined counter style name or custom style.
    • <counter-style-name>: Predefined names like decimal, lower-alpha, upper-roman.
    • <symbols()>: Defines custom symbols using the symbols() function.
  • <string>: A custom string used as the marker, like list-style-type: "-";.
  • none: No marker is shown.
  • <symbols-type>: Specifies the type of symbols.
    • cyclic: Repeating cycle.
    • numeric: Numeric sequence.
    • alphabetic: Alphabetic sequence.
    • symbolic: Symbolic sequence.
    • fixed: Fixed set of symbols.
  • <image>: An image used as the marker.
    • <url>: The URL of the image.
    • <gradient>: A gradient image.
  • <url>: The URL of the image or gradient.

Example

Here’s how to use the list-style-type property with different values:

/* Predefined types */
list-style-type: disc;
list-style-type: circle;
list-style-type: square;
list-style-type: decimal;
list-style-type: georgian;
list-style-type: trad-chinese-informal;
list-style-type: kannada;


/* Custom string */
list-style-type: "-";


/* Identifier matching an @counter-style rule */
list-style-type: custom-counter-style;


/* No marker */
list-style-type: none;


/* Global values */
list-style-type: inherit;
list-style-type: initial;
list-style-type: revert;
list-style-type: revert-layer;
list-style-type: unset;

Summary

The list-style-type property lets you control the appearance of list item markers. Understanding its syntax helps you use predefined styles, custom strings, and images effectively.

Examples

Let’s explore some practical examples to see how the list-style-type property works.

Setting List Item Markers

Here, we’ll create two lists: one with a default marker style and another with a custom marker style.

Using Different List Style Types

We’ll create an ordered list and allow users to change the marker style using radio buttons.

HTML
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
    <title>CSS list-style-type Examples</title>
    <style>
        ol {
            font-size: 1.2rem;
        }
        .container {
            column-count: 3;
        }
        label {
            display: block;
        }
        input {
            margin: 0.4rem;
        }
    </style>
</head>
<body>
    <ol>
        <li>Apollo</li>
        <li>Hubble</li>
        <li>Chandra</li>
        <li>Cassini-Huygens</li>
        <li>Spitzer</li>
    </ol>


<h2>Choose a list style type:</h2>


<div class="container">
        <label for="disc">
            <input type="radio" id="disc" name="type" value="disc" />disc
        </label>


<label for="circle">
            <input type="radio" id="circle" name="type" value="circle" />circle
        </label>


<label for="square">
            <input type="radio" id="square" name="type" value="square" />square
        </label>


<label for="decimal">
            <input type="radio" id="decimal" name="type" value="decimal" />decimal
        </label>


<label for="cjk-decimal">
            <input type="radio" id="cjk-decimal" name="type" value="cjk-decimal" />cjk-decimal
        </label>


<label for="decimal-leading-zero">
            <input type="radio" id="decimal-leading-zero" name="type" value="decimal-leading-zero" />decimal-leading-zero
        </label>


<label for="lower-roman">
            <input type="radio" id="lower-roman" name="type" value="lower-roman" />lower-roman
        </label>


<label for="upper-roman">
            <input type="radio" id="upper-roman" name="type" value="upper-roman" />upper-roman
        </label>


<label for="lower-greek">
            <input type="radio" id="lower-greek" name="type" value="lower-greek" />lower-greek
        </label>


<label for="lower-alpha">
            <input type="radio" id="lower-alpha" name="type" value="lower-alpha" />lower-alpha, lower-latin
        </label>


<label for="upper-alpha">
            <input type="radio" id="upper-alpha" name="type" value="upper-alpha" />upper-alpha, upper-latin
        </label>


<label for="arabic-indic">
            <input type="radio" id="arabic-indic" name="type" value="arabic-indic" />arabic-indic
        </label>


<label for="armenian">
            <input type="radio" id="armenian" name="type" value="armenian" />armenian
        </label>


<label for="bengali">
            <input type="radio" id="bengali" name="type" value="bengali" />bengali
        </label>


<label for="cambodian">
            <input type="radio" id="cambodian" name="type" value="cambodian" />cambodian
        </label>


<label for="cjk-earthly-branch">
            <input type="radio" id="cjk-earthly-branch" name="type" value="cjk-earthly-branch" />cjk-earthly-branch
        </label>


<label for="cjk-heavenly-stem">
            <input type="radio" id="cjk-heavenly-stem" name="type" value="cjk-heavenly-stem" />cjk-heavenly-stem
        </label>


<label for="cjk-ideographic">
            <input type="radio" id="cjk-ideographic" name="type" value="cjk-ideographic" />cjk-ideographic
        </label>


<label for="devanagari">
            <input type="radio" id="devanagari" name="type" value="devanagari" />devanagari
        </label>


<label for="ethiopic-numeric">
            <input type="radio" id="ethiopic-numeric" name="type" value="ethiopic-numeric" />ethiopic-numeric
        </label>


<label for="georgian">
            <input type="radio" id="georgian" name="type" value="georgian" />georgian
        </label>


<label for="gujarati">
            <input type="radio" id="gujarati" name="type" value="gujarati" />gujarati
        </label>


<label for="gurmukhi">
            <input type="radio" id="gurmukhi" name="type" value="gurmukhi" />gurmukhi
        </label>


<label for="hebrew">
            <input type="radio" id="hebrew" name="type" value="hebrew" />hebrew
        </label>


<label for="hiragana">
            <input type="radio" id="hiragana" name="type" value="hiragana" />hiragana
        </label>


<label for="hiragana-iroha">
            <input type="radio" id="hiragana-iroha" name="type" value="hiragana-iroha" />hiragana-iroha
        </label>


<label for="japanese-formal">
            <input type="radio" id="japanese-formal" name="type" value="japanese-formal" />japanese-formal
        </label>


<label for="japanese-informal">
            <input type="radio" id="japanese-informal" name="type" value="japanese-informal" />japanese-informal
        </label>


<label for="kannada">
            <input type="radio" id="kannada" name="type" value="kannada" />kannada
        </label>


<label for="katakana">
            <input type="radio" id="katakana" name="type" value="katakana" />katakana
        </label>


<label for="katakana-iroha">
            <input type="radio" id="katakana-iroha" name="type" value="katakana-iroha" />katakana-iroha
        </label>


<label for="khmer">
            <input type="radio" id="khmer" name="type" value="khmer" />khmer
        </label>


<label for="korean-hangul-formal">
            <input type="radio" id="korean-hangul-formal" name="type" value="korean-hangul-formal" />korean-hangul-formal
        </label>


<label for="korean-hanja-formal">
            <input type="radio" id="korean-hanja-formal" name="type" value="korean-hanja-formal" />korean-hanja-formal
        </label>


<label for="korean-hanja-informal">
            <input type="radio" id="korean-hanja-informal" name="type" value="korean-hanja-informal" />korean-hanja-informal
        </label>


<label for="lao">
            <input type="radio" id="lao" name="type" value="lao" />lao
        </label>


<label for="lower-armenian">
            <input type="radio" id="lower-armenian" name="type" value="lower-armenian" />lower-armenian
        </label>


<label for="malayalam">
            <input type="radio" id="malayalam" name="type" value="malayalam" />malayalam
        </label>


<label for="mongolian">
            <input type="radio" id="mongolian" name="type" value="mongolian" />mongolian
        </label>


<label for="myanmar">
            <input type="radio" id="myanmar" name="type" value="myanmar" />myanmar
        </label>


<label for="oriya">
            <input type="radio" id="oriya" name="type" value="oriya" />oriya
        </label>


<label for="persian">
            <input type="radio" id="persian" name="type" value="persian" />persian
        </label>


<label for="simp-chinese-formal">
            <input type="radio" id="simp-chinese-formal" name="type" value="simp-chinese-formal" />simp-chinese-formal
        </label>


<label for="simp-chinese-informal">
            <input type="radio" id="simp-chinese-informal" name="type" value="simp-chinese-informal" />simp-chinese-informal
        </label>


<label for="tamil">
            <input type="radio" id="tamil" name="type" value="tamil" />tamil
        </label>


<label for="telugu">
            <input type="radio" id="telugu" name="type" value="telugu" />telugu
        </label>


<label for="thai">
            <input type="radio" id="thai" name="type" value="thai" />thai
        </label>


<label for="tibetan">
            <input type="radio" id="tibetan" name="type" value="tibetan" />tibetan
        </label>


<label for="trad-chinese-formal">
            <input type="radio" id="trad-chinese-formal" name="type" value="trad-chinese-formal" />trad-chinese-formal
        </label>


<label for="trad-chinese-informal">
            <input type="radio" id="trad-chinese-informal" name="type" value="trad-chinese-informal" />trad-chinese-informal
        </label>


<label for="upper-armenian">
            <input type="radio" id="upper-armenian" name="type" value="upper-armenian" />upper-armenian
        </label>


<label for="disclosure-open">
            <input type="radio" id="disclosure-open" name="type" value="disclosure-open" />disclosure-open
        </label>


<label for="disclosure-closed">
            <input type="radio" id="disclosure-closed" name="type" value="disclosure-closed" />disclosure-closed
        </label>


<label for="-moz-ethiopic-halehame">
            <input type="radio" id="-moz-ethiopic-halehame" name="type" value="-moz-ethiopic-halehame" />-moz-ethiopic-halehame
        </label>


<label for="-moz-ethiopic-halehame-am">
            <input type="radio" id="-moz-ethiopic-halehame-am" name="type" value="-moz-ethiopic-halehame-am" />-moz-ethiopic-halehame-am
        </label>


<label for="ethiopic-halehame-ti-er">
            <input type="radio" id="ethiopic-halehame-ti-er" name="type" value="ethiopic-halehame-ti-er" />ethiopic-halehame-ti-er
        </label>


<label for="ethiopic-halehame-ti-et">
            <input type="radio" id="ethiopic-halehame-ti-et" name="type" value="ethiopic-halehame-ti-et" />ethiopic-halehame-ti-et
        </label>


<label for="hangul">
            <input type="radio" id="hangul" name="type" value="hangul" />hangul
        </label>


<label for="hangul-consonant">
            <input type="radio" id="hangul-consonant" name="type" value="hangul-consonant" />hangul-consonant
        </label>


<label for="urdu">
            <input type="radio" id="urdu" name="type" value="urdu" />urdu
        </label>
    </div>


    <script>
        const container = document.querySelector(".container");
        container.addEventListener("change", (event) => {
            const list = document.querySelector("ol");
            list.setAttribute("style", `list-style-type: ${event.target.value}`);
        });
    </script>
</body>
</html>

Result

The ordered list will change its marker style based on the selected radio button.

Custom List Style Types

Let’s define a custom counter style using the @counter-style rule and apply it to a list.

HTML

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
    <title>Custom List Style Types</title>
    <style>
icons/logo-tid.svg Latest Blogs
Discover our top articles, selected to support the growth of your business.
https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R36_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Material-UI (MUI) คืออะไร อยากสร้าง UI สวยงามและเป็นมืออาชีพในเวลาอันรวดเร็วใช่ไหม มาทำความรู้จักกับ Material-UI (MUI) ที่ช่วยให้คุณพัฒนาแอปพลิเคชันบน React ได้ง่ายและดูดีในทุกอุปกรณ์ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R35_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp มือใหม่อยากเริ่มเขียนแอป ต้องใช้โปรแกรมและภาษาอะไรบ้าง? อยากเป็นนักพัฒนาแอปแต่ไม่รู้จะเริ่มยังไง พบกับแนวทางการเลือกเครื่องมือและภาษาเบื้องต้นพร้อมคำแนะ เพื่อก้าวสู่เส้นทางการเขียนแอปอย่างมั่นใจในบทความนี้ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R34_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Website Development Process: เว็บไซต์เปิดตัวแล้ว! แล้วต้องทำอะไรต่อ? พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R27_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp เปรียบเทียบ 3 วิธีติดตั้ง install node js บน Ubuntu: NVM vs NodeSource vs Official Repo แบบไหนดีที่สุด? เรียนรู้วิธีติดตั้ง Node.js บน Ubuntu ด้วย NVM, NodeSource หรือ Official Repo เลือกวิธีที่เหมาะกับความต้องการของคุณ พร้อมเปรียบเทียบ เพื่อการพัฒนาที่มีประสิทธิภาพ! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R26_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Next js image การ Optimization รูปภาพแบบ Native ที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูง เรียนรู้วิธีใช้ Next.js Image เพื่อ Optimization การแสดงภาพบนเว็บไซต์ ด้วยเทคนิคบีบอัด ปรับขนาด Lazy Load และรองรับ Responsive ช่วยให้เว็บคุณโหลดเร็วขึ้นแน่นอน! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F08%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R22_June_1440x697.jpg@webp Flutter Developer คืออะไร? สำคัญแค่ไหน Flutter Developer คือผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านการพัฒนาแอปมือถือด้วย Flutter ที่ช่วยสนับสนุนธุรกิจให้เติบโตอย่างรวดเร็วและคุ้มค่า ด้วยเทคโนโลยีที่ยืดหยุ่นและประหยัดต้นทุน
View all 1235 blogs
icons/logo-tid.svg

Talk with CEO

Ready to bring your web/app to life or boost your team with expert Thai developers?
Contact us today to discuss your needs, and let’s create tailored solutions to achieve your goals. We’re here to help at every step!
🖐️ Contact us
down Explore our best articles, cover a wide variety of technologies
Our knowledge base
196 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-react.svg ReactJs
Popular JavaScript library for building user interfaces with a component-based architecture.
160 Articles
Explore right
icons/flutter.svg Flutter
UI toolkit for building natively compiled applications for mobile, web, and desktop from a single codebase.
144 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-nodejs.svg Nodejs
JavaScript runtime for building scalable, high-performance server-side applications.
58 Articles
Explore right
icons/next-js.svg Nextjs
React framework enabling server-side rendering and static site generation for optimized performance.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/tailwind.svg TailwindCSS
Utility-first CSS framework for rapid UI development.
36 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Typescript
Superset of JavaScript adding static types for improved code quality and maintainability.
126 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Golang
Programming language known for its simplicity, concurrency model, and performance.
67 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg AstroJs
Astro is an all-in-one web framework. It includes everything you need to create a website, built-in.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Jest
Versatile testing framework for JavaScript applications supporting various test types.
12 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Website development th
10 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Mobile application th
5 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Reactjs th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Flutter th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nextjs th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Software house th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nodejs th
337 Articles
Explore right
icons/css-4.svg CSS
CSS3 is the latest version of Cascading Style Sheets, offering advanced styling features like animations, transitions, shadows, gradients, and responsive design.
Let's keep in Touch
Thank you for your interest in Tillitsdone! Whether you have a question about our services, want to discuss a potential project, or simply want to say hello, we're here and ready to assist you.
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
Contact Information
rick@tillitsdone.com+66824564755
Find All the Ways to Get in Touch with Tillitsdone - We're Just a Click, Call, or Message Away. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Respond and Start a Conversation About Your Needs.
Address
9 Phahonyothin Rd, Khlong Nueng, Khlong Luang District, Pathum Thani, Bangkok Thailand
Visit Tillitsdone at Our Physical Location - We'd Love to Welcome You to Our Creative Space. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Show You Around and Discuss Your Ideas in Person.
Social media
FacebookInstagramLinkedIn
Connect with Tillitsdone on Various Social Platforms - Stay Updated and Engage with Our Latest Projects and Insights. We'll Be Right Here, Sharing Our Journey and Ready to Interact with You.
We anticipate your communication and look forward to discussing how we can contribute to your business's success.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
Premier agency directory, awards platform, and media hub connecting brands with top agencies in software, app development DesignRush
web design companies Trusted B2B listing, rating, and review platform where you can explore and compare the top-ranked companies worldwide Goodfirms
Frequently Asked Questions
Explore frequently asked questions about our products and services.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.