React Query vs Redux: Essential Guide for Devs

React Query vs Redux: When to Use Which

State management in React applications can be tricky. As your app grows, you’ll likely find yourself choosing between different solutions like React Query and Redux. While both are powerful tools, they serve different purposes and shine in different scenarios. Let’s dive into when and why you might choose one over the other.

Understanding the Fundamentals

React Query and Redux might seem similar at first glance since they both help manage data in your application, but they’re actually quite different beasts. Redux is a state management library, while React Query is a data-fetching and caching solution.

Think of Redux as a central warehouse where you store all kinds of goods (state), while React Query is more like a smart delivery service that knows exactly when to fetch fresh products (server data) and how long to keep them in temporary storage (cache).

When to Use React Query

React Query is your go-to solution when:

Your app heavily relies on server-state data You need automatic background updates You want built-in caching and refetching logic You’re building features that require real-time data You need optimistic updates with minimal setup

React Query excels at handling server state. It automatically manages caching, refetching, and synchronizing server state with your UI. If you’re building a dashboard that displays real-time data, or a social media feed that needs constant updates, React Query is your friend.

const { data, isLoading } = useQuery ([ ' todos ' ], fetchTodos);

This simple line of code handles loading states, caching, and error handling out of the box. No extra configuration needed!

When to Use Redux

Redux shines when:

You need to manage complex client state Your app requires predictable state updates You want centralized state logic Different parts of your app need to share state You need powerful dev tools for debugging

Redux is perfect for managing client-side state that multiple components need to access. Think of features like theme settings, user preferences, or complex form state that needs to be accessed globally.

const dispatch = useDispatch (); const todos = useSelector ( state => state.todos); // Updating state through actions dispatch ( addTodo ({ text : ' Learn Redux ' }));

The Best of Both Worlds

Here’s the secret: you don’t have to choose! Many modern React applications use both React Query and Redux together. React Query handles all the server-state management, while Redux manages complex client-state that needs to be shared across components.

For example:

Use React Query for: API calls, data fetching, caching, and server state synchronization

Use Redux for: User settings, authentication state, theme preferences, and complex UI state

The key is understanding their strengths and using them accordingly. This approach gives you the best of both worlds: efficient server-state management with React Query and robust client-state management with Redux.

Final Thoughts

When choosing between React Query and Redux, consider what type of state you’re dealing with. If it’s server data, React Query is probably your best bet. If it’s complex client-state that needs to be shared across your app, Redux might be the better choice. And remember, you can always use both!

The goal isn’t to pick the “better” tool, but to use the right tool for the right job. By understanding the strengths and use cases of each, you can make informed decisions that will lead to cleaner, more maintainable React applications.