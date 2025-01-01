Tillitsdone
down Scroll to discover

CSS block-size A Versatile Tool for Web Design

Discover the power of CSS block-size for adaptable web layouts.

Learn about its use cases and available options like length, percentage, and keyword values.
thumbnail

Introduction

The block-size CSS property is a versatile tool for setting the size of an element’s block, which can be either horizontal or vertical depending on the writing mode. It helps create flexible and responsive web designs by adapting to different text directions.

Specification

The block-size property is defined in the following standards:

  1. CSS Logical Properties and Values Level 1
  2. CSS Box Sizing Module Level 4

These specifications ensure that block-size behaves consistently across different browsers, making it a reliable tool for web developers.

Description

The block-size property defines the size of an element’s block. When the writing mode is vertical, block-size corresponds to the width. For horizontal writing modes, it corresponds to the height. This flexibility is particularly useful for creating adaptable layouts that handle different text directions.

block-size can take various values, including fixed lengths, percentages, and keywords like auto, min-content, max-content, and fit-content. This makes it easy to create both static and fluid layouts.

Syntax

The syntax for the block-size property is straightforward, allowing for several types of values:

block-size: length | percentage | auto | inherit | initial | unset;

Examples

Length Values

You can define block-size using fixed lengths like pixels (px) or ems (em).

block-size: 300px;
block-size: 25em;

Percentage Values

Percentage values set block-size relative to the containing block.

block-size: 75%;

Keyword Values

Several keyword values offer different ways to control the size of the element.

block-size: max-content;
block-size: min-content;
block-size: fit-content;
block-size: fit-content(20em);
block-size: auto;

Global Values

Global CSS values can also be used to inherit or reset the block-size property.

block-size: inherit;
block-size: initial;
block-size: revert;
block-size: revert-layer;
block-size: unset;

Advanced Syntax

For more complex layouts, you can use advanced syntax like calc() and anchor-size().

Using calc()

The calc() function allows for dynamic calculations.

block-size: calc(100% - 50px);
Using anchor-size()

The anchor-size() function defines block-size based on another element’s size.

block-size: anchor-size(height);
block-size: calc(anchor-size(--myAnchor block) * 0.75);

Values

The block-size property can take various values:

Length Values

Fixed lengths like pixels (px) or ems (em).

block-size: 300px;
block-size: 25em;

Percentage Values

Percentage values are relative to the containing block.

block-size: 75%;

Keyword Values

Keywords like auto, max-content, min-content, and fit-content.

block-size: auto;
block-size: max-content;
block-size: min-content;
block-size: fit-content;
block-size: fit-content(20em);

Global Values

Global CSS values like inherit, initial, revert, revert-layer, and unset.

block-size: inherit;
block-size: initial;
block-size: revert;
block-size: revert-layer;
block-size: unset;

Advanced Values

Advanced syntax like calc() and anchor-size().

Using calc()

Dynamic calculations with calc().

block-size: calc(100% - 50px);
Using anchor-size()

Define block-size based on another element’s size.

block-size: anchor-size(height);
block-size: calc(anchor-size(--myAnchor block) * 0.75);

Formal Definition

The block-size property controls the size of an element’s block, adapting based on the writing mode.

Key Attributes

  • Initial Value: auto
  • Applies To: Same as width and height
  • Inherited: No
  • Percentages: Relative to the block size of the containing block
  • Computed Value: Same as width and height
  • Animation Type: Length, percentage, or calc()

Formal Syntax

block-size = <length> | <percentage> | auto | inherit | initial | unset;

Detailed Formal Syntax

block-size =
  [<'width'>](/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/width)


<width> =
  auto                                      /* Single bar: exactly one of the entities must be present */
  <length-percentage [0,]>                 /* Single bar: exactly one of the entities must be present */
  min-content                               /* Single bar: exactly one of the entities must be present */
  max-content                               /* Single bar: exactly one of the entities must be present */
  fit-content( <length-percentage [0,]> )  /* Single bar: exactly one of the entities must be present */
  <calc-size()>                             /* Single bar: exactly one of the entities must be present */
  <anchor-size()>


<length-percentage> =
  [<length>](/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/length)      /* Single bar: exactly one of the entities must be present */
  [<percentage>](/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/percentage)     /* Single bar: exactly one of the entities must be present */


<calc-size()> =
  calc-size( <calc-size-basis> , <calc-sum> )


<anchor-size()> =
  anchor-size( [[<anchor-element> || <anchor-size> ]? , <length-percentage>? )


<calc-size-basis> =
  [<intrinsic-size-keyword>](/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/intrinsic-size-keyword)  /* Single bar: exactly one of the entities must be present */
  <calc-size()>             /* Single bar: exactly one of the entities must be present */
  any                       /* Single bar: exactly one of the entities must be present */
  <calc-sum>


<calc-sum> =
  <calc-product> [['+' | '-'] <calc-product> ]*


<anchor-element> =
  [<dashed-ident>](/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/dashed-ident)


<anchor-size> =
  width        /* Single bar: exactly one of the entities must be present */
  height       /* Single bar: exactly one of the entities must be present */
  block        /* Single bar: exactly one of the entities must be present */
  inline       /* Single bar: exactly one of the entities must be present */
  self-block   /* Single bar: exactly one of the entities must be present */
  self-inline


<calc-product> =
  <calc-value> [['*' | '/'] <calc-value> ]*


<calc-value> =
  [<number>](/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/number)        /* Single bar: exactly one of the entities must be present */
  [<dimension>](/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/dimension)     /* Single bar: exactly one of the entities must be present */
  [<percentage>](/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/percentage)    /* Single bar: exactly one of the entities must be present */
  <calc-keyword>  /* Single bar: exactly one of the entities must be present */
  ( <calc-sum> )


<calc-keyword> =
  e          /* Single bar: exactly one of the entities must be present */
  pi         /* Single bar: exactly one of the entities must be present */
  infinity   /* Single bar: exactly one of the entities must be present */
  -infinity  /* Single bar: exactly one of the entities must be present */
  NaN

Understanding the formal definition and syntax of the block-size property is crucial for using it effectively in web development. This property helps control the dimensions of elements, making them adapt to different writing modes and screen sizes, thus enhancing the responsiveness and accessibility of web designs.

Examples with Vertical and Horizontal Text

HTML

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
  <title>CSS | block-size Property</title>
  <style>
    .verticalText {
      background-color: yellow;
      block-size: 200px;
      writing-mode: vertical-rl;
    }
    .horizontalText {
      width: 200px;
      height: 200px;
      border: 1px solid black;
      color: white;
      background: green;
      block-size: 250px;
    }
    .percentageText {
      background-color: lightblue;
      block-size: 50%;
      writing-mode: vertical-lr;
    }
    .keywordText {
      background-color: lightcoral;
      block-size: fit-content;
      writing-mode: horizontal-tb;
    }
  </style>
</head>
<body>
  <center>
    <h1>Text</h1>
    <b>CSS | block-size Property</b>
    <br><br>
    <div>
      <b class="verticalText">Vertical Text</b>
      <p class="horizontalText">Horizontal Text</p>
      <b class="percentageText">Percentage Text</b>
      <b class="keywordText">Keyword Text</b>
    </div>
  </center>
</body>
</html>

CSS

.verticalText {
  writing-mode: vertical-rl;
  background-color: yellow;
  block-size: 200px;
}


.horizontalText {
  writing-mode: horizontal-tb;
  background: green;
  block-size: 250px;
}


.percentageText {
  writing-mode: vertical-lr;
  background-color: lightblue;
  block-size: 50%;
}


.keywordText {
  writing-mode: horizontal-tb;
  background-color: lightcoral;
  block-size: fit-content;
}

Browser Compatibility

The block-size property is supported by major browsers, ensuring it works across various devices and platforms.

Compatibility Table

BrowserVersion
Google Chrome57
Edge79
Mozilla Firefox41
Opera44
Safari12.1

Ensuring Compatibility

  • Google Chrome: Supported since version 57.
  • Edge: Supported since version 79.
  • Mozilla Firefox: Supported since version 41.
  • Opera: Supported since version 44.
  • Safari: Supported since version 12.1.

Using the block-size property effectively allows you to create flexible and responsive layouts that adapt to different writing modes and screen sizes, enhancing the user experience.

Using the block-size Property

To make sure your use of the block-size property works well across different browsers, it’s a good idea to include fallback styles using the width and height properties. This way, even if a browser doesn’t support block-size, your layout will still look good.

Example Fallback

Here’s how you can include fallback styles for better browser compatibility:

.exampleText {
  writing-mode: vertical-rl;
  background-color: yellow;
  block-size: 200px;
  width: 200px; /* Fallback for browsers that don't support block-size */
  height: 200px; /* Fallback for browsers that don't support block-size */
}

By including fallback styles, you ensure your web designs work for everyone, no matter what browser they use.

When working with block-size, you might find these related properties useful:

  • width: Sets the horizontal size of an element.
  • height: Sets the vertical size of an element.
  • writing-mode: Controls the direction of text flow.
  • inline-size: Sets the size along the inline axis (perpendicular to the block axis).
  • min-width and max-width: Set minimum and maximum widths.
  • min-height and max-height: Set minimum and maximum heights.
  • box-sizing: Defines how width and height are calculated.
  • margin and padding: Control space around and inside an element.
  • display: Defines the display behavior of an element.

Browser Compatibility

The block-size property is supported by:

  • Google Chrome: Version 57 and later.
  • Microsoft Edge: Version 79 and later.
  • Mozilla Firefox: Version 41 and later.
  • Opera: Version 44 and later.
  • Safari: Version 12.1 and later.

Additional Resources

For more details on browser compatibility and the block-size property, check out:

Conclusion

The block-size property is a great tool for controlling the dimensions of elements in different writing modes. With good browser support and simple fallback strategies, you can use it to create responsive and adaptable web layouts that work well across various devices and platforms.

Stay informed about browser compatibility and use the block-size property effectively to create awesome web designs that work seamlessly everywhere.

icons/logo-tid.svg Latest Blogs
Discover our top articles, selected to support the growth of your business.
https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R36_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Material-UI (MUI) คืออะไร อยากสร้าง UI สวยงามและเป็นมืออาชีพในเวลาอันรวดเร็วใช่ไหม มาทำความรู้จักกับ Material-UI (MUI) ที่ช่วยให้คุณพัฒนาแอปพลิเคชันบน React ได้ง่ายและดูดีในทุกอุปกรณ์ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R35_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp มือใหม่อยากเริ่มเขียนแอป ต้องใช้โปรแกรมและภาษาอะไรบ้าง? อยากเป็นนักพัฒนาแอปแต่ไม่รู้จะเริ่มยังไง พบกับแนวทางการเลือกเครื่องมือและภาษาเบื้องต้นพร้อมคำแนะ เพื่อก้าวสู่เส้นทางการเขียนแอปอย่างมั่นใจในบทความนี้ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R34_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Website Development Process: เว็บไซต์เปิดตัวแล้ว! แล้วต้องทำอะไรต่อ? พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R27_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp เปรียบเทียบ 3 วิธีติดตั้ง install node js บน Ubuntu: NVM vs NodeSource vs Official Repo แบบไหนดีที่สุด? เรียนรู้วิธีติดตั้ง Node.js บน Ubuntu ด้วย NVM, NodeSource หรือ Official Repo เลือกวิธีที่เหมาะกับความต้องการของคุณ พร้อมเปรียบเทียบ เพื่อการพัฒนาที่มีประสิทธิภาพ! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R26_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Next js image การ Optimization รูปภาพแบบ Native ที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูง เรียนรู้วิธีใช้ Next.js Image เพื่อ Optimization การแสดงภาพบนเว็บไซต์ ด้วยเทคนิคบีบอัด ปรับขนาด Lazy Load และรองรับ Responsive ช่วยให้เว็บคุณโหลดเร็วขึ้นแน่นอน! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F08%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R22_June_1440x697.jpg@webp Flutter Developer คืออะไร? สำคัญแค่ไหน Flutter Developer คือผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านการพัฒนาแอปมือถือด้วย Flutter ที่ช่วยสนับสนุนธุรกิจให้เติบโตอย่างรวดเร็วและคุ้มค่า ด้วยเทคโนโลยีที่ยืดหยุ่นและประหยัดต้นทุน
View all 1235 blogs
icons/logo-tid.svg

Talk with CEO

Ready to bring your web/app to life or boost your team with expert Thai developers?
Contact us today to discuss your needs, and let’s create tailored solutions to achieve your goals. We’re here to help at every step!
🖐️ Contact us
down Explore our best articles, cover a wide variety of technologies
Our knowledge base
196 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-react.svg ReactJs
Popular JavaScript library for building user interfaces with a component-based architecture.
160 Articles
Explore right
icons/flutter.svg Flutter
UI toolkit for building natively compiled applications for mobile, web, and desktop from a single codebase.
144 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-nodejs.svg Nodejs
JavaScript runtime for building scalable, high-performance server-side applications.
58 Articles
Explore right
icons/next-js.svg Nextjs
React framework enabling server-side rendering and static site generation for optimized performance.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/tailwind.svg TailwindCSS
Utility-first CSS framework for rapid UI development.
36 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Typescript
Superset of JavaScript adding static types for improved code quality and maintainability.
126 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Golang
Programming language known for its simplicity, concurrency model, and performance.
67 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg AstroJs
Astro is an all-in-one web framework. It includes everything you need to create a website, built-in.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Jest
Versatile testing framework for JavaScript applications supporting various test types.
12 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Website development th
10 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Mobile application th
5 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Reactjs th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Flutter th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nextjs th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Software house th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nodejs th
337 Articles
Explore right
icons/css-4.svg CSS
CSS3 is the latest version of Cascading Style Sheets, offering advanced styling features like animations, transitions, shadows, gradients, and responsive design.
Let's keep in Touch
Thank you for your interest in Tillitsdone! Whether you have a question about our services, want to discuss a potential project, or simply want to say hello, we're here and ready to assist you.
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
Contact Information
rick@tillitsdone.com+66824564755
Find All the Ways to Get in Touch with Tillitsdone - We're Just a Click, Call, or Message Away. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Respond and Start a Conversation About Your Needs.
Address
9 Phahonyothin Rd, Khlong Nueng, Khlong Luang District, Pathum Thani, Bangkok Thailand
Visit Tillitsdone at Our Physical Location - We'd Love to Welcome You to Our Creative Space. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Show You Around and Discuss Your Ideas in Person.
Social media
FacebookInstagramLinkedIn
Connect with Tillitsdone on Various Social Platforms - Stay Updated and Engage with Our Latest Projects and Insights. We'll Be Right Here, Sharing Our Journey and Ready to Interact with You.
We anticipate your communication and look forward to discussing how we can contribute to your business's success.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
Premier agency directory, awards platform, and media hub connecting brands with top agencies in software, app development DesignRush
web design companies Trusted B2B listing, rating, and review platform where you can explore and compare the top-ranked companies worldwide Goodfirms
Frequently Asked Questions
Explore frequently asked questions about our products and services.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.