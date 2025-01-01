How to Debug Jest Tests Effectively

test ( ' user authentication ' , () => { const user = authenticateUser (); console. log (user); // Basic logging expect (user.isAuthenticated). toBe ( true ); }); Use structured logging: javascript Copy test ( ' user authentication ' , () => { const user = authenticateUser (); console. log ({ state : ' Pre-Authentication ' , userDetails : user, timestamp : new Date (). toISOString () }); expect (user.isAuthenticated). toBe ( true ); }); ! [An abstract representation of flowing data streams in space with interconnected nodes and pathways. Colors: bright orange and blue gradients against dark background. Camera angle: Dynamic diagonal perspective. high - quality ultra - realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail]( / image_generation / tillitsdone_Jest_Tips - and - tricks_topics_find_How - to - Debug - Jest - Tests - Effectivelycontent_1732733162083_1.jpeg " An abstract representation of flowing data streams in space with interconnected nodes and pathways. Colors: bright orange and blue gradients against dark background. Camera angle: Dynamic diagonal perspective. high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail " ) Jest - Specific Debugging Commands The .only and .skip modifiers are invaluable for focusing on specific tests: javascript Copy describe. only ( ' critical auth flow ' , () => { test ( ' should validate user credentials ' , () => { // Your test code }); }); Using Node.js Debugger Add debugger statements in your tests and run Jest in debug mode: javascript Copy test ( ' complex data transformation ' , () => { const inputData = fetchTestData (); debugger ; // Execution will pause here const transformed = transformData (inputData); expect (transformed). toMatchSnapshot (); }); Run with : node -- inspect - brk node_modules / .bin / jest -- runInBand ! [A futuristic space station control room with holographic displays and clean geometric patterns. Colors: creamy whites and bright blue accents. Camera angle: Wide - angle front view. high - quality ultra - realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail]( / image_generation / tillitsdone_Jest_Tips - and - tricks_topics_find_How - to - Debug - Jest - Tests - Effectivelycontent_1732733162083_2.jpeg " A futuristic space station control room with holographic displays and clean geometric patterns. Colors: creamy whites and bright blue accents. Camera angle: Wide-angle front view. high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail " ) Test Environment Setup Properly configured setupFiles can prevent many debugging headaches: javascript Copy // jest.setup.js global. setupTestEnvironment = () => { // Clear mocks, set timezone, etc. }; beforeEach (() => { setupTestEnvironment (); }); Remember to add detailed error messages in your custom matchers and assertions - they ' re invaluable when tests fail . ! [An abstract ocean scene with geometric waves and flowing patterns representing data flow. Colors: silver and bright blue tones with white highlights. Camera angle: Low angle looking up through the waves. high - quality ultra - realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail]( / image_generation / tillitsdone_Jest_Tips - and - tricks_topics_find_How - to - Debug - Jest - Tests - Effectivelycontent_1732733162083_3.jpeg " An abstract ocean scene with geometric waves and flowing patterns representing data flow. Colors: silver and bright blue tones with white highlights. Camera angle: Low angle looking up through the waves. high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail " ) Copy