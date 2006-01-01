Mastering CSS user-select Control Text Selection

Introduction

The user-select property in CSS lets you control whether users can select text on your webpage. It’s useful for preventing text from being copied or ensuring specific selection behavior. By using values like auto , none , text , and all , you can enhance user experience and protect your content. This guide explains the user-select property, its values, and provides examples to help you use it effectively.

Specification

The user-select property is defined in the CSS Basic User Interface Module Level 4. It ensures consistent text selection behavior across different browsers. Understanding this specification helps you create reliable user experiences.

Description

The user-select property in CSS controls whether users can select text on your webpage. It’s useful for preventing text from being copied or ensuring specific selection behavior. This property helps enhance user experience and protect your content.

Limited Availability

Note that the user-select property has limited support in some browsers. This means not all users will experience the intended text selection behavior, which can affect the overall user experience. Always test your implementations across different browsers to ensure consistency.

Syntax

The user-select property uses a simple syntax:

user-select: auto | none | text | all;

Default Value

The default value is auto .

Property Values

auto : Allows the user to select text as determined by the browser.

: Allows the user to select text as determined by the browser. none : Prevents the user from selecting text.

: Prevents the user from selecting text. text : Enables the user to select text.

: Enables the user to select text. all : Allows the user to select the entire text content of an element with a single click.

Example

Here’s how to use the user-select property:

.unselectable { user-select : none ; } .all-selectable { user-select : all ; }

In this example, the class unselectable prevents text selection, while the class all-selectable allows the entire text content of an element to be selected with a single click.

Values

The user-select property can take several values to control text selection:

none

Prevents the text of the element and its sub-elements from being selectable.

auto

Determines the selection behavior based on the following rules:

On the ::before and ::after pseudo-elements, the used value is none .

and pseudo-elements, the used value is . If the user-select property of the parent element is none , the used value is none .

property of the parent element is , the used value is . If the user-select property of the parent element is all , the used value is all .

property of the parent element is , the used value is . Otherwise, the used value is text .

text

Allows the text to be selected by the user.

all

Ensures that the entire content of the element is selected atomically. If a selection includes part of the element, the selection will encompass the entire element, including all its descendants.

Global Values

inherit : Inherits the value from the parent element.

: Inherits the value from the parent element. initial : Sets the value to its default ( auto ).

: Sets the value to its default ( ). revert : Resets the value to the browser’s default.

: Resets the value to the browser’s default. revert-layer : Resets the value to the default of the containing layer.

: Resets the value to the default of the containing layer. unset : Resets the value to the default ( auto ) if it is not inherited, or inherits the value from the parent element.

Examples

Let’s look at some practical examples of the user-select property.

Preventing Text Selection

Use the none value to prevent the user from selecting text within a specific element.

.unselectable { -webkit-user-select : none ; user-select : none ; }

Allowing Text Selection with a Single Click

Use the all value to allow the entire text content of an element to be selected with a single click.

HTML

< p >You should be able to select this text.</ p > < p class = " all-selectable " >Clicking once will select all of this text.</ p >

CSS

.all-selectable { -webkit-user-select : all ; user-select : all ; }

Enabling Default Text Selection

Use the auto value to enable the default text selection behavior, which allows the user to select text as determined by the browser.

HTML

< p >You should be able to select this text.</ p > < p class = " auto-selectable " >This text has the default selection behavior.</ p >

CSS

.auto-selectable { -webkit-user-select : auto ; user-select : auto ; }

Ensuring Text is Selectable

Use the text value to explicitly enable text selection, ensuring that the text can be selected by the user.

HTML

< p >You should be able to select this text.</ p > < p class = " text-selectable " >This text can be selected.</ p >

CSS

.text-selectable { -webkit-user-select : text ; user-select : text ; }

Result

By applying these CSS rules, you can control the text selection behavior on your webpage. The user-select property is a powerful tool for enhancing user experience and protecting your content.

Formal Definition

The user-select property in CSS is formally defined with the following characteristics:

Initial Value

Initial Value: auto

Applies To

Applies To: All elements

Inherited

Inherited: No

Computed Value

Computed Value: As specified

Animation Type

Animation Type: Discrete

Formal Syntax

The formal syntax for the user-select property is:

user-select = auto | text | none | contain | all;

Note

It’s important to note that while the contain value is defined in the CSS Basic User Interface module, it is not supported in any browsers. This value is intended to enable selection to start within the element and be contained by the bounds of that element.

Browser Compatibility

The user-select property has varying levels of support across different web browsers. Here is an overview of the browser compatibility for this property:

Browser Version Date of Support Chrome 54.0 Oct 2016 Firefox 2.0 Oct 2006 IE/Edge 10.0 Sep 2012 Opera 41.0 Oct 2016 Safari 3.1 Mar 2008

While the user-select property is supported in most modern browsers, it’s important to test your implementation across different browsers to ensure consistent behavior. Some browsers may have partial support or may not fully adhere to the CSS specification for this property.

See Also

For further reading and related topics, you may also be interested in the following:

[ ::selection ]WebsiteUrl pseudo-element

]WebsiteUrl pseudo-element The JavaScript [ Selection ]WebsiteUrl object