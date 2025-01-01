CSS Mask-Repeat Controlling Mask Image Repetition

Tillitsdone
Introduction

The mask-repeat CSS property controls how mask images are repeated within an element. It lets you decide if the image repeats along the horizontal axis, vertical axis, both, or not at all. By default, images are clipped to fit the element’s size, but you can also scale or distribute them evenly.

This feature became available in December 2023 and works well on the latest devices and browsers, though it might not function on older ones.

Description

Syntax

The mask-repeat property accepts one or more <repeat-style> values, separated by commas.

/* One-value syntax */
mask-repeat: repeat-x;
mask-repeat: repeat-y;
mask-repeat: repeat;
mask-repeat: space;
mask-repeat: round;
mask-repeat: no-repeat;


/* Two-value syntax: horizontal | vertical */
mask-repeat: repeat space;
mask-repeat: repeat repeat;
mask-repeat: round space;
mask-repeat: no-repeat round;


/* Multiple values */
mask-repeat:
  space round,
  no-repeat;
mask-repeat:
  round repeat,
  space,
  repeat-x;


/* Global values */
mask-repeat: inherit;
mask-repeat: initial;
mask-repeat: revert;
mask-repeat: revert-layer;
mask-repeat: unset;

One-value Syntax

  • repeat-x: Equivalent to repeat no-repeat
  • repeat-y: Equivalent to no-repeat repeat
  • repeat: Equivalent to repeat repeat
  • space: Equivalent to space space
  • round: Equivalent to round round
  • no-repeat: Equivalent to no-repeat no-repeat

Two-value Syntax

The first value is for horizontal repetition, and the second is for vertical repetition.

Multiple Values

You can set different <repeat-style> values for multiple mask images by separating them with commas.

Global Values

The property also accepts global values like inherit, initial, revert, revert-layer, and unset.

Values

The mask-repeat property accepts several values to control repetition:

One-value Syntax

ValueDescription
repeat-xThe image repeats horizontally but not vertically.
repeat-yThe image repeats vertically but not horizontally.
repeatThe image repeats both horizontally and vertically.
spaceThe image repeats without clipping, with whitespace evenly distributed.
roundThe image is stretched or compressed to fit the space without gaps.
no-repeatThe image does not repeat.

Two-value Syntax

ValueHorizontal BehaviorVertical Behavior
repeatThe image repeats as much as needed to cover the width. The last image may be clipped if it doesn’t fit.The image repeats as much as needed to cover the height. The last image may be clipped if it doesn’t fit.
spaceThe image repeats without clipping, with whitespace evenly distributed.The image repeats without clipping, with whitespace evenly distributed.
roundThe image is stretched or compressed to fit the space without gaps.The image is stretched or compressed to fit the space without gaps.
no-repeatThe image does not repeat.The image does not repeat.

Examples

Setting Repeat for a Single Mask

Example 1: Using repeat-x

Repeats a mask image horizontally.

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
    <style>
        .example-one {
            width: 40%;
            height: 80px;
            background: green;
            -webkit-mask-image: url("image.svg");
            mask-repeat: repeat-x;
        }
    </style>
</head>
<body>
    <div class="example-one"></div>
</body>
</html>

Example 2: Using space repeat

Repeats the mask image horizontally with evenly distributed whitespace and vertically as much as needed.

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
    <style>
        .example-two {
            width: 40%;
            height: 80px;
            background: green;
            -webkit-mask-image: url("image.svg");
            mask-repeat: space repeat;
        }
    </style>
</head>
<body>
    <div class="example-two"></div>
</body>
</html>

Multiple Mask Image Support

Example 3: Using Multiple Mask Images

Sets different repeat styles for multiple mask images.

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
    <style>
        .example-three {
            width: 40%;
            height: 80px;
            background: green;
            -webkit-mask-image: url("mask1.png"), url("mask2.png");
            mask-repeat: repeat-x, repeat-y;
        }
    </style>
</head>
<body>
    <div class="example-three"></div>
</body>
</html>

Formal Definition

  • Initial Value: repeat
  • Applies To: All elements
  • Inherited: No
  • Computed Value: Two keywords (horizontal and vertical)
  • Animation Type: Discrete

Formal Syntax

mask-repeat = <repeat-style>[#]


<repeat-style> = repeat-x | repeat-y | [repeat | space | round | no-repeat]{1,2}

Browsers Supported

  • Chrome 1
  • Firefox 53
  • Safari 15.4
  • Opera 15
  • Edge 79
  • Internet Explorer (Not Supported)

By understanding these examples, you can effectively control the repetition of mask images, enhancing the visual appeal of your web pages.

