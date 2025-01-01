- Services
CSS Font-Variant-Caps Enhance Your Typography
Explore its use cases and available options to improve typography.
Introduction
The
font-variant-caps property in CSS lets you control how capital letters appear in your text. It’s great for making your web designs look more polished and professional. This property is widely supported across devices and browsers, making it a reliable tool for web developers.
Baseline Compatibility
The
font-variant-caps property has been supported across many devices and browsers since January 2020. This means you can use it confidently without worrying about compatibility issues.
Description
The
font-variant-caps property controls how capital letters are displayed. When a font includes different sizes of capital letters, this property ensures the most appropriate ones are used. If smaller capital glyphs aren’t available, the browser will use regular capital letters.
Language-specific Rules
The
font-variant-caps property handles language-specific case mapping rules to ensure text is displayed correctly. Here are a few examples:
- Turkic Languages: Languages like Turkish have unique rules for the letter
iand
İ. This property accounts for these rules.
- German: In German, the
ßcharacter can become
ẞin uppercase. This property handles this transformation correctly.
- Greek: Greek has complex rules for vowels and diphthongs. The
font-variant-capsproperty manages these transformations seamlessly.
Syntax
Here is the syntax for using the
font-variant-caps property:
Values
Here are the values you can use with the
font-variant-caps property:
normal: Displays text in its standard form.
small-caps: Displays small capitals, which are uppercase letters in the size of lowercase letters.
all-small-caps: Displays small capitals for both uppercase and lowercase letters.
petite-caps: Displays petite capitals, which are smaller versions of uppercase letters.
all-petite-caps: Displays petite capitals for both uppercase and lowercase letters.
unicase: Mixes small capitals for uppercase letters with normal lowercase letters.
titling-caps: Displays titling capitals, designed for use in all uppercase sequences.
Accessibility
When using
font-variant-caps, consider accessibility, especially for users with cognitive concerns like dyslexia. Large sections of text in
all-small-caps or
all-petite-caps can be hard to read.
To make your website accessible:
- Avoid Overuse: Use
all-small-capsand
all-petite-capssparingly, mainly for headings or short sections.
- Contrast and Readability: Ensure text has enough contrast against the background.
- Consistent Use: Be consistent in how you use
font-variant-caps.
For more on accessibility, check out:
Formal Definition
The
font-variant-caps property is formally defined as:
|Property
|Value
|Initial Value
normal
|Applies To
|All elements and text, including
::first-letter and
::first-line.
|Inherited
|Yes
|Computed Value
|As specified
|Animation Type
|Discrete
Examples
Here are some practical examples of using the
font-variant-caps property:
HTML
CSS
These examples show how different values of the
font-variant-caps property affect the appearance of text. By using this property, you can make your website’s typography look more polished and professional, enhancing the user experience.
Specifications
The
font-variant-caps property is defined in the CSS Fonts Module Level 4. For more details, check out the official specification:
Browser Compatibility
The
font-variant-caps property is widely supported across many browsers:
- Google Chrome: 52+
- Firefox: 34+
- Edge: 79+
- Opera: 39+
- Safari: 9.1+
For the most up-to-date information, refer to the Browser Compatibility Data (BCD) tables.
See Also
For more related CSS properties, check out:
font-variant
font-variant-alternates
font-variant-east-asian
font-variant-emoji
font-variant-ligatures
font-variant-numeric
font-variant-position
These properties give you more control over your website’s typography, helping you create visually appealing and professional designs that enhance the user experience.
