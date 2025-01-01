Tillitsdone
down Scroll to discover

CSS overscroll-behavior-inline Manage Scrolling

Learn about CSS overscroll-behavior-inline, used to control inline scrolling behavior.

Options include auto, contain, and none, preventing unwanted scroll effects.
thumbnail

overscroll-behavior-inline

The overscroll-behavior-inline CSS property controls how a browser behaves when it reaches the inline direction boundary of a scrolling area. This property helps manage scrolling behavior effectively, preventing unwanted effects like chaining to neighboring scrolling areas, and improves user experience by providing smoother and more controlled scrolling interactions.

Syntax

/* Keyword values */
overscroll-behavior-inline: auto; /* default */
overscroll-behavior-inline: contain;
overscroll-behavior-inline: none;


/* Global values */
overscroll-behavior-inline: inherit;
overscroll-behavior-inline: initial;
overscroll-behavior-inline: revert;
overscroll-behavior-inline: revert-layer;
overscroll-behavior-inline: unset;

Values

  • auto: This is the default value, allowing the normal scroll overflow behavior.
  • contain: This value ensures that the default scroll overflow behavior is observed within the element, but prevents scroll chaining to neighboring scrollable areas. It also disables native browser navigation features like vertical pull-to-refresh and horizontal swipe navigation.
  • none: This value prevents both the default scroll overflow behavior and scroll chaining to neighboring scrolling areas.

Formal Definition

Propertyoverscroll-behavior-inline
Initial Valueauto
Applies toNon-replaced block-level elements and non-replaced inline-block elements
InheritedNo
Computed ValueAs specified
Animation TypeDiscrete

Formal Syntax

overscroll-behavior-inline = contain | none | auto

Examples

Preventing Inline Overscrolling

In this example, we will demonstrate how to prevent inline overscrolling using the overscroll-behavior-inline property. We have two block-level boxes, one inside the other. The outer box has a large width, causing the page to scroll horizontally. The inner box has a smaller width but contains content that is wider than the inner box itself, requiring horizontal scrolling within the inner box.

By default, when the inner box is scrolled and a scroll boundary is reached, the whole page will begin to scroll. To prevent this, we set overscroll-behavior-inline: contain on the inner box.

HTML

<main>
  <div>
    <div>
      <p>
        <code>overscroll-behavior-inline</code> has been used to ensure that
        when the scroll boundaries of the yellow inner box are reached, the
        whole page does not begin to scroll.
      </p>
    </div>
  </div>
</main>

CSS

main {
  height: 400px;
  width: 3000px;
  background-color: white;
  background-image: repeating-linear-gradient(
    to right,
    rgb(0 0 0 / 0%) 0px,
    rgb(0 0 0 / 0%) 19px,
    rgb(0 0 0 / 50%) 20px
  );
}


main > div {
  height: 300px;
  width: 400px;
  overflow: auto;
  position: relative;
  top: 50px;
  left: 50px;
  overscroll-behavior-inline: contain;
}


div > div {
  height: 100%;
  width: 1500px;
  background-color: yellow;
  background-image: repeating-linear-gradient(
    to right,
    rgb(0 0 0 / 0%) 0px,
    rgb(0 0 0 / 0%) 19px,
    rgb(0 0 0 / 50%) 20px
  );
}


p {
  padding: 10px;
  background-color: rgb(255 0 0 / 50%);
  margin: 0;
  width: 360px;
  position: relative;
  top: 10px;
  left: 10px;
}

Result

In this example, the overscroll-behavior-inline: contain property ensures that when the inner box reaches its scroll boundaries, the whole page does not begin to scroll. This creates a more controlled and user-friendly scrolling experience.

Controlling Scroll Behavior

Let’s consider another example where we want to completely disable the default overscroll behavior and prevent scroll chaining to neighboring scrollable areas. This can be useful in scenarios where you want to ensure that scrolling within a specific element does not affect the rest of the page.

HTML

<div class="outer-box">
  <div class="inner-box">
    <p>
      This is an example of using <code>overscroll-behavior-inline: none</code> to
      completely disable the default overscroll behavior and prevent scroll chaining.
    </p>
  </div>
</div>

CSS

.outer-box {
  height: 300px;
  width: 3000px;
  background-color: lightblue;
  overflow: auto;
}


.inner-box {
  height: 300px;
  width: 400px;
  overflow: auto;
  position: relative;
  top: 50px;
  left: 50px;
  overscroll-behavior-inline: none;
}


.inner-box p {
  padding: 10px;
  background-color: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.5);
  margin: 0;
  width: 360px;
  position: relative;
  top: 10px;
  left: 10px;
}

Result

In this example, the overscroll-behavior-inline: none property ensures that no default overscroll behavior occurs, and scroll chaining to neighboring scrollable areas is prevented. This creates a more controlled scrolling experience within the inner box.

Specifications

The overscroll-behavior-inline property is part of the CSS Overscroll Behavior Module Level 1. This module standardizes how overscrolling is managed in web applications.

Key Points

  • Module: CSS Overscroll Behavior Module Level 1
  • Purpose: Controls overscrolling behavior in the inline direction.
  • Use Cases: Prevents scroll chaining, manages overflow behavior, and ensures smooth user interactions.

Browser Compatibility

The overscroll-behavior-inline property is supported by most modern browsers:

  • Chrome: Version 77.0 and above.
  • Edge: Version 79.0 and above.
  • Firefox: Version 73.0 and above.
  • Opera: Version 64.0 and above.

This widespread support makes overscroll-behavior-inline a reliable tool for managing overscrolling behavior across different platforms. Using this property ensures that your web designs provide a consistent and polished user experience.

icons/logo-tid.svg Latest Blogs
Discover our top articles, selected to support the growth of your business.
https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R36_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Material-UI (MUI) คืออะไร อยากสร้าง UI สวยงามและเป็นมืออาชีพในเวลาอันรวดเร็วใช่ไหม มาทำความรู้จักกับ Material-UI (MUI) ที่ช่วยให้คุณพัฒนาแอปพลิเคชันบน React ได้ง่ายและดูดีในทุกอุปกรณ์ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R35_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp มือใหม่อยากเริ่มเขียนแอป ต้องใช้โปรแกรมและภาษาอะไรบ้าง? อยากเป็นนักพัฒนาแอปแต่ไม่รู้จะเริ่มยังไง พบกับแนวทางการเลือกเครื่องมือและภาษาเบื้องต้นพร้อมคำแนะ เพื่อก้าวสู่เส้นทางการเขียนแอปอย่างมั่นใจในบทความนี้ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R34_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Website Development Process: เว็บไซต์เปิดตัวแล้ว! แล้วต้องทำอะไรต่อ? พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R27_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp เปรียบเทียบ 3 วิธีติดตั้ง install node js บน Ubuntu: NVM vs NodeSource vs Official Repo แบบไหนดีที่สุด? เรียนรู้วิธีติดตั้ง Node.js บน Ubuntu ด้วย NVM, NodeSource หรือ Official Repo เลือกวิธีที่เหมาะกับความต้องการของคุณ พร้อมเปรียบเทียบ เพื่อการพัฒนาที่มีประสิทธิภาพ! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R26_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Next js image การ Optimization รูปภาพแบบ Native ที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูง เรียนรู้วิธีใช้ Next.js Image เพื่อ Optimization การแสดงภาพบนเว็บไซต์ ด้วยเทคนิคบีบอัด ปรับขนาด Lazy Load และรองรับ Responsive ช่วยให้เว็บคุณโหลดเร็วขึ้นแน่นอน! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F08%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R22_June_1440x697.jpg@webp Flutter Developer คืออะไร? สำคัญแค่ไหน Flutter Developer คือผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านการพัฒนาแอปมือถือด้วย Flutter ที่ช่วยสนับสนุนธุรกิจให้เติบโตอย่างรวดเร็วและคุ้มค่า ด้วยเทคโนโลยีที่ยืดหยุ่นและประหยัดต้นทุน
View all 1235 blogs
icons/logo-tid.svg

Talk with CEO

Ready to bring your web/app to life or boost your team with expert Thai developers?
Contact us today to discuss your needs, and let’s create tailored solutions to achieve your goals. We’re here to help at every step!
🖐️ Contact us
down Explore our best articles, cover a wide variety of technologies
Our knowledge base
196 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-react.svg ReactJs
Popular JavaScript library for building user interfaces with a component-based architecture.
160 Articles
Explore right
icons/flutter.svg Flutter
UI toolkit for building natively compiled applications for mobile, web, and desktop from a single codebase.
144 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-nodejs.svg Nodejs
JavaScript runtime for building scalable, high-performance server-side applications.
58 Articles
Explore right
icons/next-js.svg Nextjs
React framework enabling server-side rendering and static site generation for optimized performance.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/tailwind.svg TailwindCSS
Utility-first CSS framework for rapid UI development.
36 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Typescript
Superset of JavaScript adding static types for improved code quality and maintainability.
126 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Golang
Programming language known for its simplicity, concurrency model, and performance.
67 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg AstroJs
Astro is an all-in-one web framework. It includes everything you need to create a website, built-in.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Jest
Versatile testing framework for JavaScript applications supporting various test types.
12 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Website development th
10 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Mobile application th
5 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Reactjs th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Flutter th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nextjs th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Software house th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nodejs th
337 Articles
Explore right
icons/css-4.svg CSS
CSS3 is the latest version of Cascading Style Sheets, offering advanced styling features like animations, transitions, shadows, gradients, and responsive design.
Let's keep in Touch
Thank you for your interest in Tillitsdone! Whether you have a question about our services, want to discuss a potential project, or simply want to say hello, we're here and ready to assist you.
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
Contact Information
rick@tillitsdone.com+66824564755
Find All the Ways to Get in Touch with Tillitsdone - We're Just a Click, Call, or Message Away. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Respond and Start a Conversation About Your Needs.
Address
9 Phahonyothin Rd, Khlong Nueng, Khlong Luang District, Pathum Thani, Bangkok Thailand
Visit Tillitsdone at Our Physical Location - We'd Love to Welcome You to Our Creative Space. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Show You Around and Discuss Your Ideas in Person.
Social media
FacebookInstagramLinkedIn
Connect with Tillitsdone on Various Social Platforms - Stay Updated and Engage with Our Latest Projects and Insights. We'll Be Right Here, Sharing Our Journey and Ready to Interact with You.
We anticipate your communication and look forward to discussing how we can contribute to your business's success.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
Premier agency directory, awards platform, and media hub connecting brands with top agencies in software, app development DesignRush
web design companies Trusted B2B listing, rating, and review platform where you can explore and compare the top-ranked companies worldwide Goodfirms
Frequently Asked Questions
Explore frequently asked questions about our products and services.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.