Axios Online playground

    Learn how to master Axios with hands-on practice in the Online Playground.

    Parameters
    Env for API Base URL
    process.env... that will be use for store API Base Url
    Default value of API Base URL
    Default value when not specify API Base URL
    Authorization header
    Inject authoriazation header on every request of Axios
      Yes
      No
    Error Logging
    Logging error on every requests using error interceptor.
    Document
      Yes
      No
    Cookies
    Set up Axios correctly to transmit cookies with each request.
    Document
      Yes
      No
    axios.ts
