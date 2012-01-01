CSS border-image-source Mastering Custom Border Designs

Introduction

The border-image-source property in CSS lets you specify an image to use as the border of an element. It’s a great way to add unique and visually appealing borders to your web designs. This property is widely supported across browsers and has been available since February 2017. It’s perfect for designers who want to add a personalized touch without relying on traditional border styles.

Description

The border-image-source property lets you define the image source for an element’s border. You can use an image or gradient to create a unique border that enhances the aesthetic appeal of your web pages.

Syntax

The border-image-source property uses a straightforward syntax to specify the image source for an element’s border. You can define the image source using various values, such as none , a URL to an image, or a gradient. Additionally, you can use global values like inherit , initial , revert , or unset .

/* Keyword value */ border-image-source: none; /* <image> values */ border-image-source: url('image.jpg' ); border-image-source: linear-gradient(to top , red , yellow ); /* Global values */ border-image-source: inherit; border-image-source: initial; border-image-source: revert; border-image-source: revert-layer; border-image-source: unset;

Values

The border-image-source property accepts several types of values that let you specify the image source for an element’s border. These values include keywords, image references, and global values.

none : This value indicates that no border image is used. Instead, the appearance defined by the border-style property will be displayed. <image> : This value is an image reference that specifies the image to be used for the border. It can be a URL to an image file or a gradient.

Example: border-image-source: url('image.jpg');

Example: border-image-source: linear-gradient(to top, red, yellow); Global Values: inherit : Inherits the value from the parent element.

: Inherits the value from the parent element. initial : Sets the property to its default value.

: Sets the property to its default value. revert : Reverts the value to the user agent’s default.

: Reverts the value to the user agent’s default. revert-layer : Reverts the value to the default for the current layer in the cascade.

: Reverts the value to the default for the current layer in the cascade. unset : Resets the property to its natural value, which means it behaves as though the property is not set and its default value is used.

Formal Definition

The border-image-source property in CSS is formally defined as a way to specify the image source for an element’s border image. This property is part of the CSS Backgrounds and Borders Module Level 3 and is used in conjunction with other border-image properties to create visually appealing borders.

Initial Value

The initial value for the border-image-source property is none . This means that if no image source is specified, the border will revert to the default style defined by the border-style property.

Applies To

The border-image-source property applies to all elements, except for internal table elements when border-collapse is set to collapse . It also applies to the ::first-letter pseudo-element.

Inherited

The border-image-source property is not inherited from the parent element. This means that each element must have its own border-image-source value defined unless the inherit value is explicitly used.

Computed Value

The computed value of the border-image-source property is either none or the image with its URI made absolute. This ensures that the image source is correctly interpreted by the browser.

Animation Type

The animation type for the border-image-source property is discrete. This means that transitions between different image sources are not smoothly animated; instead, the image source changes abruptly.

Formal Syntax

The formal syntax for the border-image-source property in CSS defines how the value should be structured. This syntax ensures that the property is correctly interpreted by the browser, allowing for the creation of custom border images.

border-image-source = none | <image>; <image> = <url> | <gradient>; <url> = <url( ) > | < src( ) > ; < url( ) > = url(<string> <url-modifier>* ); < src( ) > = src(<string> <url-modifier>* );

Explanation of Syntax Components

none : This keyword value indicates that no border image is used. Instead, the appearance defined by the border-style property will be displayed. <image> : This value is an image reference that specifies the image to be used for the border. It can be a URL to an image file or a gradient. <url> : This component can be either a url() function or a src() function. <url()> : The url() function specifies the path to an image file. It takes a string representing the URL and optional modifiers.

function specifies the path to an image file. It takes a string representing the URL and optional modifiers. Example: url('image.jpg'); <src()> : The src() function is similar to the url() function and specifies the path to an image file. It takes a string representing the URL and optional modifiers.

function is similar to the function and specifies the path to an image file. It takes a string representing the URL and optional modifiers. Example: src('image.jpg'); <gradient> : This component specifies a gradient as the image source for the border.

Example: linear-gradient(to top, red, yellow);

Examples

Using the border-image-source property in CSS allows you to create visually appealing borders for your web elements. Here are some examples to illustrate how you can use this property effectively:

Basic Example

In this example, we’ll use an image as the source for the border:

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < title >CSS border-image-source Example</ title > < style > .border-image { border : 20 px solid transparent ; padding : 15 px ; border-image-source : url ( ' border-image.png ' ); border-image-repeat : round ; border-image-slice : 50 ; border-image-width : 20 px ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < div class = " border-image " > This element has a border image. </ div > </ body > </ html >

Using a Gradient

You can also use a gradient as the border image source:

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < title >CSS border-image-source Gradient Example</ title > < style > .gradient-border { border : 20 px solid transparent ; padding : 15 px ; border-image-source : linear-gradient ( to top , red , yellow ); border-image-repeat : round ; border-image-slice : 50 ; border-image-width : 20 px ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < div class = " gradient-border " > This element has a gradient border image. </ div > </ body > </ html >

Combining with Other Properties

You can combine border-image-source with other border properties to create more complex designs:

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < title >CSS border-image-source Combined Example</ title > < style > .combined-border { border : 20 px solid transparent ; padding : 15 px ; border-image-source : url ( ' border-image.png ' ); border-image-repeat : repeat ; border-image-slice : 30 ; border-image-width : 15 px ; border-radius : 10 px ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < div class = " combined-border " > This element has a combined border image and radius. </ div > </ body > </ html >

Using none Value

If you want to revert to the default border style, you can use the none value:

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < title >CSS border-image-source None Example</ title > < style > .default-border { border : 2 px solid black ; padding : 15 px ; border-image-source : none ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < div class = " default-border " > This element has a default border style. </ div > </ body > </ html >

Specifications

The border-image-source property is defined in the CSS Backgrounds and Borders Module Level 3 specification. This module provides detailed guidelines on how to use border images, including the border-image-source property, to create visually appealing and customizable borders for web elements. The specification outlines the syntax, values, and formal definitions for the property, ensuring consistent implementation across different browsers.

Specification Details

Specification Name : CSS Backgrounds and Borders Module Level 3

: CSS Backgrounds and Borders Module Level 3 Property Definition : border-image-source

: Description: Defines the image source used to create an element’s border image.

Reference

You can find the official specification for the border-image-source property in the CSS Backgrounds and Borders Module Level 3 documentation. This resource provides comprehensive information on how to use the property effectively and ensures compatibility with various web environments.

By following the specifications outlined in the CSS Backgrounds and Borders Module Level 3, web developers and designers can create consistent and visually appealing border images for their web elements. This ensures that the property is correctly implemented and functions as expected across different browsers and devices.

Browser Compatibility

The border-image-source property is widely supported across various browsers, ensuring that you can use it to create visually appealing borders without worrying about compatibility issues. This feature has been available since February 2017 and is supported by all major browsers, including Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Edge, and Opera.

Here is a detailed breakdown of the browser compatibility for the border-image-source property:

Chrome : Supported since version 15.0 (October 2011).

: Supported since version 15.0 (October 2011). Firefox : Supported since version 15.0 (August 2012).

: Supported since version 15.0 (August 2012). Internet Explorer/Edge : Supported since version 11.0 (October 2013).

: Supported since version 11.0 (October 2013). Opera : Supported since version 15.0 (May 2013).

: Supported since version 15.0 (May 2013). Safari: Supported since version 6.0 (July 2012).

This extensive support ensures that the border-image-source property can be used consistently across different web environments, making it a reliable choice for web developers and designers aiming to enhance the visual appeal of their web pages.

For the most up-to-date information on browser compatibility, you can refer to the MDN Web Docs Browser Compatibility Table. This resource provides detailed compatibility data for the border-image-source property across various browser versions.

By leveraging the border-image-source property, you can create unique and visually appealing borders that enhance the overall design of your web pages. Its wide browser compatibility ensures that your designs will be consistent and accessible to users across different platforms and devices.

See Also

To further enhance your understanding and use of CSS border properties, you may find the following resources and related properties useful:

These related properties and resources can help you create even more customized and visually appealing borders for your web elements.

CSS Properties for Enhancing Web Design

These resources provide additional context and tools for creating visually appealing and functional web designs.

FAQs

What is the border-image-source property in CSS?

The border-image-source property in CSS defines the image or gradient to be used as the border of an element. It allows you to specify any image or graphic that can be styled as a border, enhancing the visual appeal of your web pages.

What types of images can be used with border-image-source ?

You can use any valid image format, such as PNG, JPEG, SVG, or even gradients as the source for the border. For example, border-image-source: url('border.png'); applies an external image as the border.

How can I use an SVG as a border image?

SVG files are particularly useful for border-image-source because they scale well without losing quality. You can apply an SVG using: border-image-source: url('border.svg'); . This ensures sharp borders even at large sizes.

What happens if I don’t define a border-image-source ?

If no source is defined, the border falls back to the standard border-color , border-style , and border-width properties. The element will have a regular border instead of an image.

Can I combine border-image-source with other border properties?

Yes, you can combine it with properties like border-radius , border-style , and border-width to create unique and complex designs. This allows you to blend image borders with other styling effects.

How do I ensure the border-image-source is applied correctly?

To ensure the border-image-source is applied correctly, you should use the appropriate syntax and values. For example:

.element { border-image-source : url ( ' image.png ' ); border-image-slice : 30 ; border-image-width : 20 px ; border-image-repeat : round ; }

This code specifies an image source and additional properties to control the border image’s appearance.

What is the default value for border-image-source ?

The default value for border-image-source is none . This means that if no image source is specified, the border will revert to the default style defined by the border-style property.

How does border-image-source affect the overall design of a web page?

Using border-image-source can significantly enhance the visual appeal of your web pages by allowing you to create custom and unique border designs. This can make your web elements stand out and provide a more engaging user experience.

Is border-image-source widely supported across browsers?

Yes, the border-image-source property is widely supported across many devices and browser versions. It has been available since February 2017 and is supported by all major browsers, including Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Edge, and Opera.

Can I animate the border-image-source property?

The animation type for border-image-source is discrete, meaning that transitions between different image sources are not smoothly animated; instead, the image source changes abruptly.