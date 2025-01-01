- Services
CSS place-content Simplify Alignment in Flexbox and Grid
Explore available options like center, start, end, and distribute space.
Syntax
The
place-content CSS property simplifies aligning content both vertically (block direction) and horizontally (inline direction). Its syntax is straightforward:
<align-content>: Sets the vertical alignment.
<justify-content>: Sets the horizontal alignment.
Example Usage
Values
The
place-content property accepts various values, which can be categorized into positional alignment, baseline alignment, distributed alignment, and global values.
Positional Alignment Values
- start: Aligns items to the start of the container.
- end: Aligns items to the end of the container.
- flex-start: Aligns items to the start of the flex container.
- flex-end: Aligns items to the end of the flex container.
- center: Centers items within the container.
- left: Aligns items to the left edge of the container.
- right: Aligns items to the right edge of the container.
Baseline Alignment Values
- baseline: Aligns items based on their first or last baseline.
- first baseline: Aligns items to the first baseline of the container.
- last baseline: Aligns items to the last baseline of the container.
Distributed Alignment Values
- space-between: Distributes items evenly with equal space between them.
- space-around: Distributes items evenly with half-sized spaces at the edges.
- space-evenly: Distributes items evenly with equal space between them and at the edges.
- stretch: Stretches items to fill the container, respecting max-height and max-width constraints.
Global Values
- inherit: Inherits the value from the parent element.
- initial: Sets the value to its initial default.
- revert: Reverts the value to the user-agent default.
- revert-layer: Reverts the value to the user-agent default for the specific layer.
- unset: Resets the value to its inherited value if it is inheritable, or to its initial value if not.
Formal Definition
|Property
|Value
|Initial value
align-content: normal,
justify-content: normal
|Applies to
|Multi-line flex containers
|Inherited
|No
|Computed value
|As specified for each constituent property
|Animation type
|Discrete
Formal Syntax
Where:
<align-content>can be any valid value for the
align-contentproperty.
<justify-content>can be any valid value for the
justify-contentproperty.
Constituent Properties
The
place-content property is a shorthand for:
- [
align-content]WebsiteUrl
- [
justify-content]WebsiteUrl
Examples
Positional Alignment
Baseline Alignment
Distributed Alignment
Global Values
Important Notes
- The first value corresponds to the
align-contentproperty, and the second value corresponds to the
justify-contentproperty.
- If only one value is provided, it will be used for both
align-contentand
justify-content, provided it is valid for both properties. If the value is not valid for either property, the entire value will be invalid.
Example Usage
HTML
CSS
Example 1: Flex-Start Center
Using
place-content: flex-start center; to align content.
HTML
Example 2: Flex-Start Start
Using
place-content: flex-start start; to align content.
HTML
Example 3: Flex-End End
Using
place-content: flex-end end; to align content.
HTML
Browser Compatibility
The
place-content property is widely supported across modern web browsers. Here’s a quick summary:
|Browser
|Version
|Google Chrome
|59+
|Microsoft Edge
|79+
|Mozilla Firefox
|45+
|Opera
|46+
|Safari
|9+
Using the place-content Property
Before using the
place-content property, make sure to test your website across different browsers to ensure consistent behavior. Although most modern browsers support it, some older ones might not. In those cases, you might need to provide fallbacks or alternative solutions.
Conclusion
The
place-content property is a powerful tool for aligning content within a container, making it essential for modern web development. Its wide browser support ensures you can use it confidently in your projects, creating well-structured and visually appealing layouts that work seamlessly across different devices and platforms.
For more detailed information on browser compatibility, you can refer to MDN Web Docs or Can I Use.
See Also
To enhance your understanding and usage of the
place-content property, you might find the following related resources and properties helpful:
- [
align-content]WebsiteUrl: Specifies how lines inside a flexible container are aligned when items don’t use all the available space.
- [
justify-content]WebsiteUrl: Defines how the browser distributes space between and around content items along the inline direction.
- [Basic concepts of flexbox]WebsiteUrl: A comprehensive guide on the fundamentals of flexbox, essential for understanding how the
place-contentproperty works within this layout system.
- [Aligning items in a flex container]WebsiteUrl: Detailed information on how to align items within a flex container using various CSS properties, including
place-content.
- [Box alignment in CSS grid layouts]WebsiteUrl: An in-depth look at how to align boxes within a grid layout, another context where the
place-contentproperty can be applied.
- [CSS box alignment module]WebsiteUrl: A module dedicated to the alignment of boxes in CSS, which includes properties like
place-content.
These resources provide a deeper dive into the concepts and practices related to the
place-content property, helping you make the most of this powerful CSS tool in your web development and design projects. By understanding the related properties and concepts, you can create more dynamic, responsive, and visually appealing web designs.
