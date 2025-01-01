Best Practices for File Organization in Astro.js

Getting your Astro.js project structure right from the start can save you countless headaches down the road. Let’s dive into some battle-tested practices that’ll keep your project organized and scalable.

The Foundation: Root-Level Organization

Your project’s root folder should be clean and intuitive. Here’s what a well-organized Astro.js project typically looks like:

├── src/ ├── public/ ├── astro.config.mjs ├── package.json └── tsconfig.json

Simple, right? But the real magic happens inside that src directory.

The Heart of Your Project: The src Directory

Think of your src directory as your project’s command center. Here’s how to structure it effectively:

src/ ├── components/ ├── layouts/ ├── pages/ ├── styles/ ├── utils/ └── content/

Breaking Down Each Directory

Components Directory

Keep your components folder organized by feature or type. For larger projects, consider this structure:

components/ ├── common/ ├── features/ └── layouts/

Pro tip: Create an index.ts file in your components directory to export all components. This makes imports cleaner throughout your project.

Pages Directory

The pages directory directly maps to your site’s routes. Keep it flat for smaller projects, but for larger ones:

pages/ ├── blog/ ├── products/ └── about/

Content Organization

For content-heavy sites, leverage Astro’s content collections:

content/ ├── blog/ ├── products/ └── config/

Advanced Tips for Scaling

Create a lib or utils directory for shared logic Keep your assets close to where they’re used Use barrel exports (index.ts files) to simplify imports Implement aliases in your tsconfig.json for cleaner imports

Remember: The best structure is one that grows with your project. Start simple and refactor as needed.

Type Safety Best Practices

Leverage TypeScript by creating a types directory:

src/ ├── types/ │ ├── global.d.ts │ └── api.types.ts

This keeps your type definitions organized and accessible throughout your project.

Remember, good organization isn’t about following rules blindly – it’s about creating a structure that makes sense for your team and project. Start with these patterns, but don’t be afraid to adapt them to your specific needs.