How to Integrate Dio for API Calls in Flutter

Learn how to effectively implement Dio HTTP client in Flutter for making API calls.

Includes setup, basic requests, error handling, interceptors, and best practices for robust API integration.
How to integrate Dio for API calls in Flutter

In today’s interconnected world, almost every mobile application needs to communicate with web servers. When building Flutter applications, Dio stands out as a powerful and flexible HTTP client that makes API integration a breeze. Let’s dive into how we can effectively implement Dio in our Flutter projects.

Getting Started with Dio

First things first, we need to add Dio to our project. Add the following dependency to your pubspec.yaml file:

dependencies:
  dio: ^5.3.2

After adding the dependency, run:

flutter pub get

Setting Up Dio Client

Creating a well-structured Dio client is crucial for maintaining clean and maintainable code. Here’s how we can set up a basic Dio instance:

import 'package:dio/dio.dart';


class DioClient {
  final Dio _dio = Dio();


  DioClient() {
    _dio.options.baseUrl = 'https://api.example.com';
    _dio.options.connectTimeout = const Duration(milliseconds: 5000);
    _dio.options.receiveTimeout = const Duration(milliseconds: 3000);


    // Add interceptors for logging
    _dio.interceptors.add(LogInterceptor(
      requestBody: true,
      responseBody: true,
    ));
  }
}

Making API Calls

Now that we have our Dio client set up, let’s look at how to make different types of API calls:

GET Request

Future<dynamic> getUsers() async {
  try {
    final response = await _dio.get('/users');
    return response.data;
  } catch (error) {
    throw handleError(error);
  }
}

POST Request

Future<dynamic> createUser(Map<String, dynamic> userData) async {
  try {
    final response = await _dio.post('/users', data: userData);
    return response.data;
  } catch (error) {
    throw handleError(error);
  }
}

Error Handling

Proper error handling is crucial for a robust application. Here’s a simple error handler:

dynamic handleError(DioError error) {
  switch (error.type) {
    case DioErrorType.connectionTimeout:
      return 'Connection timed out';
    case DioErrorType.receiveTimeout:
      return 'Receive timeout in connection';
    case DioErrorType.badResponse:
      return _handleErrorResponse(error.response?.statusCode);
    default:
      return 'Something went wrong';
  }
}


String _handleErrorResponse(int? statusCode) {
  switch (statusCode) {
    case 400:
      return 'Bad request';
    case 401:
      return 'Unauthorized';
    case 403:
      return 'Forbidden';
    case 404:
      return 'Not found';
    case 500:
      return 'Internal server error';
    default:
      return 'Something went wrong';
  }
}

Using Interceptors

Interceptors are powerful tools in Dio that allow you to monitor and transform requests and responses:

class AuthInterceptor extends Interceptor {
  @override
  void onRequest(RequestOptions options, RequestInterceptorHandler handler) {
    options.headers['Authorization'] = 'Bearer your-token-here';
    handler.next(options);
  }
}


// Add to Dio instance
_dio.interceptors.add(AuthInterceptor());

Best Practices

  1. Always implement proper error handling
  2. Use interceptors for common operations like adding headers
  3. Set appropriate timeouts
  4. Implement retry mechanisms for failed requests
  5. Use response type adapters for automatic JSON parsing

Remember to handle the disposal of Dio instances properly when they’re no longer needed to prevent memory leaks.

