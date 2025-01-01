mdx Copy

Speeding Up Jest Test Runs with Caching

Ever noticed your Jest tests taking forever to run? Let’s explore how to supercharge your test execution speed using Jest’s built-in caching capabilities.

Understanding Jest’s Cache

Jest automatically caches test results based on your source files, test files, and configuration settings. When you rerun tests, Jest checks if anything has changed before executing them again. This smart caching can dramatically reduce test execution time.

Enabling and Configuring Cache

By default, Jest stores its cache in a temporary directory. You can customize this behavior in your Jest configuration: