- Services
- Case Studies
- Technologies
- NextJs development
- Flutter development
- NodeJs development
- ReactJs development
- About
- Contact
- Tools
- Blogs
- FAQ
CSS Overflow-wrap Control Text Wrapping Easily
Prevent overflow with options like normal, anywhere, and break-word.
Introduction
The
overflow-wrap property in CSS helps control how text wraps within an element to prevent overflow. Originally known as
word-wrap, it’s now widely supported across browsers. This property is especially useful for handling long words or URLs that might otherwise overflow their containers, making it a handy tool for web developers and designers.
Specification
The
overflow-wrap property is defined in the CSS Text Module Level 3 specification. This specification outlines how browsers should handle text overflow within elements. The property is supported across modern browsers, ensuring consistent text display across different platforms and devices.
For detailed information, you can refer to the CSS Text Module Level 3 specification.
Description
The
overflow-wrap property in CSS controls how text wraps within an element to prevent overflow. It’s particularly useful for handling long words or URLs that might extend beyond their container. By using
overflow-wrap, you can ensure that text remains readable and contained within its designated space.
This property is beneficial in responsive web design, where container sizes can vary. By managing text wrapping effectively, you can create more flexible and adaptable layouts that maintain text integrity regardless of container dimensions.
Syntax
Here’s the syntax for the
overflow-wrap property:
Values
normal: Text breaks only at standard word break points, like spaces between words.
anywhere: Text can break at any point if there are no acceptable break points in the line.
break-word: Similar to
anywhere, but soft wrap opportunities are not considered when calculating intrinsic sizes.
Global values (
inherit,
initial,
revert,
revert-layer,
unset) provide additional control over how the property is applied.
Formal Definition
The
overflow-wrap property is formally defined in the CSS Text Module Level 3 specification. Here are its key attributes:
|Property
|Initial Value
|Applies To
|Inherited
|Computed Value
|Animation Type
overflow-wrap
normal
|text elements
|Yes
|as specified
|discrete
Formal Syntax:
Examples
Let’s look at some examples to see how
overflow-wrap works in practice.
HTML
CSS
Result
In this example, we compare the results of different text wrapping properties when dealing with a long word. Here’s what each class does:
.normal: Text wraps according to standard word break points.
.ow-anywhere: Text breaks at any point to prevent overflow.
.ow-break-word: Similar to
.ow-anywhere, but soft wrap opportunities are not considered.
.word-break: Text breaks at any point to prevent overflow.
.hyphens: Text uses hyphens to break words at appropriate points, following language-specific rules.
Comparing overflow-wrap, word-break, and hyphens
Overflow-wrap
normal: Text breaks only at standard word break points.
anywhere: Text can break at any point if there are no acceptable break points.
break-word: Similar to
anywhere, but soft wrap opportunities are not considered.
Word-break
normal: Uses the default line break rule.
break-all: Breaks words at any point to prevent overflow.
keep-all: Prevents breaks within a word.
Hyphens
none: No hyphenation.
manual: Hyphenation occurs only at explicitly defined hyphenation points within the text.
auto: Automatic hyphenation based on the language’s rules.
By understanding and using these properties effectively, you can ensure that text is always neatly displayed within its container, enhancing the overall user experience.
Understanding the
hyphens Property
The
hyphens property in CSS controls how words are broken and hyphenated for better readability. Here’s a quick rundown of the values:
none: No hyphens, words aren’t broken.
manual: Hyphens only where you place a soft hyphen
.
auto: Automatic hyphenation based on language rules defined by the
langattribute.
Example Comparison
Let’s see how these properties affect text wrapping with an example.
HTML
CSS
Results
normal: Text wraps at standard word break points like spaces. Long words may overflow.
overflow-wrap: anywhere: Text breaks anywhere to prevent overflow, but breaks might look unnatural.
overflow-wrap: break-word: Breaks text at any point to prevent overflow, useful for long words or URLs.
word-break: break-all: Text breaks at any point, useful for languages without spaces between words.
hyphens: auto: Text breaks at appropriate points with hyphens, following language-specific rules.
Conclusion
Understanding the differences between
overflow-wrap,
word-break, and
hyphens is key for managing text effectively. Choose the right property for your needs to ensure text stays readable and within its container. Experimenting with these properties will help you create better web designs.
Specifications and Browser Compatibility
The
overflow-wrap property is defined in the CSS Text Module Level 3 specification. It’s widely supported in modern browsers like Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Safari, and Opera. For older browsers, use
word-wrap as a fallback.
Browser Compatibility Table
|Browser
|Version
|Support
|Google Chrome
|23
|Full Support
|Mozilla Firefox
|49
|Full Support
|Microsoft Edge
|18
|Full Support
|Apple Safari
|7
|Full Support
|Opera
|12.1
|Full Support
See Also
For more information, check out these resources:
These resources will help you create more sophisticated and visually appealing text layouts. Happy coding!
Talk with CEO
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.