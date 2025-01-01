Master CSS word-spacing for Better Text Layout

Tillitsdone
Introduction

The word-spacing property in CSS lets you adjust the space between words in your text. It helps make your content more readable and visually appealing. You can set the word-spacing to normal or a specific length, which is great for web developers and designers who want to fine-tune their text formatting.

Syntax

The syntax for the word-spacing property is simple:

/* Keyword value */
word-spacing: normal;


/* Length values */
word-spacing: 3px;
word-spacing: 0.3em;


/* Global values */
word-spacing: inherit;
word-spacing: initial;
word-spacing: revert;
word-spacing: revert-layer;
word-spacing: unset;

Normal

The normal value for the word-spacing property sets the spacing between words to the default value defined by the current font and browser. This is the standard spacing that most text will use unless otherwise specified. Using normal ensures that the text remains readable and consistent with typical web design standards.

Accessibility

When using the word-spacing property, it’s important to consider the impact on the readability of your text. Large positive or negative word-spacing values can make sentences difficult to read, compromising the accessibility of your content.

Large Positive Values: Setting a very large positive value for word-spacing can make words so far apart that they may no longer appear as a coherent sentence. This can be especially problematic for users with visual impairments or cognitive disabilities.

Large Negative Values: Using a large negative value can cause words to overlap, making the beginning and end of each word unrecognizable. This can severely affect readability and make the text inaccessible to many users.

Legibility Considerations: Legible word-spacing must be determined on a case-by-case basis because different font families have varying character widths. It’s essential to test different spacing values with your chosen font to ensure that the text remains readable.

Resources

  • [MDN Understanding WCAG, Guideline 1.4 explanations]WebsiteUrl
  • [Understanding Success Criterion 1.4.8 | W3C Understanding WCAG 2.0]WebsiteUrl

Example

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
    <title>CSS word-spacing Property</title>
</head>
<body>
    <h1>The word-spacing Property</h1>
    <h2>word-spacing: normal:</h2>
    <p style="word-spacing: normal; color: green; font-weight: bold; font-size: 25px;">
        This is some text. This is some text.
    </p>
</body>
</html>
