Understanding CSS Inset-Inline-End A Comprehensive Guide

inset-inline-end CSS Property

The inset-inline-end CSS property defines the logical inline end inset of an element. It helps position elements based on their writing mode, directionality, and text orientation, making it a powerful tool for responsive and adaptable design.

Syntax

Here’s how you can use the inset-inline-end property:

/* Length values */ inset-inline-end: 3px; inset-inline-end: 2.4em; /* Percentage values */ inset-inline-end: 10%; /* Keyword value */ inset-inline-end: auto; /* Global values */ inset-inline-end: inherit; inset-inline-end: initial; inset-inline-end: revert; inset-inline-end: revert-layer; inset-inline-end: unset;

Values

Length Values : Use fixed lengths like pixels ( px ) or ems ( em ).

: Use fixed lengths like pixels ( ) or ems ( ). Percentage Values : Set the inset as a percentage of the containing block’s width or height.

: Set the inset as a percentage of the containing block’s width or height. Keyword Values : auto lets the browser determine the inset.

: lets the browser determine the inset. Global Values: Use inherit , initial , revert , revert-layer , and unset for inheritance and resetting.

Formal Definition

The inset-inline-end property is part of CSS Logical Properties and Values Level 1, aimed at making CSS more adaptable to different writing modes and directionalities.

Initial Value : auto

: Applies To : Positioned elements ( relative , absolute , fixed , sticky )

: Positioned elements ( , , , ) Inherited : No

: No Percentages: Calculated based on the logical width of the containing block

Examples

Basic Usage

HTML:

< div > < p class = " exampleText " >Example text</ p > </ div >

CSS:

div { background-color : yellow ; width : 120 px ; height : 120 px ; } .exampleText { position : relative ; inset-inline-end : 20 px ; background-color : #c8c800 ; }

Vertical Writing Mode

HTML:

< div > < p class = " exampleText " >Example text</ p > </ div >

CSS:

div { background-color : yellow ; width : 120 px ; height : 120 px ; } .exampleText { writing-mode : vertical-rl ; position : relative ; inset-inline-end : 20 px ; background-color : #c8c800 ; }

Using Percentage Values

HTML:

< div > < p class = " exampleText " >Example text</ p > </ div >

CSS:

div { background-color : yellow ; width : 200 px ; height : 100 px ; } .exampleText { position : relative ; inset-inline-end : 10 % ; background-color : #c8c800 ; }

Browser Compatibility

The inset-inline-end CSS property is widely supported across modern web browsers, making it a reliable choice for web developers. This property has been available since September 2021, ensuring compatibility with many devices and browser versions.

Supported Browsers

Google Chrome : Version 87 and above

: Version 87 and above Firefox : Version 63 and above

: Version 63 and above Microsoft Edge : Version 87 and above

: Version 87 and above Opera : Version 73 and above

: Version 73 and above Safari: Version 14.1 and above

Browser Compatibility Table

Browser Version Google Chrome 87+ Firefox 63+ Microsoft Edge 87+ Opera 73+ Safari 14.1+

Additional Resources

