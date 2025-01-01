- Services
CSS border-inline-end-style Customize Borders
Customize the style of the logical inline end border of an element.
Options include dashed, dotted, solid, and more.
border-inline-end-style CSS Property
The
border-inline-end-style CSS property defines the style of the logical inline end border of an element. This style adapts based on the element’s writing mode, directionality, and text orientation, corresponding to properties like
border-top-style,
border-right-style,
border-bottom-style, or
border-left-style.
This feature has been widely available and supported across browsers since September 2021, ensuring compatibility with many devices and browser versions.
Syntax
Values
none: No border is displayed.
hidden: The border is invisible but takes up space.
dotted: The border is a series of dots.
dashed: The border is a series of short dashes.
solid: The border is a single, solid line.
double: The border is two solid lines.
groove: The border appears to be carved into the page.
ridge: The border appears to be coming out of the page.
inset: The border makes the element look like it is embedded in the page.
outset: The border makes the element look like it is coming out of the page.
Global values:
inherit: Inherits the value from the parent element.
initial: Sets the property to its initial value (
none).
revert: Reverts the property to the user agent’s default value.
revert-layer: Reverts the property to the value established by the user agent for the relevant cascade layer.
unset: Acts as
inheritif the property is inherited, otherwise acts as
initial.
Formal Definition
- Initial Value:
none
- Applies to: All elements
- Inherited: No
- Computed Value: As specified
- Animation Type: Discrete
Formal Syntax
Examples
HTML
CSS
Results
This example demonstrates how to apply the
border-inline-end-style property to create a dashed border on the logical inline end of the element. The
writing-mode: vertical-lr; ensures that the border is applied according to the text orientation.
Example 1: Basic Usage
HTML
CSS
Results
In this example, the
border-inline-end-style is set to
dashed. This will create a dashed border on the logical inline end of the element, which adapts based on the element’s writing mode and directionality.
Example 2: Vertical Writing Mode
HTML
CSS
Results
In this example, the
writing-mode is set to
vertical-lr, which changes the direction of the text to vertical. The
border-inline-end-style is set to
dotted, creating a dotted border on the logical inline end of the element.
Example 3: Combining with Other Properties
HTML
CSS
Results
In this example, the
direction property is set to
rtl (right-to-left), and the
border-inline-end-style is set to
double. This creates a double border on the logical inline end of the element, adapting to the right-to-left directionality.
Specifications
The
border-inline-end-style property is defined in the CSS Logical Properties and Values Level 1 specification under the
border-style section.
Browser Compatibility
Browser compatibility tables are available to provide detailed information about the support for this property across different browsers. These tables are best viewed with JavaScript enabled.
See Also
For more information, you can explore the following related topics:
- CSS Logical Properties and Values
- This property maps to one of the physical border properties:
border-top-style,
border-right-style,
border-bottom-style, or
border-left-style.
writing-mode,
direction,
text-orientation
These resources provide additional context and details about how the
border-inline-end-style property integrates with other CSS properties to create dynamic and responsive web designs.
