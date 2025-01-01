Tillitsdone
Understanding CSS border-inline-start-color for Web Design

Learn about the CSS border-inline-start-color property, which sets the color of the logical inline start border of an element.

This property adapts to different writing modes and directions, offering flexibility with named colors, hex codes, RGB, and HSL values.
Introduction

The border-inline-start-color CSS property defines the color of the logical inline start border of an element. This property is useful for web design and development because it adapts to different writing modes, directions, and text orientations. Introduced in September 2021, it’s widely supported across many browsers, making it a reliable choice for modern web development.

This property allows developers to set the border color at the logical start of an element’s border, which could be the border-top-color, border-right-color, border-bottom-color, or border-left-color depending on the writing mode, direction, and text orientation defined in the CSS. This flexibility ensures that the border color remains consistent and visually appealing regardless of the content’s layout.

Browser Compatibility

The border-inline-start-color CSS property is well-established and widely supported across many devices and browser versions. It has been available since September 2021, ensuring compatibility with a broad range of modern browsers.

For detailed compatibility information, refer to the comprehensive Browser Compatibility tables below. These tables outline the support for border-inline-start-color across different browsers and versions, helping you ensure that your web designs work seamlessly for all users.

Description

The border-inline-start-color CSS property allows you to set the color of the logical inline start border of an element. Unlike traditional border properties, which are fixed to specific directions (top, right, bottom, left), this property adapts dynamically based on the element’s writing mode, directionality, and text orientation.

This property is particularly useful in creating responsive designs that support multiple languages and writing directions. For instance, in a left-to-right (LTR) text direction, border-inline-start-color will correspond to border-left-color. However, in a right-to-left (RTL) text direction, it will correspond to border-right-color. Similarly, in vertical writing modes, it will adjust to border-top-color or border-bottom-color accordingly.

By using border-inline-start-color, web developers can ensure that the border color remains consistent and visually coherent, regardless of the content’s layout or reading direction. This makes it an essential tool for designing accessible and internationalized websites.

Syntax

The syntax for border-inline-start-color is straightforward and allows for a variety of values, including color values and global CSS values.

border-inline-start-color: red;
border-inline-start-color: #ee4141;


/* Global values */
border-inline-start-color: inherit;
border-inline-start-color: initial;
border-inline-start-color: revert;
border-inline-start-color: revert-layer;
border-inline-start-color: unset;

Values

The border-inline-start-color property accepts the following values:

  • <color>: Specifies the color of the border. This can be any valid CSS color value, such as named colors (red, blue), hex codes (#ff0000), RGB values (rgb(255, 0, 0)), or HSL values (hsl(0, 100%, 50%)).

Formal Definition

The border-inline-start-color property has the following formal definition:

  • Initial Value: currentcolor
  • Applies To: All elements
  • Inherited: No
  • Computed Value: Computed color
  • Animation Type: By computed value type

Formal Syntax

border-inline-start-color = <color>

Examples

Here are some examples to illustrate how border-inline-start-color can be used in CSS:

HTML

<div>
  <p class="exampleText">Example text</p>
</div>


<div class="horizontal-example">
  <p>This is a horizontal example text.</p>
</div>


<div class="rtl-example">
  <p>This is a right-to-left example text.</p>
</div>


<div class="complex-example">
  <p>This is a complex example text.</p>
</div>

CSS

div {
  background-color: yellow;
  width: 120px;
  height: 120px;
}


.exampleText {
  writing-mode: vertical-lr;
  border: 10px solid blue;
  border-inline-start-color: red;
}


.horizontal-example {
  background-color: lightblue;
  width: 200px;
  height: 100px;
  padding: 10px;
}


.horizontal-example p {
  writing-mode: horizontal-tb;
  border: 5px solid black;
  border-inline-start-color: green;
}


.rtl-example {
  background-color: lightcoral;
  width: 200px;
  height: 100px;
  padding: 10px;
}


.rtl-example p {
  direction: rtl;
  border: 5px solid black;
  border-inline-start-color: purple;
}


.complex-example {
  background-color: lightgreen;
  width: 200px;
  height: 100px;
  padding: 10px;
}


.complex-example p {
  writing-mode: vertical-lr;
  border: 5px solid black;
  border-inline-start-color: orange;
  border-inline-end-color: blue;
  border-block-start-color: red;
  border-block-end-color: green;
}

Specifications

The border-inline-start-color property is defined in the CSS Logical Properties and Values Level 1 specification under the border-color section.

  • Specification: ( WebsiteUrl )

See Also

By understanding and utilizing the border-inline-start-color property, web developers can create more flexible and visually consistent designs that adapt to various writing modes and text directions.

Values

The border-inline-start-color property in CSS accepts a variety of values that allow you to specify the color of the logical inline start border of an element. Here are the details of the accepted values:

<color>

This value specifies the color of the border. It can be any valid CSS color value, including:

  • Named Colors: Such as red, blue, green, etc.
  • Hexadecimal Colors: Such as #ff0000 (red), #00ff00 (green), etc.
  • RGB Colors: Such as rgb(255, 0, 0) (red), rgb(0, 255, 0) (green), etc.
  • HSL Colors: Such as hsl(0, 100%, 50%) (red), hsl(120, 100%, 50%) (green), etc.
  • RGBA Colors: Such as rgba(255, 0, 0, 0.5) (semi-transparent red).
  • HSLA Colors: Such as hsla(0, 100%, 50%, 0.5) (semi-transparent red).

Global Values

In addition to color values, the border-inline-start-color property also accepts global CSS values, which provide additional control over how the property is applied:

  • inherit: Inherits the value from the parent element.
  • initial: Sets the property to its initial value, which is currentcolor.
  • revert: Reverts the property to the value specified in the user-agent stylesheet.
  • revert-layer: Reverts the property to the value specified in the user-agent stylesheet, considering the cascade layer.
  • unset: Resets the property to its natural value, which means it behaves like inherit if the property is inherited, or like initial if it is not.

Examples

Here are some examples to illustrate how different values can be used with the border-inline-start-color property:

Using Named Colors

border-inline-start-color: red;

Using Hexadecimal Colors

border-inline-start-color: #ee4141;

Using RGB Colors

border-inline-start-color: rgb(255, 0, 0);

Using HSL Colors

border-inline-start-color: hsl(0, 100%, 50%);

Using Global Values

border-inline-start-color: inherit;
border-inline-start-color: initial;
border-inline-start-color: revert;
border-inline-start-color: revert-layer;
border-inline-start-color: unset;

By using these values, you can easily customize the border color of the logical inline start border to match the design requirements of your web project. This flexibility ensures that your designs remain visually consistent and adaptable to different writing modes and text directions.

Formal Definition

The border-inline-start-color CSS property has specific characteristics that define its behavior and usage. Here are the formal definitions for this property:

  • Initial Value: currentcolor
    • The initial value of border-inline-start-color is set to the element’s current color, ensuring consistency with the overall design.
  • Applies To: All elements
    • This property can be applied to any HTML element, providing flexibility in styling borders.
  • Inherited: No
    • The border-inline-start-color property is not inherited from the parent element. Each element must have its own value specified.
  • Computed Value: Computed color
    • The computed value of this property is a color value that is determined based on the specified value or the element’s current color.
  • Animation Type: By computed value type
    • The border-inline-start-color property can be animated, and the animation type is based on the computed value type, allowing for smooth transitions.

Formal Syntax

The formal syntax for the border-inline-start-color property is straightforward and includes support for color values:

border-inline-start-color = <color>

Where <color> can be any valid CSS color value, including named colors, hexadecimal values, RGB, RGBA, HSL, and HSLA values.

Detailed Syntax Breakdown

The formal syntax can be broken down further to include more complex color definitions, such as stripes and gradients, although these are less commonly used:

border-inline-start-color =
  <color> |
  <image-1D>


<image-1D> =
  <stripes()>


<stripes()> =
  stripes( <color-stripe># )


<color-stripe> =
  <color> &&
  [ <length-percentage> | <flex> ]?

Explanation of Syntax Components

  • <color>: Any valid CSS color value.
  • <image-1D>: Represents a one-dimensional image, which can be used to create more complex border effects like stripes.
  • <stripes()>: A function that generates a striped pattern.
  • <color-stripe>: Defines a single stripe within the pattern, combining a color and optional dimensions.
  • <length-percentage>: Represents a length or percentage value.
  • <flex>: Represents a flexible length value.

By understanding the formal definition and syntax of the border-inline-start-color property, web developers can effectively utilize this property to create dynamic and responsive web designs. This ensures that borders are visually consistent and adaptable to various writing modes and text directions, enhancing the overall user experience.

Frequently Asked Questions
Explore frequently asked questions about our products and services.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.