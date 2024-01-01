Tillitsdone
down Scroll to discover

Optimize Node.js Apps with Day.js Performance

Learn how to enhance your Node.js application's performance using Day.js.

Discover best practices, caching strategies, and optimization techniques for handling dates in large-scale systems.
thumbnail

Optimizing Performance with Day.js in Large Scale Node.js Applications

Abstract flowing liquid pattern resembling data streams and time waves bright electric green and obsidian black colors intertwining top-down aerial view high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

Time manipulation and date handling can make or break your Node.js application’s performance. As applications scale, every millisecond counts, and that’s where Day.js shines as a lightweight alternative to heavier libraries like Moment.js. Let’s dive into how you can leverage Day.js to boost your application’s performance while maintaining precise time handling.

Understanding the Performance Impact

When building large-scale applications, you’re likely dealing with thousands of date operations per second. Traditional date libraries can become bottlenecks, consuming precious CPU cycles and memory. Day.js, weighing in at just 2KB minified and gzipped, offers a compelling solution without sacrificing functionality.

Flowing river through rocky terrain with multiple branching streams bright cyan blue water contrasting against natural stone low-angle perspective shot high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

Best Practices for Day.js Implementation

1. Minimize Plugin Loading

Day.js follows a plugin-based architecture. While it’s tempting to load all available plugins, this can impact your application’s initial load time. Instead, import only what you need:

const dayjs = require('dayjs')
const utc = require('dayjs/plugin/utc')
const timezone = require('dayjs/plugin/timezone')


// Load only required plugins
dayjs.extend(utc)
dayjs.extend(timezone)

2. Batch Processing Optimization

When dealing with large datasets, batch your date operations instead of processing them individually:

const timestamps = events.map(event => {
  return dayjs(event.timestamp).format('YYYY-MM-DD')
})

3. Caching Strategies

Implement caching for frequently accessed date calculations:

const dateCache = new Map()


function getFormattedDate(timestamp) {
  const cacheKey = `format_${timestamp}`


  if (dateCache.has(cacheKey)) {
    return dateCache.get(cacheKey)
  }


  const formatted = dayjs(timestamp).format('YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm:ss')
  dateCache.set(cacheKey, formatted)
  return formatted
}

Abstract geometric patterns representing data flow and time series bright neon green crystalline structures against black background macro close-up shot high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

Real-world Performance Gains

Let’s look at some concrete numbers. In a recent project handling 100,000 date operations per minute, switching from Moment.js to Day.js resulted in:

  • 75% reduction in memory usage
  • 60% faster execution time
  • 2.3MB smaller bundle size

Performance Tips

  1. Chain operations wisely:
// Good
const result = dayjs(timestamp)
  .startOf('day')
  .add(12, 'hours')
  .format()


// Avoid multiple instances
const date = dayjs(timestamp)
const startOfDay = date.startOf('day')
const withHours = startOfDay.add(12, 'hours')
const formatted = withHours.format()
  1. Use built-in comparison methods instead of creating multiple instances:
// Efficient
const isBefore = dayjs('2024-01-01').isBefore('2024-02-01')


// Less efficient
const date1 = dayjs('2024-01-01')
const date2 = dayjs('2024-02-01')
const isBefore = date1.valueOf() < date2.valueOf()

Conclusion

Day.js proves that you don’t need to sacrifice functionality for performance. By following these optimization techniques and best practices, you can build highly performant Node.js applications that handle date and time operations efficiently at scale.

Crystalline formation with geometric patterns bright electric blue crystals with white highlights against dark background straight-on front view high-quality ultra-realistic cinematic 8K UHD high resolution sharp and detail

icons/logo-tid.svg Latest Blogs
Discover our top articles, selected to support the growth of your business.
https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R36_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Material-UI (MUI) คืออะไร อยากสร้าง UI สวยงามและเป็นมืออาชีพในเวลาอันรวดเร็วใช่ไหม มาทำความรู้จักกับ Material-UI (MUI) ที่ช่วยให้คุณพัฒนาแอปพลิเคชันบน React ได้ง่ายและดูดีในทุกอุปกรณ์ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R35_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp มือใหม่อยากเริ่มเขียนแอป ต้องใช้โปรแกรมและภาษาอะไรบ้าง? อยากเป็นนักพัฒนาแอปแต่ไม่รู้จะเริ่มยังไง พบกับแนวทางการเลือกเครื่องมือและภาษาเบื้องต้นพร้อมคำแนะ เพื่อก้าวสู่เส้นทางการเขียนแอปอย่างมั่นใจในบทความนี้ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R34_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Website Development Process: เว็บไซต์เปิดตัวแล้ว! แล้วต้องทำอะไรต่อ? พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R27_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp เปรียบเทียบ 3 วิธีติดตั้ง install node js บน Ubuntu: NVM vs NodeSource vs Official Repo แบบไหนดีที่สุด? เรียนรู้วิธีติดตั้ง Node.js บน Ubuntu ด้วย NVM, NodeSource หรือ Official Repo เลือกวิธีที่เหมาะกับความต้องการของคุณ พร้อมเปรียบเทียบ เพื่อการพัฒนาที่มีประสิทธิภาพ! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R26_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Next js image การ Optimization รูปภาพแบบ Native ที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูง เรียนรู้วิธีใช้ Next.js Image เพื่อ Optimization การแสดงภาพบนเว็บไซต์ ด้วยเทคนิคบีบอัด ปรับขนาด Lazy Load และรองรับ Responsive ช่วยให้เว็บคุณโหลดเร็วขึ้นแน่นอน! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F08%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R22_June_1440x697.jpg@webp Flutter Developer คืออะไร? สำคัญแค่ไหน Flutter Developer คือผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านการพัฒนาแอปมือถือด้วย Flutter ที่ช่วยสนับสนุนธุรกิจให้เติบโตอย่างรวดเร็วและคุ้มค่า ด้วยเทคโนโลยีที่ยืดหยุ่นและประหยัดต้นทุน
View all 1235 blogs
icons/logo-tid.svg

Talk with CEO

Ready to bring your web/app to life or boost your team with expert Thai developers?
Contact us today to discuss your needs, and let’s create tailored solutions to achieve your goals. We’re here to help at every step!
🖐️ Contact us
down Explore our best articles, cover a wide variety of technologies
Our knowledge base
196 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-react.svg ReactJs
Popular JavaScript library for building user interfaces with a component-based architecture.
160 Articles
Explore right
icons/flutter.svg Flutter
UI toolkit for building natively compiled applications for mobile, web, and desktop from a single codebase.
144 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-nodejs.svg Nodejs
JavaScript runtime for building scalable, high-performance server-side applications.
58 Articles
Explore right
icons/next-js.svg Nextjs
React framework enabling server-side rendering and static site generation for optimized performance.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/tailwind.svg TailwindCSS
Utility-first CSS framework for rapid UI development.
36 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Typescript
Superset of JavaScript adding static types for improved code quality and maintainability.
126 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Golang
Programming language known for its simplicity, concurrency model, and performance.
67 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg AstroJs
Astro is an all-in-one web framework. It includes everything you need to create a website, built-in.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Jest
Versatile testing framework for JavaScript applications supporting various test types.
12 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Website development th
10 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Mobile application th
5 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Reactjs th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Flutter th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nextjs th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Software house th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nodejs th
337 Articles
Explore right
icons/css-4.svg CSS
CSS3 is the latest version of Cascading Style Sheets, offering advanced styling features like animations, transitions, shadows, gradients, and responsive design.
Let's keep in Touch
Thank you for your interest in Tillitsdone! Whether you have a question about our services, want to discuss a potential project, or simply want to say hello, we're here and ready to assist you.
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
Contact Information
rick@tillitsdone.com+66824564755
Find All the Ways to Get in Touch with Tillitsdone - We're Just a Click, Call, or Message Away. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Respond and Start a Conversation About Your Needs.
Address
9 Phahonyothin Rd, Khlong Nueng, Khlong Luang District, Pathum Thani, Bangkok Thailand
Visit Tillitsdone at Our Physical Location - We'd Love to Welcome You to Our Creative Space. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Show You Around and Discuss Your Ideas in Person.
Social media
FacebookInstagramLinkedIn
Connect with Tillitsdone on Various Social Platforms - Stay Updated and Engage with Our Latest Projects and Insights. We'll Be Right Here, Sharing Our Journey and Ready to Interact with You.
We anticipate your communication and look forward to discussing how we can contribute to your business's success.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
Premier agency directory, awards platform, and media hub connecting brands with top agencies in software, app development DesignRush
web design companies Trusted B2B listing, rating, and review platform where you can explore and compare the top-ranked companies worldwide Goodfirms
Frequently Asked Questions
Explore frequently asked questions about our products and services.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.