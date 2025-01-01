- Services
Understanding CSS margin-inline-end for Responsive Design
It adapts to writing modes and text orientations, offering lengths, percentages, and keyword values for flexible design.
Introduction
The
margin-inline-end property in CSS is a handy tool for managing the spacing at the logical end of an element’s inline direction. It adapts to the writing mode, directionality, and text orientation of the element, making it great for responsive and adaptable web designs. This property has been around since September 2021 and is well-supported across various browsers.
Specification
The
margin-inline-end property is part of the CSS Logical Properties and Values Level 1 specification. This specification helps create more flexible layouts, especially useful for different languages and text orientations. It’s an essential tool for developing inclusive and responsive web designs.
Description
The
margin-inline-end property defines the logical inline end margin of an element. It adjusts based on the writing mode, directionality, and text orientation, corresponding to
margin-top,
margin-right,
margin-bottom, or
margin-left. This makes it useful for creating adaptable designs that accommodate various text directions.
Syntax
The syntax for
margin-inline-end is straightforward and supports various values:
Values
The
margin-inline-end property accepts lengths, percentages, and keywords:
- Lengths: Absolute (e.g.,
px,
cm) or relative (e.g.,
em,
rem). Negative values are allowed.
- Percentages: Relative to the width of the nearest block container.
- Auto: Browser determines the margin size based on context.
- Global Values:
inherit,
initial,
revert,
revert-layer,
unset.
Formal Definition
The
margin-inline-end property sets the logical inline end margin of an element:
- Initial Value:
0
- Applies To: All elements
- Inherited: No
- Percentages: Depend on the layout model
- Computed Value: Absolute length, percentage, or
auto
- Animation Type: Length
Formal Syntax
Examples
Example 1: Setting a Fixed Margin
HTML:
Result:
The text inside
.exampleText will have a 20px margin at the end of its inline direction.
Example 2: Using the
auto Keyword
HTML:
Result:
The text inside
.exampleText will have an automatically determined margin at the end of its inline direction.
Browser Compatibility
The
margin-inline-end property is supported across modern web browsers:
- Google Chrome: Supported since version 87.
- Microsoft Edge: Supported since version 87.
- Mozilla Firefox: Supported since version 41.
- Opera: Supported since version 73.
- Safari: Supported since version 12.1.
See Also
For more information, check out these related topics:
- CSS Logical Properties and Values: Learn more about logical properties and values.
margin-inline-start: The counterpart to
margin-inline-end.
- Mapped Physical Properties: Understand the relationship between logical and physical properties.
writing-mode: Determines the direction of text flow.
direction: Sets the directionality of text.
text-orientation: Controls the orientation of text within a line box.
