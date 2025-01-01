Using Axios Interceptors in Node.js Apps

Using Axios Interceptors for Request and Response Manipulation in Node.js

Ever wondered how to globally handle API requests and responses in your Node.js application? Let me introduce you to one of the most powerful features of Axios - Interceptors. They’re like magical gatekeepers that can inspect, modify, or even reject requests and responses before they reach their destination.

What Are Axios Interceptors?

Think of interceptors as middleware for your HTTP requests. They sit between your application and the server, allowing you to perform actions before a request is sent or after a response is received. It’s like having a security checkpoint that can check, stamp, or modify your “HTTP passport” before letting it through.

Setting Up Request Interceptors

Let’s dive into how we can set up request interceptors. Here’s a practical example:

// Create an Axios instance const axios = require ( ' axios ' ); const api = axios. create ({ baseURL : ' https://api.example.com ' }); // Add a request interceptor api.interceptors.request. use ( ( config ) => { // Add authentication header config.headers.Authorization = `Bearer ${ getToken () } ` ; // Add timestamp to requests config.headers[ ' Request-Time ' ] = new Date (). toISOString (); return config; }, ( error ) => { return Promise . reject (error); } );

This interceptor automatically adds an authentication token and timestamp to every request. Pretty neat, right?

Response Interceptors in Action

Response interceptors are equally powerful. They can transform data, handle errors globally, or even retry failed requests:

api.interceptors.response. use ( ( response ) => { // Transform response data if (response.data.items) { response.data.items = response.data.items. map ( item => ({ ... item, processed : true })); } return response; }, async ( error ) => { if (error.response.status === 401 ) { // Refresh token and retry request await refreshToken (); return api (error.config); } return Promise . reject (error); } );

Real-World Use Cases

Interceptors shine in many scenarios:

Automatically handling authentication

Logging requests and responses

Adding correlation IDs for request tracking

Transforming request/response data formats

Implementing retry mechanisms

Showing/hiding global loading indicators

Best Practices

Remember these golden rules when working with interceptors:

Keep them focused and lightweight Handle errors properly Maintain clear separation of concerns Document any transformations Be mindful of the order of multiple interceptors

Error Handling Tips

Always implement proper error handling in your interceptors. Here’s a robust approach: