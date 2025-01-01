Tillitsdone
React Query vs Redux: Essential Guide for Devs

Discover when to use React Query vs Redux in your applications.

Learn the key differences, use cases, and how to combine both tools for optimal state management in React apps.
React Query vs Redux: When to Use Which

State management in React applications can be tricky. As your app grows, you’ll likely find yourself choosing between different solutions like React Query and Redux. While both are powerful tools, they serve different purposes and shine in different scenarios. Let’s dive into when and why you might choose one over the other.

Understanding the Fundamentals

React Query and Redux might seem similar at first glance since they both help manage data in your application, but they’re actually quite different beasts. Redux is a state management library, while React Query is a data-fetching and caching solution.

Think of Redux as a central warehouse where you store all kinds of goods (state), while React Query is more like a smart delivery service that knows exactly when to fetch fresh products (server data) and how long to keep them in temporary storage (cache).

When to Use React Query

React Query is your go-to solution when:

  1. Your app heavily relies on server-state data
  2. You need automatic background updates
  3. You want built-in caching and refetching logic
  4. You’re building features that require real-time data
  5. You need optimistic updates with minimal setup

React Query excels at handling server state. It automatically manages caching, refetching, and synchronizing server state with your UI. If you’re building a dashboard that displays real-time data, or a social media feed that needs constant updates, React Query is your friend.

const { data, isLoading } = useQuery(['todos'], fetchTodos);

This simple line of code handles loading states, caching, and error handling out of the box. No extra configuration needed!

When to Use Redux

Redux shines when:

  1. You need to manage complex client state
  2. Your app requires predictable state updates
  3. You want centralized state logic
  4. Different parts of your app need to share state
  5. You need powerful dev tools for debugging

Redux is perfect for managing client-side state that multiple components need to access. Think of features like theme settings, user preferences, or complex form state that needs to be accessed globally.

const dispatch = useDispatch();
const todos = useSelector(state => state.todos);


// Updating state through actions
dispatch(addTodo({ text: 'Learn Redux' }));

The Best of Both Worlds

Here’s the secret: you don’t have to choose! Many modern React applications use both React Query and Redux together. React Query handles all the server-state management, while Redux manages complex client-state that needs to be shared across components.

For example:

  • Use React Query for: API calls, data fetching, caching, and server state synchronization
  • Use Redux for: User settings, authentication state, theme preferences, and complex UI state

The key is understanding their strengths and using them accordingly. This approach gives you the best of both worlds: efficient server-state management with React Query and robust client-state management with Redux.

Final Thoughts

When choosing between React Query and Redux, consider what type of state you’re dealing with. If it’s server data, React Query is probably your best bet. If it’s complex client-state that needs to be shared across your app, Redux might be the better choice. And remember, you can always use both!

The goal isn’t to pick the “better” tool, but to use the right tool for the right job. By understanding the strengths and use cases of each, you can make informed decisions that will lead to cleaner, more maintainable React applications.

https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R36_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Material-UI (MUI) คืออะไร อยากสร้าง UI สวยงามและเป็นมืออาชีพในเวลาอันรวดเร็วใช่ไหม มาทำความรู้จักกับ Material-UI (MUI) ที่ช่วยให้คุณพัฒนาแอปพลิเคชันบน React ได้ง่ายและดูดีในทุกอุปกรณ์ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R35_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp มือใหม่อยากเริ่มเขียนแอป ต้องใช้โปรแกรมและภาษาอะไรบ้าง? อยากเป็นนักพัฒนาแอปแต่ไม่รู้จะเริ่มยังไง พบกับแนวทางการเลือกเครื่องมือและภาษาเบื้องต้นพร้อมคำแนะ เพื่อก้าวสู่เส้นทางการเขียนแอปอย่างมั่นใจในบทความนี้ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R34_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Website Development Process: เว็บไซต์เปิดตัวแล้ว! แล้วต้องทำอะไรต่อ? พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R27_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp เปรียบเทียบ 3 วิธีติดตั้ง install node js บน Ubuntu: NVM vs NodeSource vs Official Repo แบบไหนดีที่สุด? เรียนรู้วิธีติดตั้ง Node.js บน Ubuntu ด้วย NVM, NodeSource หรือ Official Repo เลือกวิธีที่เหมาะกับความต้องการของคุณ พร้อมเปรียบเทียบ เพื่อการพัฒนาที่มีประสิทธิภาพ! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R26_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Next js image การ Optimization รูปภาพแบบ Native ที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูง เรียนรู้วิธีใช้ Next.js Image เพื่อ Optimization การแสดงภาพบนเว็บไซต์ ด้วยเทคนิคบีบอัด ปรับขนาด Lazy Load และรองรับ Responsive ช่วยให้เว็บคุณโหลดเร็วขึ้นแน่นอน! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F08%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R22_June_1440x697.jpg@webp Flutter Developer คืออะไร? สำคัญแค่ไหน Flutter Developer คือผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านการพัฒนาแอปมือถือด้วย Flutter ที่ช่วยสนับสนุนธุรกิจให้เติบโตอย่างรวดเร็วและคุ้มค่า ด้วยเทคโนโลยีที่ยืดหยุ่นและประหยัดต้นทุน
