CSS border-inline-width Manage Logical Border Widths

Introduction

The border-inline-width CSS property lets you define the width of the logical inline borders of an element. This is super useful for making sure your border widths are consistent across different text directions and writing modes. It’s been reliably available since September 2021 and works well across many devices and browsers.

Description

The border-inline-width property helps you set the width of the logical inline borders of an element. It adapts based on the writing mode, text direction, and orientation of the element. This makes it a versatile tool for ensuring consistent border styles in various layouts.

Syntax

The border-inline-width property is easy to use. Here’s the basic syntax:

/* Using length values */ border-inline-width: 5px 10px; border-inline-width: 5px; /* Using predefined keywords */ border-inline-width: thick; /* Global values */ border-inline-width: inherit; border-inline-width: initial; border-inline-width: revert; border-inline-width: revert-layer; border-inline-width: unset;

Values

You can use different types of values with border-inline-width :

Length Values

Use units like px , em , rem , etc. border-inline-width: 5px; border-inline-width: 10px 20px;

Predefined Keywords

Use keywords like thin , medium (default), or thick . border-inline-width: thin; border-inline-width: thick;

Global Values

Global values like inherit , initial , revert , revert-layer , and unset . border-inline-width: inherit; border-inline-width: initial; border-inline-width: revert; border-inline-width: revert-layer; border-inline-width: unset;

Examples

Here are some practical examples to show how border-inline-width works:

Setting Border Width Using Length Values

HTML:

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < title >CSS border-inline-width Property</ title > < style > h1 { color : green ; } div { background-color : yellow ; width : 220 px ; height : 40 px ; } .one { border : 5 px dashed cyan ; border-inline-width : 2 px ; background-color : purple ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < center > < h1 >Website</ h1 > < b >CSS border-inline-width Property</ b > < br >< br > < div class = " one " >A Computer Science Portal</ div > </ center > </ body > </ html >

Setting Border Width Using Predefined Keywords

HTML:

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < title >CSS border-inline-width Property</ title > < style > h1 { color : green ; } div { background-color : yellow ; width : 220 px ; height : 40 px ; } .one { border : 5 px solid cyan ; border-inline-width : thick ; background-color : purple ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < center > < h1 >Website</ h1 > < b >CSS | border-inline-width Property</ b > < br >< br > < div class = " one " >A Computer Science Portal</ div > </ center > </ body > </ html >

Formal Definition

The border-inline-width property is formally defined to specify the width of the logical inline borders of an element. Here are the key characteristics:

Initial Value medium Applies To All elements Inherited No Percentages Logical width of containing block Computed Value Absolute length; 0 if the border style is none or hidden Animation Type By computed value type

Specifications

The border-inline-width property is defined in the CSS Logical Properties and Values Level 1 specification:

CSS Logical Properties and Values Level 1 : Property Definition: border-inline-width

:

Browser Compatibility

The border-inline-width property is widely supported across major browsers:

Google Chrome : Supported

: Supported Microsoft Edge : Supported

: Supported Mozilla Firefox : Supported

: Supported Opera : Supported

: Supported Safari: Supported

For detailed compatibility information, you can refer to the following resources:

Formal Syntax

The formal syntax for the border-inline-width property defines how you can specify the width of the logical inline borders of an element. Here is the formal syntax for border-inline-width :

border-inline-width = <'border-width'>{1,2}

Where <'border-width'> can be one of the following:

<'border-width'> = <length [0,∞]> | thin | medium | thick

Explanation

Length Values : You can specify the border width using length units such as px , em , rem , etc. For example: border-inline-width: 5px; border-inline-width: 10px 20px;

: You can specify the border width using length units such as , , , etc. For example: Predefined Keywords : You can also use predefined keywords to set the border width: thin medium (default value) thick For example: border-inline-width: thin; border-inline-width: thick;

: You can also use predefined keywords to set the border width: Global Values : Global values allow you to inherit, reset, or unset the border width: inherit : Inherits the border width from the parent element. initial : Resets the border width to its initial value. revert : Resets the border width to the user agent’s default. revert-layer : Resets the border width to the value specified in the nearest ancestor’s cascade layer. unset : Resets the border width to its inherited value if it is inheritable; otherwise, it resets to the initial value. For example: border-inline-width: inherit; border-inline-width: initial; border-inline-width: revert; border-inline-width: revert-layer; border-inline-width: unset;

: Global values allow you to inherit, reset, or unset the border width:

By adhering to these formal definitions and syntax, you can ensure that your use of the border-inline-width property is both accurate and effective, leading to consistent and adaptable border styling in your web projects.

Supported Browsers

The border-inline-width property is supported by major browsers, including:

Reference

For more detailed information, you can refer to the official documentation:

These examples demonstrate how to use the border-inline-width property effectively in your CSS, ensuring consistent and adaptable border styling across different writing modes and text directions.

Specifications

The border-inline-width property is defined in the CSS Logical Properties and Values Level 1 specification. This specification outlines the behavior and syntax of the property, ensuring consistency across different web standards.

Here is the relevant specification for border-inline-width :

CSS Logical Properties and Values Level 1 : Property Definition: border-inline-width

:

This specification provides a comprehensive guide on how the border-inline-width property should be implemented and used, ensuring that web developers can rely on consistent behavior across different browsers and platforms.

By adhering to these specifications, you can ensure that your use of the border-inline-width property is both accurate and effective, leading to consistent and adaptable border styling in your web projects.

Browser Compatibility

The border-inline-width property is widely supported across many browsers, making it a reliable choice for web developers and designers. Below is a summary of the browser compatibility for this property:

Google Chrome : Supported

: Supported Microsoft Edge : Supported

: Supported Mozilla Firefox : Supported

: Supported Opera : Supported

: Supported Safari: Supported

For detailed compatibility information, you can refer to the following resources:

See Also

For further reading and related properties, you can explore the following resources:

These resources provide additional context and tools for working with the border-inline-width property, helping you create more robust and adaptable web designs.

Help Improve MDN

Was this page helpful to you?

Yes

No

Learn how to contribute

This page was last modified on Jul 18, 2023 by MDN contributors.

View this page on GitHub

Report a problem with this content

This section provides additional resources and ways to contribute to the improvement of MDN documentation, ensuring that it remains a valuable resource for web developers and designers.