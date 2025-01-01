Tillitsdone
down Scroll to discover

Understanding CSS padding-inline-start for Responsive Design

Learn how to use the CSS padding-inline-start property to add padding at the start of an element's inline axis.

Explore its use cases, available options, and compatibility.
thumbnail

Introduction

The padding-inline-start CSS property adds padding to the start of an element’s inline axis, adapting to different writing modes and text orientations. This makes your designs more flexible and responsive.

Description

The padding-inline-start property defines the padding at the logical start of an element’s inline axis. Unlike traditional padding properties, it adapts to different writing modes, directions, and text orientations.

In a left-to-right language like English, padding-inline-start is equivalent to padding-left. In a right-to-left language like Arabic, it’s equivalent to padding-right. This property works with other logical padding properties to provide comprehensive control over an element’s padding.

Syntax

The padding-inline-start property is easy to use. Here’s the basic syntax:

padding-inline-start: value;

The value can be:

  • Length values: Absolute (px) or relative (em).
  • Percentage value: Relative to the width of the containing block.
  • Global values: Inheritance and reset values (inherit, initial, revert, revert-layer, unset).

Values

The padding-inline-start property can take several types of values:

Length Values

  • Absolute Lengths: 
    padding-inline-start: 10px; /* Absolute length */
  • Relative Lengths: 
    padding-inline-start: 1em; /* Relative length */

Percentage Value

padding-inline-start: 5%; /* Relative to the block container's width */

Global Values

  • Inherit: Inherits the value from the parent element. 
    padding-inline-start: inherit;
  • Initial: Resets to the default value. 
    padding-inline-start: initial;
  • Revert: Reverts to the user agent stylesheet value. 
    padding-inline-start: revert;
  • Revert-layer: Reverts to the value defined in the previous layer. 
    padding-inline-start: revert-layer;
  • Unset: Resets to the inherited value if inheritable, otherwise to the initial value. 
    padding-inline-start: unset;

Formal Definition

  • Initial Value: 0
  • Applies To: All elements except certain table-related elements.
  • Inherited: No
  • Percentages: Refers to the logical width of the containing block.
  • Computed Value: As <length>
  • Animation Type: A length

Formal Syntax

padding-inline-start = [<'padding-top'>]


<padding-top> = <length-percentage [0,]>


<length-percentage> = <length> | <percentage>

Examples

Basic Usage

HTML:

<div class="example">
  <p class="exampleText">Example text</p>
</div>

CSS:

div {
  background-color: yellow;
  width: 200px;
  height: 100px;
}


.exampleText {
  padding-inline-start: 20px;
  background-color: #c8c800;
}

Result: The text will have a 20px padding at the start of its inline axis.

Vertical Text

HTML:

<div>
  <p class="exampleText">Example text</p>
</div>

CSS:

div {
  background-color: yellow;
  width: 120px;
  height: 120px;
}


.exampleText {
  writing-mode: vertical-lr;
  padding-inline-start: 20px;
  background-color: #c8c800;
}

Result: The text will be displayed vertically with a 20px padding at the start of its inline axis.

Right-to-Left Language

HTML:

<div class="example">
  <p class="exampleText" lang="ar">مثال نص</p>
</div>

CSS:

div {
  background-color: yellow;
  width: 200px;
  height: 100px;
}


.exampleText {
  padding-inline-start: 20px;
  background-color: #c8c800;
}

Result: The Arabic text will have a 20px padding at the start of its inline axis.

Specifications

The padding-inline-start property is defined in the CSS Logical Properties and Values Level 1 specification. This specification outlines how logical properties work with writing modes, directionality, and text orientation.

Specification Document:

  • [CSS Logical Properties and Values Level 1]WebsiteUrl

Browser Compatibility

The padding-inline-start property is widely supported across modern browsers:

  • Google Chrome: Supported since version 87.
  • Microsoft Edge: Supported since version 87.
  • Mozilla Firefox: Supported since version 41.
  • Opera: Supported since version 73.
  • Safari: Supported since version 12.1.

See Also

To learn more and explore related properties and concepts, check out:

  • CSS Logical Properties and Values: Discover how logical properties enhance web design flexibility.

    • [CSS Logical Properties and Values]WebsiteUrl

  • Mapped Physical Properties: Understand how logical properties map to traditional physical properties:

    • [padding-top]WebsiteUrl
    • [padding-right]WebsiteUrl
    • [padding-bottom]WebsiteUrl
    • [padding-left]WebsiteUrl

  • Related CSS Properties: Explore other CSS properties that define writing modes, directionality, and text orientation:

    • [writing-mode]WebsiteUrl
    • [direction]WebsiteUrl
    • [text-orientation]WebsiteUrl
icons/logo-tid.svg Latest Blogs
Discover our top articles, selected to support the growth of your business.
https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R36_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Material-UI (MUI) คืออะไร อยากสร้าง UI สวยงามและเป็นมืออาชีพในเวลาอันรวดเร็วใช่ไหม มาทำความรู้จักกับ Material-UI (MUI) ที่ช่วยให้คุณพัฒนาแอปพลิเคชันบน React ได้ง่ายและดูดีในทุกอุปกรณ์ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R35_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp มือใหม่อยากเริ่มเขียนแอป ต้องใช้โปรแกรมและภาษาอะไรบ้าง? อยากเป็นนักพัฒนาแอปแต่ไม่รู้จะเริ่มยังไง พบกับแนวทางการเลือกเครื่องมือและภาษาเบื้องต้นพร้อมคำแนะ เพื่อก้าวสู่เส้นทางการเขียนแอปอย่างมั่นใจในบทความนี้ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R34_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Website Development Process: เว็บไซต์เปิดตัวแล้ว! แล้วต้องทำอะไรต่อ? พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R27_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp เปรียบเทียบ 3 วิธีติดตั้ง install node js บน Ubuntu: NVM vs NodeSource vs Official Repo แบบไหนดีที่สุด? เรียนรู้วิธีติดตั้ง Node.js บน Ubuntu ด้วย NVM, NodeSource หรือ Official Repo เลือกวิธีที่เหมาะกับความต้องการของคุณ พร้อมเปรียบเทียบ เพื่อการพัฒนาที่มีประสิทธิภาพ! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R26_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Next js image การ Optimization รูปภาพแบบ Native ที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูง เรียนรู้วิธีใช้ Next.js Image เพื่อ Optimization การแสดงภาพบนเว็บไซต์ ด้วยเทคนิคบีบอัด ปรับขนาด Lazy Load และรองรับ Responsive ช่วยให้เว็บคุณโหลดเร็วขึ้นแน่นอน! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F08%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R22_June_1440x697.jpg@webp Flutter Developer คืออะไร? สำคัญแค่ไหน Flutter Developer คือผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านการพัฒนาแอปมือถือด้วย Flutter ที่ช่วยสนับสนุนธุรกิจให้เติบโตอย่างรวดเร็วและคุ้มค่า ด้วยเทคโนโลยีที่ยืดหยุ่นและประหยัดต้นทุน
View all 1235 blogs
icons/logo-tid.svg

Talk with CEO

Ready to bring your web/app to life or boost your team with expert Thai developers?
Contact us today to discuss your needs, and let’s create tailored solutions to achieve your goals. We’re here to help at every step!
🖐️ Contact us
down Explore our best articles, cover a wide variety of technologies
Our knowledge base
196 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-react.svg ReactJs
Popular JavaScript library for building user interfaces with a component-based architecture.
160 Articles
Explore right
icons/flutter.svg Flutter
UI toolkit for building natively compiled applications for mobile, web, and desktop from a single codebase.
144 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-nodejs.svg Nodejs
JavaScript runtime for building scalable, high-performance server-side applications.
58 Articles
Explore right
icons/next-js.svg Nextjs
React framework enabling server-side rendering and static site generation for optimized performance.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/tailwind.svg TailwindCSS
Utility-first CSS framework for rapid UI development.
36 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Typescript
Superset of JavaScript adding static types for improved code quality and maintainability.
126 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Golang
Programming language known for its simplicity, concurrency model, and performance.
67 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg AstroJs
Astro is an all-in-one web framework. It includes everything you need to create a website, built-in.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Jest
Versatile testing framework for JavaScript applications supporting various test types.
12 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Website development th
10 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Mobile application th
5 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Reactjs th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Flutter th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nextjs th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Software house th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nodejs th
337 Articles
Explore right
icons/css-4.svg CSS
CSS3 is the latest version of Cascading Style Sheets, offering advanced styling features like animations, transitions, shadows, gradients, and responsive design.
Let's keep in Touch
Thank you for your interest in Tillitsdone! Whether you have a question about our services, want to discuss a potential project, or simply want to say hello, we're here and ready to assist you.
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
Contact Information
rick@tillitsdone.com+66824564755
Find All the Ways to Get in Touch with Tillitsdone - We're Just a Click, Call, or Message Away. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Respond and Start a Conversation About Your Needs.
Address
9 Phahonyothin Rd, Khlong Nueng, Khlong Luang District, Pathum Thani, Bangkok Thailand
Visit Tillitsdone at Our Physical Location - We'd Love to Welcome You to Our Creative Space. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Show You Around and Discuss Your Ideas in Person.
Social media
FacebookInstagramLinkedIn
Connect with Tillitsdone on Various Social Platforms - Stay Updated and Engage with Our Latest Projects and Insights. We'll Be Right Here, Sharing Our Journey and Ready to Interact with You.
We anticipate your communication and look forward to discussing how we can contribute to your business's success.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
Premier agency directory, awards platform, and media hub connecting brands with top agencies in software, app development DesignRush
web design companies Trusted B2B listing, rating, and review platform where you can explore and compare the top-ranked companies worldwide Goodfirms
Frequently Asked Questions
Explore frequently asked questions about our products and services.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.