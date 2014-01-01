Tillitsdone
down Scroll to discover

CSS Font-Kerning Enhancing Text Readability

CSS font-kerning improves text readability and visual appeal by adjusting character spacing.

Available options include auto, normal, and none for better typography.
thumbnail

Introduction

The font-kerning CSS property helps control the spacing between specific pairs of characters in a font, making text more readable and visually appealing. This is particularly useful for headings and prominent text elements on a webpage.

Definition of Kerning

Kerning is a typographic technique that adjusts the spacing between individual characters to improve the overall appearance and readability of text. For example, in the pair “AV,” kerning slightly adjusts the space between these letters to create a more balanced look.

Syntax and Values

The font-kerning property is easy to use and offers several values to control the kerning of your text. Here’s a breakdown:

Syntax:

font-kerning: auto | normal | none;

Values:

  • auto: The default value. The browser decides whether to apply kerning based on the font and other factors.
  • normal: Always applies the kerning information stored in the font.
  • none: Disables kerning, ignoring any kerning information stored in the font.

Global Values:

  • inherit: Inherits the value from the parent element.
  • initial: Sets the property to its default value (auto).
  • revert: Reverts the property to the user agent stylesheet value.
  • revert-layer: Reverts the property to the value established by the user-agent stylesheet for the document language.
  • unset: Resets the property to its natural value.

Examples: Enabling and Disabling Kerning

HTML

<div id="kern"></div>
<div id="nokern"></div>
<textarea id="input">AV T. ij</textarea>

CSS

div {
  font-size: 2rem;
  font-family: serif;
}


#nokern {
  font-kerning: none;
}


#kern {
  font-kerning: normal;
}

JavaScript

const input = document.getElementById("input");
const kern = document.getElementById("kern");
const nokern = document.getElementById("nokern");


input.addEventListener("keyup", () => {
  kern.textContent = input.value; /* Update content */
  nokern.textContent = input.value;
});


kern.textContent = input.value; /* Initialize content */
nokern.textContent = input.value;

In this example, we have two <div> elements, one with font-kerning set to normal and the other with font-kerning set to none. A <textarea> is provided for you to input text and see the difference between kerned and non-kerned text in real time.

When you type into the <textarea>, the JavaScript code updates the content of both <div> elements, allowing you to compare the spacing of the text with and without kerning.

Specifications

The font-kerning property is defined in the CSS Fonts Module Level 4 specification. This module provides detailed information on how fonts should be handled and rendered in web browsers, including the application of kerning.

Browser Compatibility

The font-kerning property is widely supported across modern web browsers:

  • Google Chrome: Supported since version 33.0 (January 2014).
  • Microsoft Edge: Supported since version 79.0.
  • Mozilla Firefox: Supported since version 32.0 (December 2014).
  • Opera: Supported since version 20.
  • Safari: Supported since version 9.0 (October 2013).

Several other CSS properties can be used with font-kerning to further refine the appearance and readability of your text:

  • font-variant: Applies various typographic features like small caps and oldstyle numerals.
  • font-variant-position: Controls the position of superscripts and subscripts.
  • font-variant-east-asian: Specifically for East Asian typography, controlling features like ruby text.
  • font-variant-caps: Controls the use of capital letters, such as small caps.
  • font-variant-ligatures: Controls the use of typographic ligatures.
  • font-variant-numeric: Controls the use of numeric typographic features like oldstyle numerals.
  • font-variant-alternates: Applies alternative typographic features like stylistic sets.
  • font-synthesis: Controls the synthesis of bold and italic font styles.
  • letter-spacing: Controls the spacing between characters in your text.

FAQs

What is the font-kerning property in CSS?

The font-kerning property in CSS controls the use of kerning, which adjusts the space between specific pairs of characters to improve visual appeal and readability.

What values can font-kerning accept?

The font-kerning property accepts three values: auto, normal, and none. Auto applies the default kerning behavior based on the font, normal always applies kerning, and none disables kerning.

How does font-kerning improve typography?

Enabling kerning helps create more visually pleasing and readable text by adjusting the spacing between character pairs like “AV” or “To,” which can otherwise appear too tight or too loose.

Should I always enable font-kerning?

While kerning makes text look better, it’s usually best to set font-kerning to auto or normal. Most modern fonts already have optimal kerning values built in.

Is font-kerning widely supported?

Yes, font-kerning is supported in all modern browsers. However, older browsers might not fully support advanced kerning features, so it’s good to have fallback options.

By understanding and using the font-kerning property effectively, you can make the text on your website look much better and be more engaging for your users.

icons/logo-tid.svg Latest Blogs
Discover our top articles, selected to support the growth of your business.
https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R36_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Material-UI (MUI) คืออะไร อยากสร้าง UI สวยงามและเป็นมืออาชีพในเวลาอันรวดเร็วใช่ไหม มาทำความรู้จักกับ Material-UI (MUI) ที่ช่วยให้คุณพัฒนาแอปพลิเคชันบน React ได้ง่ายและดูดีในทุกอุปกรณ์ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R35_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp มือใหม่อยากเริ่มเขียนแอป ต้องใช้โปรแกรมและภาษาอะไรบ้าง? อยากเป็นนักพัฒนาแอปแต่ไม่รู้จะเริ่มยังไง พบกับแนวทางการเลือกเครื่องมือและภาษาเบื้องต้นพร้อมคำแนะ เพื่อก้าวสู่เส้นทางการเขียนแอปอย่างมั่นใจในบทความนี้ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R34_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Website Development Process: เว็บไซต์เปิดตัวแล้ว! แล้วต้องทำอะไรต่อ? พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R27_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp เปรียบเทียบ 3 วิธีติดตั้ง install node js บน Ubuntu: NVM vs NodeSource vs Official Repo แบบไหนดีที่สุด? เรียนรู้วิธีติดตั้ง Node.js บน Ubuntu ด้วย NVM, NodeSource หรือ Official Repo เลือกวิธีที่เหมาะกับความต้องการของคุณ พร้อมเปรียบเทียบ เพื่อการพัฒนาที่มีประสิทธิภาพ! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R26_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Next js image การ Optimization รูปภาพแบบ Native ที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูง เรียนรู้วิธีใช้ Next.js Image เพื่อ Optimization การแสดงภาพบนเว็บไซต์ ด้วยเทคนิคบีบอัด ปรับขนาด Lazy Load และรองรับ Responsive ช่วยให้เว็บคุณโหลดเร็วขึ้นแน่นอน! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F08%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R22_June_1440x697.jpg@webp Flutter Developer คืออะไร? สำคัญแค่ไหน Flutter Developer คือผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านการพัฒนาแอปมือถือด้วย Flutter ที่ช่วยสนับสนุนธุรกิจให้เติบโตอย่างรวดเร็วและคุ้มค่า ด้วยเทคโนโลยีที่ยืดหยุ่นและประหยัดต้นทุน
View all 1235 blogs
icons/logo-tid.svg

Talk with CEO

Ready to bring your web/app to life or boost your team with expert Thai developers?
Contact us today to discuss your needs, and let’s create tailored solutions to achieve your goals. We’re here to help at every step!
🖐️ Contact us
down Explore our best articles, cover a wide variety of technologies
Our knowledge base
196 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-react.svg ReactJs
Popular JavaScript library for building user interfaces with a component-based architecture.
160 Articles
Explore right
icons/flutter.svg Flutter
UI toolkit for building natively compiled applications for mobile, web, and desktop from a single codebase.
144 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-nodejs.svg Nodejs
JavaScript runtime for building scalable, high-performance server-side applications.
58 Articles
Explore right
icons/next-js.svg Nextjs
React framework enabling server-side rendering and static site generation for optimized performance.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/tailwind.svg TailwindCSS
Utility-first CSS framework for rapid UI development.
36 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Typescript
Superset of JavaScript adding static types for improved code quality and maintainability.
126 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Golang
Programming language known for its simplicity, concurrency model, and performance.
67 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg AstroJs
Astro is an all-in-one web framework. It includes everything you need to create a website, built-in.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Jest
Versatile testing framework for JavaScript applications supporting various test types.
12 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Website development th
10 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Mobile application th
5 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Reactjs th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Flutter th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nextjs th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Software house th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nodejs th
337 Articles
Explore right
icons/css-4.svg CSS
CSS3 is the latest version of Cascading Style Sheets, offering advanced styling features like animations, transitions, shadows, gradients, and responsive design.
Let's keep in Touch
Thank you for your interest in Tillitsdone! Whether you have a question about our services, want to discuss a potential project, or simply want to say hello, we're here and ready to assist you.
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
Contact Information
rick@tillitsdone.com+66824564755
Find All the Ways to Get in Touch with Tillitsdone - We're Just a Click, Call, or Message Away. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Respond and Start a Conversation About Your Needs.
Address
9 Phahonyothin Rd, Khlong Nueng, Khlong Luang District, Pathum Thani, Bangkok Thailand
Visit Tillitsdone at Our Physical Location - We'd Love to Welcome You to Our Creative Space. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Show You Around and Discuss Your Ideas in Person.
Social media
FacebookInstagramLinkedIn
Connect with Tillitsdone on Various Social Platforms - Stay Updated and Engage with Our Latest Projects and Insights. We'll Be Right Here, Sharing Our Journey and Ready to Interact with You.
We anticipate your communication and look forward to discussing how we can contribute to your business's success.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
Premier agency directory, awards platform, and media hub connecting brands with top agencies in software, app development DesignRush
web design companies Trusted B2B listing, rating, and review platform where you can explore and compare the top-ranked companies worldwide Goodfirms
Frequently Asked Questions
Explore frequently asked questions about our products and services.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.