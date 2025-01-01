- Services
Understanding CSS Break-After for Better Layouts
Discover available options and how to use them effectively.
Column Break Values
The
break-after property in CSS includes specific values to manage column breaks, which are crucial for controlling the layout of content in multi-column designs.
avoid-column
- Description: Prevents a column break right after the principal box. This ensures that the content is not split across columns, maintaining continuity.
- Usage: Useful for keeping related content together, such as a heading and its corresponding paragraph, within the same column.
column
- Description: Forces a column break right after the principal box. This ensures that new content starts in a new column, useful for section breaks or starting new sections within a multi-column layout.
- Usage: Ideal for starting new sections or content within a new column, improving readability and organization.
Region Break Values
The
break-after property in CSS also includes specific values for managing region breaks, which are essential for controlling the layout of content within defined regions.
avoid-region
- Description: Prevents a region break right after the principal box. This ensures that the content is not split across regions, maintaining continuity.
- Usage: Useful for keeping related content together within the same region.
region
- Description: Forces a region break right after the principal box. This ensures that new content starts in a new region, useful for section breaks or starting new sections within a region-based layout.
- Usage: Ideal for starting new sections or content within a new region, improving readability and organization.
Page Break Aliases
For compatibility reasons, the legacy
page-break-after property should be treated as an alias of
break-after. A subset of values should be aliased as follows:
page-break-after
break-after
auto
auto
left
left
right
right
avoid
avoid
always
page
Formal Definition
The
break-after property in CSS is formally defined as follows:
- Initial Value:
auto
- Applies To: Block-level elements
- Inherited: No
- Computed Value: As specified
- Animation Type: Discrete
Formal Syntax
The syntax for the
break-after property is:
Examples
Breaking into Neat Columns
In this example, we use
break-after: column to force a column break after each paragraph, ensuring each
<h2> appears neatly at the top of each column.
HTML
CSS
Forcing Page Breaks
In this example, we use
break-after: page to force a page break after specific elements, ensuring new content starts on a new page.
HTML
CSS
Controlling Column Breaks
In this example, we use
break-after: column to control column breaks in a multi-column layout.
HTML
CSS
Browser Compatibility
The
break-after property is widely supported across modern web browsers:
- Google Chrome: Full support for all values.
- Mozilla Firefox: Partial support for some values.
- Safari: Partial support for some values.
- Microsoft Edge: Full support for all values.
- Opera: Full support for all values.
- Internet Explorer: Limited support for some values.
For older browsers, use the
page-break-after property as an alias for the
break-after property to ensure backward compatibility.
Page-Break-After vs Break-After
page-break-after
break-after
auto
auto
left
left
right
right
avoid
avoid
always
page
Note: The
always value in
page-break-* was implemented by browsers as a page break, not a column break. So, it’s mapped to
page instead of
always in the newer spec.
See Also
To learn more about the
break-after property, check out these resources:
- Multiple-column Layout: Learn how to create multi-column layouts and use
break-aftereffectively. ( WebsiteUrl )
- Breaking Boxes With CSS Fragmentation: A guide on CSS fragmentation and using
break-afterin different contexts. ( WebsiteUrl )
- CSS Fragmentation Module Level 3: The official spec for the CSS Fragmentation Module, which defines
break-after. ( WebsiteUrl )
- CSS Regions Module Level 1: The official spec for the CSS Regions Module, which introduces CSS regions and defines
break-afterfor managing breaks within region flows. ( WebsiteUrl )
- CSS Multi-column Layout Module Level 1: The official spec for the CSS Multi-column Layout Module, detailing how to lay out content in multiple columns and use
break-afterto manage column breaks. ( WebsiteUrl )
