CSS Break-Inside Control Page and Column Breaks
Discover how to control page, column, and region breaks within a generated box.
Explore options like avoid, avoid-page, avoid-column, and avoid-region.
The
break-inside CSS property controls how page, column, or region breaks work within a box. It’s crucial for keeping content together and avoiding awkward breaks, which improves the layout and readability of your web designs. If there’s no generated box, the property doesn’t do anything.
Key Specifications
These specifications make sure
break-inside works consistently across different browsers.
Syntax
Here’s how you use
break-inside:
Values
auto: Allows breaks but doesn’t force them.
avoid: Prevents any break within the box.
avoid-page: Prevents page breaks within the box.
avoid-column: Prevents column breaks within the box.
avoid-region: Prevents region breaks within the box.
Global Values
inherit: Uses the value from the parent element.
initial: Resets to the default value (
auto).
revert: Resets to the browser’s default value.
revert-layer: Resets to the default value for the current cascade layer.
unset: Resets to the inherited value if it inherits, or to the initial value if it doesn’t.
Example Usage
Here’s how you might use
break-inside in your CSS:
Compatibility Aliases
break-inside includes aliases for the legacy
page-break-inside property:
page-break-inside
break-inside
auto
auto
avoid
avoid
Formal Definition
|Attribute
|Value
|Initial Value
auto
|Applies To
|Block-level elements
|Inherited
|No
|Computed Value
|As specified
|Animation Type
|Discrete
Importance in Web Design
Understanding
break-inside helps you control where breaks happen within elements, keeping content together and improving readability. This is especially useful in multi-column layouts, paged media, and multi-region contexts.
By using
break-inside correctly, you can create smoother, more polished designs that enhance the user experience.
Browser Compatibility
The
break-inside CSS property is supported by most modern web browsers, allowing web developers to control the breaking behavior within elements. However, support can vary slightly across different browsers and versions.
Supported Browsers
- Chrome: Full support.
- Firefox: Partial support, with some limitations in certain contexts.
- Opera: Full support.
- Safari: Partial support, with some limitations in certain contexts.
- Edge: Full support.
- Internet Explorer: Limited support, with some features not fully implemented.
Browser Compatibility Table
|Browser
|Version
|Support Level
|Chrome
|All
|Full Support
|Firefox
|All
|Partial Support
|Opera
|All
|Full Support
|Safari
|All
|Partial Support
|Edge
|All
|Full Support
|Internet Explorer
|All
|Limited Support
Notes on Compatibility
- Firefox: While Firefox supports the
break-insideproperty, there may be some limitations in how it handles certain break values, particularly in multi-column layouts.
- Safari: Safari also supports the
break-insideproperty, but there may be some inconsistencies in its behavior, especially in paged media contexts.
- Internet Explorer: Internet Explorer has limited support for the
break-insideproperty, with some features not fully implemented. This can lead to inconsistencies in how content breaks are handled.
Best Practices for Compatibility
To ensure the best compatibility across different browsers, web developers should consider the following best practices:
- Test Across Browsers: Always test your web designs across multiple browsers and versions to identify any compatibility issues.
- Use Fallbacks: Implement fallback solutions for browsers that do not fully support the
break-insideproperty. This can include using alternative CSS properties or JavaScript to mimic the desired behavior.
- Stay Updated: Keep your browser knowledge up-to-date by regularly checking for updates and new features. Browser support for CSS properties can evolve over time, so staying informed is crucial.
See Also
To further explore the capabilities of CSS and enhance your web development skills, consider checking out these related resources and topics:
- Multiple-column Layout: Learn how to create multi-column layouts using CSS, which can significantly improve the readability and aesthetics of your web pages.
- Breaking Boxes With CSS Fragmentation: This comprehensive article provides insights into CSS fragmentation, which is essential for controlling how content breaks across pages, columns, and regions.
- CSS Regions Module Level 1: Explore the CSS Regions Module, which introduces new ways to create complex layouts by flowing content into multiple regions.
- CSS Multi-column Layout Module Level 1: Dive into the CSS Multi-column Layout Module, which offers advanced techniques for creating multi-column designs that adapt to various screen sizes and devices.
These resources will help you deepen your understanding of CSS and equip you with the tools needed to create sophisticated and responsive web designs. By mastering these concepts, you can elevate the user experience and ensure your web projects stand out.
