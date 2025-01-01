Understanding CSS Break-After for Better Layouts

Column Break Values

The break-after property in CSS includes specific values to manage column breaks, which are crucial for controlling the layout of content in multi-column designs.

avoid-column

: Prevents a column break right after the principal box. This ensures that the content is not split across columns, maintaining continuity. Usage: Useful for keeping related content together, such as a heading and its corresponding paragraph, within the same column.

.no-column-break { break-after : avoid-column ; }

column

: Forces a column break right after the principal box. This ensures that new content starts in a new column, useful for section breaks or starting new sections within a multi-column layout. Usage: Ideal for starting new sections or content within a new column, improving readability and organization.

.new-column { break-after : column ; }

Region Break Values

The break-after property in CSS also includes specific values for managing region breaks, which are essential for controlling the layout of content within defined regions.

avoid-region

: Prevents a region break right after the principal box. This ensures that the content is not split across regions, maintaining continuity. Usage: Useful for keeping related content together within the same region.

.no-region-break { break-after : avoid-region ; }

region

: Forces a region break right after the principal box. This ensures that new content starts in a new region, useful for section breaks or starting new sections within a region-based layout. Usage: Ideal for starting new sections or content within a new region, improving readability and organization.

.new-region { break-after : region ; }

Page Break Aliases

For compatibility reasons, the legacy page-break-after property should be treated as an alias of break-after . A subset of values should be aliased as follows:

page-break-after break-after auto auto left left right right avoid avoid always page

Formal Definition

The break-after property in CSS is formally defined as follows:

Initial Value : auto

: Applies To : Block-level elements

: Block-level elements Inherited : No

: No Computed Value : As specified

: As specified Animation Type: Discrete

Formal Syntax

The syntax for the break-after property is:

break-after = auto | avoid | always | all | avoid-page | page | left | right | recto | verso | avoid-column | column | avoid-region | region

Examples

Breaking into Neat Columns

In this example, we use break-after: column to force a column break after each paragraph, ensuring each <h2> appears neatly at the top of each column.

HTML

< article > < h1 >Main heading</ h1 > < h2 >Subheading</ h2 > < p > Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Nulla vitae fringilla mauris. Quisque commodo eget nisi sed pretium. Mauris luctus nec lacus in ultricies. Mauris vitae hendrerit arcu, ac scelerisque lacus. Aliquam lobortis in lacus sit amet posuere. Fusce iaculis urna id neque dapibus, eu lacinia lectus dictum. </ p > < h2 >Subheading</ h2 > < p > Praesent condimentum dui dui, sit amet rutrum diam tincidunt eu. Cras suscipit porta leo sit amet rutrum. Sed vehicula ornare tincidunt. Curabitur a ipsum ac diam mattis volutpat ac ut elit. Nullam luctus justo non vestibulum gravida. Morbi metus libero, pharetra non porttitor a, molestie nec nisi. </ p > < h2 >Subheading</ h2 > < p > Vivamus eleifend metus vitae neque placerat, eget interdum elit mattis. Donec eu vulputate nibh. Ut turpis leo, malesuada quis nisl nec, volutpat egestas tellus. </ p > < h2 >Subheading</ h2 > < p > In finibus viverra enim vel suscipit. Quisque consequat velit eu orci malesuada, ut interdum tortor molestie. Proin sed pellentesque augue. Nam risus justo, faucibus non porta a, congue vel massa. Cras luctus lacus nisl, sed tincidunt velit pharetra ac. Duis suscipit faucibus dui sed ultricies. </ p > </ article >

CSS

html { font-family : helvetica , arial , sans-serif ; } h1 { font-size : 3 rem ; letter-spacing : 2 px ; column-span : all ; } h2 { font-size : 1.2 rem ; color : red ; letter-spacing : 1 px ; } p { line-height : 1.5 ; break-after : column ; } article { column-width : 200 px ; gap : 20 px ; }

Forcing Page Breaks

In this example, we use break-after: page to force a page break after specific elements, ensuring new content starts on a new page.

HTML

< div class = " page-break " > < h1 >Page 1</ h1 > < p >This content will appear on the first page.</ p > </ div > < div class = " page-break " > < h1 >Page 2</ h1 > < p >This content will appear on the second page.</ p > </ div > < div class = " page-break " > < h1 >Page 3</ h1 > < p >This content will appear on the third page.</ p > </ div >

CSS

.page-break { break-after : page ; }

Controlling Column Breaks

In this example, we use break-after: column to control column breaks in a multi-column layout.

HTML

< div class = " multi-column " > < h1 >Multi-Column Layout</ h1 > < p >This is the first paragraph.</ p > < p >This is the second paragraph.</ p > < p class = " break-after-column " >This paragraph will force a column break.</ p > < p >This is the fourth paragraph, starting in a new column.</ p > </ div >

CSS

.multi-column { column-width : 200 px ; gap : 20 px ; } .break-after-column { break-after : column ; }

Browser Compatibility

The break-after property is widely supported across modern web browsers:

Google Chrome : Full support for all values.

: Full support for all values. Mozilla Firefox : Partial support for some values.

: Partial support for some values. Safari : Partial support for some values.

: Partial support for some values. Microsoft Edge : Full support for all values.

: Full support for all values. Opera : Full support for all values.

: Full support for all values. Internet Explorer: Limited support for some values.

For older browsers, use the page-break-after property as an alias for the break-after property to ensure backward compatibility.

Page-Break-After vs Break-After

Note: The always value in page-break-* was implemented by browsers as a page break, not a column break. So, it’s mapped to page instead of always in the newer spec.

