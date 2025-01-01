CSS border-block-style Enhance Border Styles

Syntax

/* <'border-style'> values */ border-block-style: dashed; border-block-style: dotted; border-block-style: groove; /* Global values */ border-block-style: inherit; border-block-style: initial; border-block-style: revert; border-block-style: revert-layer; border-block-style: unset;

Values

<'border-style'> : none : No border. hidden : Same as none , but used for border conflict resolution. dotted : A series of dots. dashed : A series of short dashes. solid : A single, solid line. double : Two solid lines. groove : Appears to be carved into the page. ridge : Opposite of groove . inset : Appears to be embedded into the page. outset : Opposite of inset .

: Global values: inherit , initial , revert , revert-layer , unset .

Formal Definition

Attribute Description Initial value none Applies to All elements Inherited No Computed value As specified Animation type Discrete

Formal Syntax

border-block-style = <'border-top-style'> {1,2} <' border-top-style'> = <line-style> <line-style> = none | hidden | dotted | dashed | solid | double | groove | ridge | inset | outset

Examples

Example 1: Dashed Border with Vertical Text

HTML

< div > < p class = " exampleText " >Example text</ p > </ div >

CSS

div { background-color : yellow ; width : 120 px ; height : 120 px ; } .exampleText { writing-mode : vertical-lr ; border : 5 px solid blue ; border-block-style : dashed ; }

Results

The text is oriented vertically, and the border style is dashed, adapting to the vertical orientation.

Example 2: Solid Border with Dotted Style

HTML

< div > < p class = " exampleText " >Example text</ p > </ div >

CSS

div { background-color : yellow ; width : 120 px ; height : 120 px ; } .exampleText { border : 5 px dotted cyan ; border-block-style : solid ; background-color : purple ; }

Results

The border style is solid, overriding the initial dotted style.

Specifications

The border-block-style property is part of the CSS Logical Properties and Values Level 1 specification.

Browser Compatibility

The border-block-style property is widely supported across modern browsers:

Chrome : Version 87 and above

: Version 87 and above Edge : Version 87 and above

: Version 87 and above Firefox : Version 66 and above

: Version 66 and above Opera : Version 73 and above

: Version 73 and above Safari: Version 14.1 and above

For the most up-to-date information, refer to the Browser Compatibility Data (BCD) tables.

